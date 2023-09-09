Founders’ Day event provides family fun

The Villages Charter School might be in a new era in Middleton but traditions remain strong.
Buffalo HERD, the school’s parent organization, and VCS held the annual Founders’ Day school carnival Friday evening at The Villages High School.
The event celebrates the founding of The Villages Charter School and provided a fun night for families with camaraderie, games and inflatables.
Hundreds of volunteers were involved in the event with Buffalo HERD providing more than 75 parent volunteers.
“ A lot of people were a part of putting this on, “ Courtney Gage said, president of Buffalo HERD. “The school administration, marketing, teachers, and our Buffalo HERD board. Just a lot of people’s care and love went into this event.”
Between 5,000 to 7,500 people were estimated to be in attendance for the event.
“I hope people really realize how blessed we are as a community,” Gage said. “We are [blessed] to have a school and community that really wants everyone to have fun and be safe and together and have a fun night for all.”
Many parents enjoyed the night’s festivities.
Jennifer Sparkman brought her daughter Ava, a third grader at The Villages Charter Elementary School.
“It’s great to have everyone together and just enjoying the beautiful amenities they have here,” Jennifer said.
The Sparkmans first stop before much of the fun was to visit Ava’s former second grade teacher, Stephanie Bennett.
Jon Ferrer brought his daughters, fourth grade VCES student Harper and first grade VCES student Hadley.
“It’s great; it’s good for the kids, and I feel like it helps bring more kids to school,” Ferrer said.
Ferrer said his daughters would make their way through most of the booths and then to the bounce houses.
“I feel we’re pretty fortunate to live in this area and have this school here for our kids,” Ferrer said.
This is one of the first big events to take place at The Villages High School in its new Middleton campus, located at 2210 Dr. Randy McDaniel Way in Middleton.
Around 47 teacher booths offered games, face painting and more for all ages. Disney characters in costume, including Frozen princesses, Elsa and Anna, were also at the event to take photos with children.
Wristbands were sold for unlimited jumping on the dozens of inflatables and bounce houses for $15, and tickets to use at the teacher booths cost 50 cents each.
While the event is a fundraiser for Buffalo HERD, that isn’t the main goal of Founders’ Day.
“This event is more so for our families to have fun in our carnival theme,” Gage said. “If we make money that’s great, as it goes back to the school, but if not, we really just want our families to have fun, come out, be connected, have a good feeling with each other, and meet other families just like them.”
Buffalo HERD participates in and hosts numerous events throughout the year to raise money for programs and scholarships at VCS.
The Villages Charter School was originally approved for its charter in September 1999 by the Sumter County School District’s school board and was developed in time to open for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade as The Villages Charter Elementary School for the 2000-2001 school year. The enrollment in the first year of the charter school was only 341. Twenty-three years after those doors opened, VCS has swelled to encompass two campuses. Buffalo Ridge serves kindergarten through eighth grades and the campus in Middleton serves kindergarten through 12th grade. Overall, the school enrollment capacity now has grown to 6,500 students.
VCS planned for the design of the campus in Middleton to accommodate large events like Founders’ Day.
“We actually built and designed these grass fields to be multipurpose,” Randy McDaniel, director of education, said. “It is good to come out and see them working as intended.”
Overall school administration and staff hope families enjoyed the event.
“I just hope the kids and families have a good time tonight,” McDaniel said.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
