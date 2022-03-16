Flourishing churches lure clergy to region

New churches show The Villages is bucking a national trend of falling worship participation — and new pastors are coming here to lead congregations. A March 2021 Gallup poll revealed that just 47% of Americans polled said they belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque in 2020, the first time in the 85-year history of the poll that the number was below 50%. By comparison, the number was 70% in 1999 and 50% in 2018. But here in The Villages, the opposite appears to be true. Nine churches have been planted in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown since 2019, and other houses of worship are reporting growth, both in attendance and ministry. That means for some churches, there is a need to fill vacancies in their clergy ranks, or to introduce new positions to their pastoral staff. And over the last few months, there have been a few new faces joining the local clergy ranks. And, in one case, a priest returning to a Summerfield church after more than a decade away.
The Rev. Tadeusz Olzacki returned to St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church last month to serve as its Parochial Vicar. He previously served at the church for a little over two years, leaving shortly after the church’s permanent sanctuary was formally dedicated in 2011.
“When I left St. Mark the Evangelist the first time around, it was considered a small church,” said Olzacki, who returned to Summerfield after serving at St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church in New York. “When I returned, I saw a larger church that’s serving more people than ever before.”
When Olzacki returned to read the homily at noon Mass on Feb. 13, he was welcomed by parishioners both old and new. One parishioner even baked him cookies.
“The area has grown, and I see the commitment to the church and the community is stronger than ever,” he said. “St. Mark the Evangelist is doing so much to help the community at large, and I am blessed to help.”
Olzacki also said that the church has become more multi-generational since his first tenure there.
“When the sanctuary was dedicated, our parishioners were primarily from The Villages,” he said. “Now we are seeing young couples, families with young children becoming a regular presence at Mass. And our older parishioners are welcoming them with open arms.”
Jim Erb will be the first to admit that he never heard of Live Oaks Community Church when he first learned of an opening there for a mobilization pastor. He’ll also admit that he learned of the position at a very unusual place.
“Last September, my wife and I were on a seven-day trip to Germany and Austria with several other pastors,” he said. “We were at a mountain-top restaurant in Innsbruck, Austria, when a retired pastor came up to me and asked if I knew anything about Live Oaks and The Villages.”
Erb has been a pastor for 35 years, spending much of that time in northwest Illinois. Florida would be a big move, but he was interested.
“The pastor who told me about the opening was a friend of Live Oaks’ Disciplemaking Pastor, Bob Page,” he said. “With the help of both, we got the ball rolling. I visited The Villages in November, and I was on the job in January.”
At Live Oaks, a mobilization pastor is someone who takes the lead when it comes to missions and outreach. Live Oaks is known for its outreach, from its popular Filler Factory ministry to a recent mobile food packing event with the Christian nonprofit Feed My Starving Children.
“We want to get people outside the four walls of the church and connect with people locally, regionally, and globally,” Erb said.
And he’s discovering that it doesn’t take much to mobilize Villagers.
“Getting people to mobilize here is a joy, not a chore,” he said. “They want their lives to count for something, and want to leave a legacy.”
The Rev. Patricia Bomberek grew up in Vermont, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and spent most of her adult life working at the Whirlpool Corporation in Michigan. Then, at age 54, she got the call to ministry.
“I was a regular churchgoer who participated in Bible study and prayer groups, and I was doing well at my job,” the Village of Fenney resident said. “One day, God said to me that it was time to take the next step, so I quit my job and entered Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Illinois.”
Bomberek was ordained as a United Methodist Elder and served three churches in Michigan before retiring in 2012. But she soon learned the first rule of being a retired member of the clergy — there’s no such thing as being retired.
“I served about five years as a visitation pastor in Marshall, Michigan, before moving to The Villages three and a half years ago,” she said. “My husband and I visited a few churches before settling on Hope Lutheran. I thought it was a great fit for me.”
Bomberek serves on Hope Lutheran’s Pastoral Care team.
“I visit hospitals, care facilities, those in hospice, people who are unable to leave their homes,” she said. “The church wants to make sure that it stays connected to those who, for one reason or another, are unable to set foot in the sanctuary or participate in church activities. We share the love and hope of Jesus with them.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.