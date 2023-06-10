Former QB swaps field for track

Gunnar Pettus is a man of many helmets. Many know him as a former football star at The Villages High School, but few know about his budding motocross career. It’s fair to say that Pettus was notable as a football player. In 2017, his senior season, Pettus led the Buffalo as a rushing quarterback. He led the run-heavy team in passing yards and touchdowns. But he excelled more as a rusher. He led the team in rushing yards (100.8 yards per game) and was second in total touchdowns.
“I just hoped I was a hard worker, showed up on time, did a little extra when nobody was watching,” Pettus said. “I know I set a few records when I was there, and I know a few of those records have already been broken, which is awesome. They’re supposed to be broken.”
Pettus, a 2018 graduate of VHS, also spent time at wide receiver and defensive back and handled punting and kicking duties during his time in a Buffalo uniform.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of him,” said Richard Pettus, Buffalo head coach and Gunnar’s father. “It’s something that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life—coaching my son.”
After fielding a few football scholarship offers, the younger Pettus decided on Webber International University in Babson Park in Polk County.
His stint at Webber was short-lived, however, and he’d soon return home.
Brian Holtzen, owner of FertiGator and father of Gunnar’s friend and former teammate Cole Holtzen, gave the former Buffalo an opportunity with his lawn care business. Pettus still works in lawn care, although he has bounced around between a few different places.
But landscaping isn’t Pettus’s true passion. Motocross takes on that role.
“I’ve ridden a dirt bike since I was three years old, so I’ve always rolled,” Pettus said. “But what really got me into motocross was the racing side. Just getting into riding after college, meeting new friends after high school that I had never met before in my life, just meeting people in a new community is what really got me into it.”
Motocross gave Pettus something to pore his energy into. That’s why he joined Team Bragg, a motorsport collective based out of Central Florida.
Team Bragg competes in the Florida Series, a motocross competition across the middle part of the state. He races primarily with his friends, other riders that he met after college, who all share a similar vision of making it on the motocross scene. Pettus races in the 250cc and 400cc circuits. The “cc” essentially denotes engine size, with larger engines pushing the bike faster.
Pettus is currently second in the standings in both classes, but his ultimate goal is to win. The racer came in first in one of his four events in a tournament in Bay City. He made the podium the other three.
“I’m trying to win a championship,” said Pettus. “I’m trying to get a little serious with it.”
Another of Pettus’s goals is to help grow the sport he loves, generating the same sense of community that motocross gave him. While he noted that The Villages is an older community, and thus would be harder to expand such a physical sport into, he did point out that there is already a community of riders in the area.
Pettus regularly trains at Spyder MX, an action sports complex in Wildwood. The Florida Series holds one of its races at Spyder MX each season. But beyond that he wants to teach. He sees the sport as something for others, so that they can grow to love motocross just as much as he does. Pettus wants to create the same community for others as he experienced.
“One day, who knows, I would like to maybe train or teach kids how to ride dirt bikes,” he said. “I feel like it’s a sport that not a lot of people know about, and it’s something that I would like to bring to the community. There’s probably sports out there that we’ve never heard about that are probably pretty interesting. I think that introducing it to new people and getting people involved with it will help it grow. Even if people don’t want to ride a dirt bike or motorcycle, even if they just want to watch or learn about it, that helps it grow. Them supporting it, or coming to watch a race, means the world to us racers and riders.”
