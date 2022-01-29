Forged in Florida: Sports supremacy

Champions reign here: Of the nation’s four major pro sports leagues, two current champions are from Florida — the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.
Champions train here: More players from Florida high schools populate NFL rosters than any other state. On MLB rosters, our high schools rank second. Ocala is a stopping point for two-thirds of Kentucky Derby entrants.
Champions live here: Top golfers, tennis pros and Olympic swimmers have clustered in Florida. And, of course, The Villages is home to hundreds of National Senior Games medalists.
Champions win here: Major youth and pro tournaments in almost every sport pack venues from one end of the state to the other.
This year, the Daily Sun is taking you inside them all.
“Florida offers a thriving sports industry,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, himself a former Yale outfielder. “We’re proud that some of the world’s greatest sports teams, franchises and athletes call the Sunshine State home.”
Overall, sports is a $57.4 billion industry in the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Sports Foundation. The sector accounts for some 580,000 jobs in Florida and attracts nearly 16 million out-of-state visitors, which translates to 15 percent of all Florida tourism.
“We call it terrain for every game,” said Jason Siegel, executive director of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, which works to line up events big and small with 35 different venues across a four-county area that includes Lake County.
When the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation began planning its world championships in conjunction with its 75th anniversary, only one locale would do.
“Waterski did not start here, but it grew here,” IWWF president Jose Antonio Perez Priego said during last October’s championships at Sunset Lakes in Groveland. “I consider Florida the waterski capital of the world. I wanted to have the 75th anniversary in the waterski capital of the world.” And when sports first sought to emerge from the pandemic shutdown, Florida provided the framework for self-contained “bubble” communities that allowed three pro leagues to resume their 2020 seasons or play them entirely. “It was absolutely the right decision for our company at the time,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told a Nevada sports symposium last month.
The NBA and Major League Soccer were housed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World; the WNBA was based at IMG Academy in Bradenton. Meantime, made-for-TV golf events at the famed Seminole and Medalist clubs — located just 17 miles apart — helped lay the groundwork for the PGA Tour’s restart. “Florida in itself has become a hotbed for a lot,” remarked recruiting analyst Larry Blustein, who has kept tabs on Florida’s blue chips since 1970. The 2022 calendar features two major sports festivals — the Special Olympics USA Games in June with WWOS as the hub and May’s National Senior Games in Broward County.
“We’ve wanted to get as many Florida athletes qualified as possible, to put up a good showing,” said Nick Gandy, Florida Senior Games communications consultant.
More than 2,700 Florida athletes are qualified to participate in May. Tonight, all eyes are on the NFL conference championships, a league that boasts more NFL players from Florida per capita than any other state. The 2020 NFL Hall of Fame class alone featured four Florida natives, and the 2019 NFL MVP was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native.
On the golf course, Jupiter has emerged as the gathering place for top PGA Tour pros.
Major champions Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson,Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas call the area home, though they aren’t the top draws — that’s reserved for Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
Orlando, once the prime hub, still boasts such names as Annika Sorenstam, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lydia Ko and Paula Creamer.
Women’s world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica grew up in Bradenton, where their tennis-playing dad settled late in his career.
“I could be myself there,” said Petr Korda, winner of the 1998 Australian Open. “It was challenging to walk down the streets in Europe with my wife. Sometimes you just want to be out dressed in sandals and shorts.”
Speaking of tennis, Serena Williams and sister Venus reside in Palm Beach Gardens. Hall of Famer Chris Evert, raised in Fort Lauderdale, now runs a Boca Raton academy that helped develop Andy Roddick and Sloane Stephens.
Swimmer Caeleb Dressel, a Green Cove Springs native, collected five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, bringing his career Olympic total to seven. In September, Katie Ledecky moved from California to Gainesville to train for the 2024 Games under University of Florida coach Anthony Nesty.
Florida’s annual sports calendar, too, takes a back seat to no one.
The PGA Tour’s four-week Florida Swing traverses the state in late February and early March. That includes The Players Championship, on a distinction just below the four majors. The LPGA is in the midst of three Florida events to open 2022 and will circle back to close with two November stops. The Daytona 500, NASCAR’s proverbial “Super Bowl,” is one of three races the state hosts. St. Petersburg, meantime, is site of IndyCar’s traditional opener and Miami this year launches a Formula 1 race on a special circuit around Hard Rock Stadium.
In tennis, the Miami Open is just below the four Grand Slams in prestige. Baseball’s spring training has been a Sunshine State staple formore than 100 years. The Orange Bowl is one of eight college football postseason classics in Florida — one of every five in the just-completed bowl cycle.
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
