FMK’s Coastal Del Mar opens its doors Monday

Fred Karimipour is opening another restaurant in The Villages, and for the first time, it’s in Spanish Springs. Coastal del Mar Seafood Grill opens Monday at 990 Del Mar Drive in Spanish Springs with a ribbon-cutting event. It is the ninth restaurant for Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, of which Karimipour is president and CEO.
“We’re really excited,” said Philip Benjamin, marketing director for FMK. “We think Spanish Springs definitely has a lot of potential. ... We think it will be a great spot, and we look forward to being up here in the north side of The Villages.” Karimipour opened his first restaurant in The Villages in 2011. He now owns Bluefin Grill & Bar, Bonifay Country Club, Belle Glade Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Harvest Restaurant & Bar, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.
Coastal del Mar will feature lunch and dinner menus with an assortment of seafood dishes, such as fresh fish, crab cakes and sushi, as well as non-seafood options, including salads and pastas.
“We hope guests will be wowed with the ambiance we’ve created and the flavorful menu our culinary director Brittany Driskell has developed,” Benjamin said. “It’s going to be a lively atmosphere to gather with friends and family to share conversation and experience a memorable night out. We can’t wait to serve the wonderful guests of Spanish Springs Town Square.”
Driskell, who has worked for the company for about nine years, oversees all of the menus at FMK restaurants.
She got inspiration for Coastal del Mar’s menu from items offered at Bluefin Grill & Bar.
“We kind of put our own spin on The Villages’ favorites,” she said.
Recently, staff members got the chance to enjoy the pineapple-glazed shrimp and salmon Wellington on the Coastal del Mar menu.
“I am very excited to share the menu,” Driskell said. “I think this is something that we’re offering to this side of town that’s not really around in this area. … I think bringing a seafood concept to the area is going to be great for the Villagers.”
The space at Spanish Springs used to house Farmshed American Diner, which offered Southern-style cuisine, before Karimipour took over the location in August. Since then, Karimipour and FMK staff have been working hard to get the space ready for the new concept.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Karimipour said. “I’ve always loved Spanish Springs. We’ve never had an opportunity to be here. It’s a great square — it’s the heart of The Villages, it’s where it all started. It’s an honor and a privilege to be here.”
The restaurant will be open to the public for the first time at 11 a.m. Monday. Hours for Coastal del Mar are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
