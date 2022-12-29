Forged in Florida: A year of champions

And so the cycle renews again. Jalen Carter, an All-America defensive tackle who calls Apopka home, has a New Year’s Eve date in the College Football Playoff as No. 1 Georgia — with 17 other Florida products on its roster — stands two steps from becoming just the second back-to-back national champion in nearly three decades. Carter’s performance over the next two weekends could go a long way toward determining whether he’ll be the first non-quarterback taken in next spring’s NFL Draft. Possibly even No. 1 overall.
In all, potentially four Floridians could be taken in the draft’s first round. And that’s just a quick glance into one sport. In Florida, that’s just scratching the surface. Rory McIlroy, a member of golf’s Jupiter royalty, scored a trifecta by capturing both the FedExCup and the DP World Tour’s season title and finished No. 1 in the world rankings. Lydia Ko, part of Orlando’s Lake Nona enclave, won LPGA Player of the Year.
Though neither won a major championship in 2022, four Florida-based pros did. Cameron Smith, who splits his year between Australia and Jacksonville, doubled up on the British Open and The Players Championship.
The Houston Astros, who hold spring training in West Palm Beach, won their second World Series in six years. Fred McGriff (Tampa) learned this month that he’ll become the 10th Floridian enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Katie Ledecky, now training in Gainesville, won a record 21st career medal at swimming’s World Championships in June. Four months later, she smashed the world record in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle by nearly 10 seconds.
And don’t forget that a Floridian won 2022 Olympic gold on ice — Erin Jackson, one of three speedskaters from Ocala who got their starts on inline wheels under Renee Hildebrand, now a physical therapist in The Villages.
Really, there is no cycle. Pick a season, any spot on the calendar. It doesn’t take much to find a Sunshine State connection.
“I think Florida is always going to be a strong place,” said Aaron Stewart, who runs the LPGA’s season-opening celebrity pro-am at Lake Nona.
That’s what lay at the heart of the Daily Sun’s “Forged in Florida” project, traveling the state to take a deeper look at various sports to illustrate the hows and whys that raise Florida’s game.
Even if you sensed our state had a little something extra, maybe it wasn’t quite like this.
One of every seven NFL players are Florida products in some fashion. In Major League Baseball, it’s one of every 14.
More football: As high school recruits signed their national letters of intent last week, 25 Florida kids made ESPN’s ranking of the nation’s top 100 prospects — one fewer than the next two states combined. Looking ahead, Florida has seven of the top 15 in the Class of 2024.
Where else but Florida could foster a golf community like Jupiter, where Tiger Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Ernie Els and Jack Nicklaus all live within a relatively short drive of each other.
A less evident but similar cluster exists in the water- skiing community, as lakes from Orlando to Clermont to Groveland attract the globe’s best.
Florida has produced an Olympic swimming medalist in every Games dating back to 1968 — almost six decades.
Such international soccer giants as Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are dipping their toes in Florida’s youth talent pool.
Nor did the series touch on all sports in the state, only the ones where Florida has made significant impact.
In basketball, for instance, Florida has produced such Hall of Fame material as current enshrinee Tracy McGrady (Auburndale) and eventual shoo-in Vince Carter (Daytona Beach). Recent years have brought Cade Cunningham (Montverde Academy) — the NBA Draft’s overall No. 1 draft pick in 2021 — and The Villages High School’s own Tre Mann, a first-rounder for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Even so, the state has yet to rival such traditional hotbeds as metropolitan New York or Chicago. Soon enough, perhaps.
“I do see Florida as a bit of a melting pot of sports experiences,” said Peter Verhoef, director of aquatics at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, which just claimed its 35th consecutive boys’ state swim title and 32nd in a row for the girls. “You see kids do more sports within a year than you see in other places. That’s a little bit anecdotal, but I think it’s there. The weather is going to lend itself to being outside, playing just about anything year-round.”
It’s obvious, yes, but climate stands as the No. 1 common thread. Seeds of excellence are planted in soil where one can practice and play 12 months of the year.
“Players from the Northeast and upper Midwest, they didn’t get the chance to practice the way we did,” said Tim Wakefield, a Melbourne native who won two World Series with the Boston Red Sox.
Said Anderson DaSilva, director of The Villages Soccer Club: “A lot of professional (prospects) call me from different countries. They want to play here.”
The proving ground is challenging. That just makes success worth even more.
Japan’s Mayu Crossley, a 16-year-old who trains at the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, this month became the first girl in 12 years to complete junior tennis’ “Sunshine Double” by winning the Eddie Herr International (Bradenton) and Orange Bowl International (Plantation) singles titles.
Next week, the Junior Orange Bowl International golf championships in Coral Gables welcomes back Californian Anna Davis, who was the girls’ runner-up a year ago. Three months later, she raised the trophy as winner of the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
It’s not the first time something like that has happened. Three years ago, Argentina’s Abel Gallegos was runner-up in the boys’ division. Seven weeks after that, he won the Latin American Amateur and with it a Masters invitation.
“It’s something I used to teach myself to never let my guard down at any point,” Gallegos said then.
Florida’s 2023 sports calendar will have its share of marquee events, too.
In February, Orlando’s Exploria Stadium will host the opening games of soccer’s She Believes Cup, as the U.S. Women’s National Team is joined by three others among the world’s top 12 in a tuneup for this year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
A month later, the Amway Center welcomes first- and second-round games of the NCAA basketball tournament.
Two other NCAA championships will be contested in the Sunshine State. In Tampa, Amalie Arena plays host to the NCAA’s “Frozen Four” ice hockey championship. And in an unprecedented first, Orlando’s USTA National Campus will be the site for every NCAA tennis championship — divisions I, II and III, over a 16-day period.
“That’s the heart of tennis now in America,” said Jim Martz, publisher of Florida Tennis magazine.
In October, the IWWF World Waterski Championships return to the Jack Travers Water Ski School in Groveland — the first time the biannual event has been held back-to-back at the same site.
“I think Florida is going to go from a great place to be to the place to be,” said Russ Dickson of Canada, chairman of the IWWF’s sports business committee.
That’s all in addition to Florida’s usual slate of the Daytona 500, baseball spring training, PGA Tour’s Florida Swing, the LPGA’s opener and finale, Miami Open tennis, IndyCar’s opener in St. Petersburg and eight college football bowl games.
Plus two huge events in future years worth circling now: The 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in downtown Orlando, determining berths for the Paris Games, and Miami in the spotlight as a 2026 World Cup host city.
The World Cup figures to have a ripple effect in places like Orlando and Tampa, too, as teams come into the state for international friendlies to get acclimated ahead of the event.
“It takes a village,” said Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, “and we’re fortunate to have the best village out there.”
