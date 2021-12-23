A citizen work group tasked with recommending action for the future of Sumter County ambulance service has gone right to work.
The advisory committee formed by county commissioners selected a chairman Wednesday and set its agenda for coming weeks.
David Bussone, a former president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, will chair the effort to improve lagging response times.
“I want to thank my colleagues for allowing me to be involved,” said Bussone, who also is the commander of the Community Emergency Response Team of The Villages. “I know we can accomplish what we’re being asked to do.”
That involves meeting every other Wednesday through Sept. 15 to examine the options before delivering a recommendation Oct. 12.
The group would next like to hear from the county’s two fire departments, The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire & Rescue, on June 23.
It would then like to hear from the company currently contracted with the county for ambulance service, American Medical Response, on July 7.
“I’d like to really drill down on this and figure out what’s going on and how it’s working,” said committee member Jeffrey Bogue, a former paramedic who is director of EMS/critical care transport at AdventHealth in Wesley Chapel.
The committee indicated it would also request information from UF Health, which operates the two local hospitals.
AMR has pointed a finger at long off-load times at the hospital for tying up its ambulances.
Terence Ramotar, an AMR spokesperson, said the company is eager to share information.
“We’ve been operating this system since 2011,” he said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to show you the data over that span of time, and to share with you the challenges. Especially the last year … understand we’ve been significantly impacted by the COVID pandemic. So I appreciate the opportunity for us to show you the system and its components to make sure your citizens here get the best quality care.”
AMR’s $1.28 million annual contract expires in September 2022.
