Florida steps up efforts to help save species

Efforts to protect some of Florida’s most vulnerable species from dying are expanding this summer. At the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Aug. 4 meeting, staff discussed updates to Florida panther management and research, including reducing panther-vehicle collisions. They also heard new information about the ongoing manatee mortality event in the Indian River Lagoon, including that an end to the mortality event is uncertain and flare-ups could reoccur in coming seasons. Close to 900 manatees died in the first seven months of 2021, surpassing the record high of 830 from all of 2013.
Increasing manatee deaths bolstered new calls from Florida’s representatives in federal office for the federal government to take action to save manatees.
Manatee Concerns
Why did so many manatees die this year?
Manatees are starving to death because their primary food source, seagrass, is declining in the species’ warm water habitats where they congregate in the winter, said Gil McRae, director of FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, during a presentation at the FWC meeting.
About 18% of manatees in the Atlantic Coast died this year, up from the average 2% mortality rate for the region, he said.
Most past manatee mortality events occurred because of red tide or cold snaps, but this is the first one tied to starvation, McRae said. That means an end to a starvation-related die-off is uncertain because it’s not an issue that depends on the seasons.
Because the issue could potentially flare up again during the cold weather months, FWC’s staff is working on short-term and long-term strategies. This includes research and monitoring to plan for potential future mortalities, as well as proactive habitat restoration projects.
Consequences for Florida’s manatees extend beyond the Indian River Lagoon, the 156-mile-long estuary in the Atlantic Ocean that spans from Ponce Inlet in Volusia County to Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County, where the majority of manatee deaths occurred.
McRae explained that manatees migrated north and south from the lagoon in malnourished states, which has the potential not only for additional deaths, but also long-term effects on reproduction and metabolism.
Environmental conditions where manatee deaths occurred were the result of nutrient pollution that caused harmful blooms of single-celled algae called phytoplankton, he said.
High nutrient pollution levels causes the algae to shade out the seagrass, preventing it from growing, said Charles Jacoby, supervising environmental scientist with the St. Johns River Water Management District’s estuarine section.
Phytoplankton has been a recurring issue in the lagoon since 2011, including during this year’s manatee mortality event, he said.
“If you have trees growing over your lawn, your lawn’s not particularly happy,” Jacoby said. “It prevents the light from getting to the seagrass. So, there’s less food for manatees.”
About 58% of seagrass acreage in the Indian River Lagoon was lost since 2009 because of harmful algal blooms, McRae said.
Elected Officials Want Action
Saving Florida’s wildlife is an issue that has bipartisan support among elected officials at the state and federal levels.
The record manatee mortality, in particular, drew high concern. On July 26, Sen. Marco Rubio announced he sent a letter urging the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to do more to save manatees and restore the lagoon.
In the letter, co-signed by 10 House representatives from Florida, Rubio urged NOAA Director Richard Spinrad to support Florida’s manatees by supporting ongoing efforts to improve water quality and prevent toxic algae blooms.
“Addressing the root causes of algal blooms and hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) is necessary to prevent the deaths of manatees and other wildlife in the future,” Rubio said in the letter.
Earlier this summer, two of the representatives who signed the letter — Republican Brian Mast and Democrat Stephanie Murphy — introduced a House bill known as the Marine Mammal Research and Response Act. If passed, it would increase funding for federal initiatives that support sick and injured manatees and research on the causes of manatee deaths.
“Decades of special-interest driven policy making, including unfettered pollution and toxic discharges from Lake Okeechobee, have destroyed the ecology of our waterways and repeatedly turned the Indian River Lagoon into an algae-infested toxic waterway that kills manatees,” Mast said in a statement.
Prior to introducing the bill, Murphy urged the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to investigate the recent manatee deaths, leading the agency to declare the deaths an unusual mortality event. This designation allowed using federal funds to reimburse the state and nonprofit groups for their efforts to rescue manatees.
Since 1991, the Fish and Wildlife Service declared 10 unusual mortality events concerning manatees. Six of them occurred because of biotoxins from toxic algae, while another two resulted from unspecified ecological factors.
The current mortality event and another from 2013 remain under investigation, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Panther Management Changes
Another vulnerable Florida wildlife icon is the Florida panther, whose historic range once covered a large swath of the Southeast but now exclusively breed in a small section of Southwest Florida.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s most recent population estimate pegged the current Florida panther population at 120 to 230 adults.
A presentation prepared by Melissa Tucker, FWC’s director of habitat and species conservation, showed the most reported cause of panther deaths over the last two decades involved collisions with motor vehicles.
“Concurrent with increasing panther population numbers, the number of Florida panthers killed by collisions with vehicles has been on the increase since 2000,” she stated. “Prior to 2000, panther roadkills were four or fewer a year. Since 2000, the number of roadkills has ranged from six to 34 annually.”
FWC recorded fewer motor vehicle mortalities since reaching that peak of 34 deaths in 2016. Most recently, the agency recorded 19 panther deaths from vehicle collisions in 2020 and 14 deaths in 2021 to date.
Tucker stated the data suggested this trend could be associated with a more stable or declining panther population.
FWC continues to address the issue through its work with the federal government, state and local transportation departments and nonprofit groups to install wildlife crossings and associated fencing throughout Southwest Florida. There’s currently 60 crossings installed in the region, and they helped reduce panther deaths in those areas, Tucker stated.
FWC also is investigating an emerging disease in panthers and bobcats called feline leukomyelopathy, or FLM, which causes weakness in the hind legs and difficulty walking.
Using trail camera studies, the agency identified 50 confirmed or probable cases of the disease since it was first detected in 2018.
“Panthers and bobcats appear to be affected differently; panthers are affected as kittens, but the disease does not appear to be progressive, while bobcats can be affected at any age, and it may be a progressive disease in bobcats,” Tucker stated. “To date, no other species are known to be affected.”
Right now, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is in the middle of a five-year status review of the Florida panther, which began in 2017. These status reviews, conducted for every species, are designed to ensure species have an appropriate level of Endangered Species Act protection, as well as whether they continue to warrant protection.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
