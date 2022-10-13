Food pantries in need of holiday donations

It may only be October, but it’s already time to talk turkey. Local food pantries are preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and they are in need of donations so they can supply families in the community with holiday meals. Barb McManus, president of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen’s board of directors, said they currently only have 10 turkeys in the walk-in freezer. “It takes a lot of turkeys to feed everyone,” she said. “We need that freezer full. We feed people turkey for three days and give them leftovers to take home, so we need 10 times what we have.” Luckily, grocery stores already have whole fresh turkeys in stock, and they’re slowly getting more larger birds. To expedite the cooking process at the soup kitchen, the Village of St. Charles resident said volunteers break down the turkeys and cook the parts rather than cooking the whole turkey.
“It’s faster and helps maximize oven space,” McManus said. “Plus, we can ensure all the food is ready at the right times.”
In addition to the holiday bird, McManus said the soup kitchen is looking for donations of instant potatoes, jellied cranberry sauce and stuffing mix as well as pumpkin pies, including homemade ones.
Donated items can be delivered to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, at 203 Barwick St. in Wildwood, between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Operation Homebound, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, also is looking for donations as well as volunteers who can cook and deliver meals this holiday season.
Executive Director Terry Carroll said the nonprofit provides meals for homebound people who live in The Villages area.
To learn more about Operation Homebound or to drop off donations and get involved, visit northlakepc.org.
Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls Food Pantry in Fruitland Park, said the pantry is accepting registrations from needy families for another week before they begin ordering food.
“We do a drive-thru Thanksgiving event, where people visit five stations,” said Brooks, of the Village Palo Alto. “Everyone has to be registered as a client with Beyond the Wall to participate, but we’re anticipating about 150 cars.”
Brooks said people get a goody bag filled with pet food and treats and can stop by the Bibles, Blankets and Prayers station before getting their turkey.
“Will fill up our big yellow truck with frozen turkeys and hand them out the Saturday before Thanksgiving,” Brooks said. “They have to cook it themselves but they at least have a Thanksgiving dinner ready for them.”
Brooks said they also get a bag of food thanks to donations from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages.
“They fill bags up the day before the drive with all the side dishes you get on Thanksgiving,” Brooks said. “It’s a busy day for us, but it always feels so good knowing we can feed so many people.”
To learn more about the food drive-thru event, how to register or how to help, call 352-365-2552 between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.