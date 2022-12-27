Florida tops nation in Parent Power! Index

Florida stands out from the rest of the nation when it comes to school choice and educational innovation.
The Center for Education Reform named Florida first in the nation overall on its Parent Power! Index for digital and personalized learning, choice programs and access to charter schools, according to a news release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. The ranking shows that the state empowers parents to be involved in their children’s education, the release said. “If the parents are involved, then we are a team and that makes us successful,” said Randy McDaniel, director of education for The Villages Charter School. “Our school was founded with that in mind.” The Center for Education Reform has released the report since 1999, and this year Florida was one of only two states to earn an “A” grade.
The report ranks Florida second in the nation behind Arizona for access to charter schools. During the 2021-22 school year, Florida had 703 charter schools in 47 school districts, according the Florida Department of Education.
Florida allows an unlimited number of charter schools, while states such as California and Alabama place a limit on how many their states can have at one time.
Choice programs are education savings accounts and tax credit scholarships that the state has made available through law. Personalized and digital learning methods refer to educational innovation in Florida schools.
The Villages Charter School puts an emphasis on technology with a one-to-one program that allows every student have a Chromebook to use in their classes or at home. Educational applications such as Canvas allow them to access coursework and school resources from anywhere.
Each classroom at The Villages Charter Middle School and The Villages Charter Elementary School’s Intermediate Center has an interactive screen, which adds to the technological capabilities.
“We use a digital platform, StudySync, as our textbook, and all reading and assignments are projected on the big screen for me to refer to as I teach,” said Lori Hogan, a seventh grade language arts teacher. “Students can answer questions from their Chromebooks or be called up to answer questions by writing directly on the screen. It is an amazing piece of technology.”
The Villages Charter School also gives parents a voice in their children’s education through annual surveys. And parents contribute around 80,000 volunteer hours each school year.
“We are truly blessed that parents have really bought into the concept of family involvement,” McDaniel said. “I think the worst thing a school can do is be disconnected from their parents and students.”
Parents must earn at least 20 parent involvement hours per year for students to remain enrolled. Ten of those hours must be informational, such as going to open houses, parent teacher conferences and meetings of the parent organization, Buffalo PRIDE, or Partners Responsible In Developing Education.
The other volunteers hours can be earned through volunteering at Buffalo PRIDE’s many events, such as Stewardship Saturday, when parents and students help clean the schools, or fundraisers such as the Running With the Herd 5K, the annual BBQ Bash, The Villages Charter School Golf Tournament and many others.
McDaniel said parent involvement is good way to motivate students to be like their parents and volunteer.
“You learn a lot by models and seeing what your model does, which is why it is so important,” McDaniel said. “I think it has multiplying effect.”
DeSantis said in the news release that parental involvement contributes to a child’s success both in school and in life.
“This recognition continues to show that Florida is a national leader in school choice, parent empowerment and education as a whole,” he said.
The Parent Power! Index is available at parentpowerindex.edreform.com.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet
