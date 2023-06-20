Food pantries focus on hunger awareness

When residents embark on summer vacations or return up North, their exit impacts local food pantries and the families that rely on them. June is National Hunger Awareness month, and pantries around the tri-county area are working to keep shelves, and bellies, full.
One in seven children faces hunger in Florida, according to Feeding America’s 2021 Map the Meal Gap data. In addition to fewer donations coming in, food pantries are accommodating more families who need to make up for the meals their children usually get at school. Most public schools provide free breakfast and lunch to students, creating a strain on family budgets during the summer months for those two extra meals per day.
“We see more people each week lately because they need to feed more people over the summer,” said Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park.
She and other local food pantry directors are asking community members to help meet the need.
“We need more donations to make sure we’re keeping everyone fed,” Brooks said.
Demand for Resources Rises
Most donations come in during the holidays at the end of each year, said Marlene Huggins, a Village of Glenbrook resident and co-manager of the Wildwood Food Pantry. But in the spring, fewer people visit the pantry, so there is more left over to distribute during the summer.
However, Huggins said, this year saw an overall cost of living increase. After families pay for expenses like utilities and rent, there is not much left for food.
It costs between $120,000 and $200,000 per year to stock pantry shelves. Cash donations fill the gaps when food donations stall, but grocery prices remain high.
To donate, visit wildwoodfoodpantry.com or call 352-748-1275.
Serving Clients of All Ages
Carrol Neal, director of the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, said there is a greater need for items like granola and cereal bars, individual packets of snacks like applesauce, and similar foods favored by kids.
Their client list has grown in the last five years, with the pandemic and inflation leaving people who previously made ends meet suddenly unable to afford food.
“There are a lot more younger people who come by compared to five or 10 years ago,” Neal said. “People in their 20s and 30s who are telling me they are worrying about the cost of groceries.”
To donate, visit christianfoodpantry.blogspot.com or call 352-259-0788.
Helping By the Hundreds
Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls food pantry, said the few days a week they operate are busier than usual. The pantry is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
In a given month, Brooks said the pantry helps hundreds of families. Last year, more than 700 families registered with the food pantry.
“Lately the word is 'more,’” Brooks said. “We have more families and we need more food, more volunteers, more donations.”
To donate, visit heritagecommunity.org/btw or call 352-365-2552.
Serving Hot Meals
Anyone in need of a hot meal can find one at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, director Barb McManus said. Those in a certain radius of the kitchen who are homebound also can get meals delivered.
“Right now, we are trying to reach more people who live in the neighborhoods south of State Road 44,” McManus said. “They can call us to see if they are eligible.”
Donors always are needed to sponsor the meals served in the kitchen as well as those that are delivered.
To donate, visit wildwoodsoupkitchen.org or call 352-748-1008.
