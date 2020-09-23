Food pantries cheer Villagers’ generosity

The generosity of this year’s College Colors Day Funds for Food competition continues to show The Villages’ giving spirit. After the food drive’s first virtual event brought in a new sponsor — Publix — and a record of $48,312, which could yield about 54,900 pounds of food, the pantries are putting the donations to good use. While the local food pantries are chipping away at their individual needs, many have found help in unexpected ways. Carrol Neal, director of Christian Food Pantry, said the donation came at one of the best times. “We are always thankful for this event,” said Neal, of the Village of Mallory Square. “We know toward the end of summer, the food pantries tend to run low and donations start slowing down as well. Thanks to this year’s donation, we will have about three or four truckloads of about 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of food, each creating a total of about 14,000 to 16,000 pounds, coming to the pantry from Second Harvest Food Bank.”
This year’s virtual event consisted of more than 50 college fan clubs making donations by dropping off checks to one of nine Citizens First Bank locations, donating online or by scanning a QR code with their tablets or smartphones. After a heated competition, The Villages Chapter of the Central Florida Clemson Club brought home the title with a total contribution of $8,827, or about 10,030 pounds of food.
While Neal said staff at the pantry missed the contact and seeing people donate physical food, it was still a win-win situation because now they are able to purchase the exact items the pantry needs.
“The advantage of doing it this way is very beneficial because we can buy what we need,” she said. “This also helps to reduce an abundance of a particular item, and we can purchase more of a balance.”
While they miss the physical connection with donors, Neal said she is still thankful to everyone who contributed in some way.
“We are truly grateful to everyone who was able to donate and assist,” she said. “This community is so giving, and the residents that turn to us for help will benefit greatly.”
In addition to the Lady Lake-based Christian Food Pantry, this year’s recipients included Beyond the Walls Food Pantry in Fruitland Park and Grace Tabernacle Church Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, both located in Wildwood.
Two of the pantries will purchase brand new walk-in freezers with the donations while others will load up with much-needed food.
For Colleen Brooks, director at Beyond the Walls, the news that they would be able to purchase a walk-in freezer was enough to bring the staff to tears.
“There are no words to explain how much we needed this (donation),” she said. “It’s going to help meet the major needs of the community and will help us get a walk-in freezer so we will be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Barb McManus, president of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, is also appreciative of this year’s event.
“We were looking for a way to continue feeding all those who needed help,” said the Village of St. Charles resident. “We are made up completely of volunteers, and College Colors is a major event that helps us provide food to many.”
While serving hundreds each time they are open, the soup kitchen has a mission to make sure no one in the local community goes hungry.
“With the pandemic, more people are seeking help, and we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have a meal,” McManus said. “College Colors really gives us that opportunity because it gives us the option to purchase items to continue feeding those in need.”
Plans at Grace Tabernacle Church Food Pantry also include the purchase of a walk-in freezer to give the pantry the option to store fresh fruits, vegetables and meats and better serve its clients.
Kathy and Steve Brunner, directors of Grace Tabernacle Church Food Pantry in Wildwood, said this freezer is something they have needed for a while.
“We so needed it,” said Kathy Brunner, of Lake Panasoffkee. “It’s such a blessing that, with the help of the community, we are now able to have one. It will help provide so many more options.”
In the past, the Brunners said they received a lot of shelf products, including nonperishable canned goods, rice, peanut butter and canned meats.
“Now, we are receiving more of an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables and meats,” Steve Brunner said. “While we still use the nonperishable foods, it is nice to also incorporate fresh foods into our clients’ diets as well.”
Brooks said Beyond the Walls also has decline fresh produce donations in the past because there wasn’t anywhere to store it.
“With this new addition, we will be able to better improve the diets of those we help, which in turn will hopefully help them to live healthier longer lives,” she said. “It was so incredibly amazing and we are so thankful to everyone who were able to help make this year’s event happen.”
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
