FMK celebrates decade serving the community

Fred Karimipour never imagined when he opened Bonifay Country Club in 2011 that he would be responsible for serving countless meals to residents and providing jobs to hundreds over the last decade. His local entrepreneurial reach has come a long way since the first menu was placed in front of a customer on that Nov. 11 day 10 years ago. Through the years his hospitality ventures have expanded to seven restaurants across The Villages for his Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, for which he serves as CEO and president. “I have to check myself that it is happening,” said Karimipour, of the Village of Hawkins. Villagers and their guests have undoubtedly broken bread, sipped wine or been tempted by desserts at one of FMK’s establishments. FMK, employs more than 400 people at Bluefin Grill & Bar, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant. To acknowledge the last decade, the restaurants will collectively offer a serving of pineapple upside-down cake for $5. The celebration ends Thursday with an all-day party at the place it all began - Bonifay Country Club - that will include live entertainment. “It’s a cute little celebration — just a way to say thanks to everyone who’s been supporting us for the last 10 years,” said Philip Benjamin, director of marketing for FMK. Karimipour arrived in The Villages with a wealth of hospitality experience that now spans more than 40 years. He previously owned restaurants in Central Florida and the Midwest. But The Villages felt like it was pulling him to call it home, he said. “(I) fell in love with the community, opened the first restaurant and decided to make this a home by opening additional restaurants,” Karimipour said. After opening Bonifay he added more restaurants and formed FMK restaurant group in 2017. Karimipour said he has had a wonderful experience growing FMK in The Villages. “It comes back to the relationship with the landlord (The Villages) and also the community,” he said. “The community has just been phenomenal. They like what we do, and they appreciate what we do.” Village of Hillsborough residents Jo Ann and Robert Riker said they regularly visit Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing. “This restaurant is fabulous,” Jo Ann said during lunch with Robert on Wednesday. “We love coming here. The food is exceptional, the staff is great and we have never ever had a bad experience.” Karimipour and the restaurant group also have spent the last decade helping the community through initiatives such as Dennis’ Stock the Stockings Toy Drive around the holidays, which provides Christmas gifts for employees and their families in need. Remaining items go to a women’s shelter in Leesburg. It hasn’t always been easy. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged businesses for mere survival. Karimipour leapt into action when in-person dining was restricted. FMK turned to innovation and creativity by providing an online takeout delivery service so customers could continue to enjoy the food at his establishments and his employees could keep working. Realizing he couldn’t do it alone, he secured loans through Citizens First Bank in The Villages with the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped around 250 employees remain on the payroll. Karimipour sees brighter days ahead as the economy rebounds. His company isn’t done growing. FMK will add its eighth restaurant in The Villages around the beginning of the year — Harvest Restaurant & Bar in Brownwood. “It’s great to be a part of The Villages, watching it grow, watching our company grow with it, and we look forward to another 10 years in The Villages,” Benjamin said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.