Former skeptics now endorse vaccinations

When Elaine Cook came out of retirement to help administer COVID-19 vaccines for the health department in Sumter County, the nurse saw most people were eager to fight the virus. Even though tens of thousands of Floridians have died, a distinct few weren’t so sure about the shot. “Some would say to us they were reluctant then, for their first doses,” said Cook, of the Village of Tamarind Grove. “But most feel better about it now, and they’re ready for their second dose. … I really was kind of surprised to hear people who were very reluctant.”
Overcoming fears that unknown side effects could develop in the long term, Phil James went ahead with the vaccine last month. Now the human resources specialist with The Villages Health says he’s glad to have returned to his church and to be prepared for travel, among other things.
“Sundays are fine and I’m back to normal weekend routines and fun,” he said. “I still wear a mask — I don’t want to walk around thinking, ‘I had the vaccine so I’m not going to’ — just out of respect.”
A simple fear of needles didn’t deter Matia Prescott, a student at The Villages High School who will major in musical theater in college. She’s looking forward to playing the title role in The Hunchback of Notre Dame in two weeks.
“This didn’t feel like a needle, this felt like getting something over with,” said Prescott, who got her first dose April 9 on campus. Once her second dose takes full effect, she said she’s excited to start “circling back to normal things, my master classes, and acting without a mask on — I can actually show my whole face!”
For Many, Fears Subside
Getting vaccinated is key, experts say, as Florida’s positivity rate wavered from 6.5% to 8.2% of the last 10 reporting days.
In Sumter County, 46% of residents completed their vaccination by the start of the week, according to state records and U.S. Census figures, whether two doses by Pfizer or Moderna series or a single shot by Johnson & Johnson.
That’s considerably higher than neighboring Lake (24%) and Marion (21%) counties, as well as Florida overall (21%).
“The community has really done a great job of getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health. “We’re really speaking now to the younger folks.
“We have to overcome the concerns — the fastest way to get out of the pandemic is for people to get vaccinated. I know there are skeptics.”
A U.S. Census Bureau survey in January found that Americans’ top reason for hesitancy toward COVID-19 vaccination is concern about side effects, with 49% citing that among their reasons, followed by waiting to see if it is safe. The third most common reason is not trusting the vaccines themselves.
“When the government named it Warp Speed, that put a big question mark there for me,” said Ryan Wilhelm, a clinical supervisor for The Villages Health who worried about the rapid process of the vaccines’ development.
Before long, though, she turned to some advice she heard: “‘Think of the five smartest people you know, and if they had the vaccine, get the vaccine.’ So I did that,” she said. “The truth is, I have some really smart people in my life, and all the smartest ones were getting the shot.”
Confronting Concerns
The FDA and CDC placing a hold on administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is based on a different technology than the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could create new hesitance. The investigation is focusing on six known cases of blood-clotting, including a death, which have specific conditions including low platelet counts. The Associated Press reports that more than 7.2 million adults have received the shot.
“Compare that to the numbers of where we are in the country with COVID,” Lowenkron said, referencing a national death toll that the CDC puts at 559,741 through Tuesday. “That’s one thing to look at in balancing out the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated vs. not getting vaccinated.
“While horrible to have a death, even if the vaccine (proves to be) the cause, the overall protection for the country from vaccinations is crucial. There have been almost 560,000 deaths from COVID in the United States and possibly one death from the vaccine.”
To be able to share the latest updates, whether working at vaccination sites or just talking to people she knows, University of Florida pre-med student Chidi Iheanyi said she keeps up with medical journals, the CDC and other credible sources.
“The biggest thing you can do is educate people about it,” said Iheanyi, who assisted the team giving injections at The Villages Charter School on April 9.
Family Time, Activities
Thinking about family helped Jackie Martinez get past mixed messages from friends and media that had given her pause.
“I wasn’t 100% sure, I didn’t trust it,” said Martinez, operations manager of the custodial team. “People talk a lot, and you see a lot of stuff in the news.”
Ultimately, she wanted to be able to safely visit her mother in Puerto Rico, Martinez said.
“If I go see her, I don’t want to get the virus and have her get it because I’m contagious,” she said.
Sometimes, patients’ fears get the best of them, even once they’ve started.
“We’ve had some people who don’t come back for their second dose,” said Cook, who said she’s back to more of a normal life along with her husband playing bocce, going to the farmers’ market and more.
“It is a nice feeling, especially after that second dose, to have that 90-plus percent immunity, and maybe feel like we have more freedom to do things than other people who are vaccinated,” she said. “My husband and I still take a lot of precautions, we’re careful, because the world’s still learning about this.
“We want to do our part to keep things safe for ourselves and others.”
