Florida tech corridor reaches for the future

Psychedelic therapies that don’t make patients hallucinate.
Less expensive displays for large TVs, phones and cars.
Smartphone sensors that keep our soldiers safe.
And thousands of kids in a LEGO League to nurture future scientists and engineers.
They’re among hundreds of innovations powered by the Florida High Tech Corridor, an initiative anchored by a trio of Florida research universities that rings Sumter County.
Just marking its 27th anniversary, leaders of Florida’s tech triangle —UF in Gainesville, UCF in Orlando and USF in Tampa — say the future will bring even more revolution.
“Many companies want to be in these triangles and research corridors, to access talent and to leverage core labs and facilities like ours,” said Karl LaPan, director of UF Innovate Accelerate. “More and more corporate interest is there.”
The corridor now claims 17 universities and state colleges driving high-tech economic development in a 23-county region covering more than a third of the state.
Similar to the North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park that’s built around North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Florida initiative also fuels startups while feeding Big Tech.
But its founding universities boast 1.5 times more patents than the Research Triangle, according to market reporting firm NAI Global.
UF, USF and UCF also all rank in The Milken Institute’s top 25 for “tech transfer,” the practice of developing academic research into new technologies, products and companies. UF and UCF rank No. 3 and USF ranks 19 alongside institutions such as Columbia University, MIT and Carnegie Mellon University.
In Florida, the Corridor is hunting for “technologies with a purpose” that will unleash what it calls the region’s “expotential,” CEO Paul Sohl said.
“The Corridor’s legacy has been nothing short of historic,” he said at last year’s Synapse Summit. “While we will never stop listening and learning, we’re confident in our position to lead.”
The Corridor five months ago established Florida’s first centralized support system for small businesses pursuing research and innovation activities, especially those owned by women or facing economic disadvantages.
Last year alone, the organization’s state-funded matching grant program invested $4.4 million in 55 projects focused on how we use technology and train the next generation of STEM workers. For example:
At UF Innovate The Hub in Gainesville: Max Lemaitre, CEO of Mattrix Technologies, said $100,000 in funding from the Corridor helped him invent a way to make displays for large TVs, phones and cars at a fraction of the cost. “It was hugely helpful. It has accounted for about 20% of our research and was really critical to the development of our core technology.”
At USF’s Tampa Bay Technology Incubator: Jackie von Salm, co-founder and chief scientific officer for Psilera said $140,000 went a long way toward psychedelic therapies that don’t make patients hallucinate. “Especially when you’re really early stage, you’re beyond academia, but maybe you’re not revenue producing, it’s just a really tough area to get funded. Having an option like that, and have your funds basically doubled is a huge opportunity.”
At UCF’s Business Incubation Program: Devu Shila, CEO of Unknot.id (pronounced “un-knotted) said a grant supports her company that uses artificial intelligence to track smartphone data, such as for locating soldiers on a battlefield. “We work on high-risk research and development, so it’s important to stay at the top of the game. It’s extremely important to collaborate with universities that offer diverse programs in this space like UCF.”
The Corridor continues to support college courses in everything from tourism analytics to medical research and uses for artificial intelligence.
And it has inspired tens of thousands of K-12 students to explore STEM careers through LEGO leauges, virtual space camps and even zombie studies.
Sohl said he views the Corridor itself as a startup, and is hoping to rocket-fuel it with a grant from National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines later this year.
“I think that will drive the kind of collaboration that will unleash that creative spirit in Florida,” he said. “We want to try new things, see what works, see what doesn’t work. That’s how these companies operate. It’s still a journey of discovery.”
