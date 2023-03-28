Florida ranks high for small businesses

Florida has been Gina Buell’s home for as long as she can remember, and the place she continues to want to be a small business owner. Owning a small business in the state runs in Buell’s family.
Since Buell was a teenager, she has worked at her family’s restaurants and opened a few of her own small businesses and franchises in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
Today, she is the owner of City Fire American Oven & Bar in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.
“Florida is the place to be right now,” Buell said. “It kind of always has been. The guests in Florida have been great to us.”
Florida truly is one of the places to be right now for small business owners. The state is ranked second best after Texas for small businesses, according to a new study from Lendio using the most recent data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau, and Small Business Administration from 2016 to 2023.
Florida’s low corporate tax rate, which is 6%, half of its businesses surviving after five years and the large number of residents moving to the state since the COVID-19 pandemic are key factors for the ranking.
Several local business owners, including Buell and Rosalyn Housley, owner of Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts and Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique in Brownwood, are happy to have business in the state and want to continue to do so.
As of 2022, Florida has 3 million small businesses, which is 99.8% of all businesses in the state, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy’s 2022 Small Business Profile. Florida’s small businesses employs about 3.6 million people, which accounts for about 40.5% of all employees in the state.
Since the pandemic, more people are moving to the state, bringing an influx in establishments and revenue.
From July 2021 to July 2022, the state’s population increased by 1.9%, which was the largest increase for any state during that time. Florida has about 22.2 million residents as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The size of the state’s population and the demographic of The Villages are some of the reasons Housley has found success. She owned another Rustic Rose location in North Carolina, but didn’t come close to the numbers seen here, partly because of the small population size where the North Carolina store was.
Housley also had stores in other cities in Florida, but they also don’t compare to her time in The Villages.
“The Villages is like its own category, which is good. We love it,” Housley said. “It’s funny because there’s Florida doing business and there’s The Villages doing business. And Florida might be the second best state, but no place compares to The Villages.”
In the last three years, gross sales have also increased in Florida.
In 2022, gross sales in the first quarter, or first three months of the year, were about $441.6 billion. In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, there was about $338.5 billion in gross sales in the first quarter, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
Housley has seen “off the charts growth” at both her stores since the pandemic, especially in 2022. It was her best year yet.
“With the volume that our stores sell you wouldn’t even think there is room in the space we have to sell more, but we did,” Housley said.
The stability and consistency of The Villages’ growth, along with the vibrancy and activity of its residents, are among the many reasons businesses come to The Villages or want to expand in the area, said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development, in a previous interview.
The Villages has a current occupancy rate of 98%, he said. Just as more businesses want to open or expand in The Villages, more businesses want to open in the rest of the state.
Between March 2020 and March 2021, 103,868 Florida establishments opened, and 97,004 of the openings were small businesses, according to the U.S. SBA Office of Advocacy’s 2022 Small Business Profile.
Florida is also home to a slew of programs and incentives to help small businesses thrive, another reason Florida is ranked so high.
Along with loan programs, there are local and statewide organizations that offer mentoring and webinars or workshops on essential topics for the small business world.
Mid-Florida SCORE, a local organization that serves Lake, Marion and Sumter counties part of a national organization, consists of volunteer and expert business owners that provide mentoring as well as webinars and workshops.
“We have such a diverse depth of business experience,” said Phil Winkler, director of community relations for Mid-Florida SCORE. “Most of us have 40 years of work experience, and we have about 40 mentors. That’s a lot of years of experience that we provide to our clients.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis reopening businesses fairly quickly during the pandemic was also beneficial to Rustic Rose.
“As soon as restrictions completely lifted, it was back to crazy and better,” Housley said.
The policies also helped Buell keep both City Fire locations afloat.
“What DeSantis did during COVID, it helped a lot of small businesses,” Buell said. “It saved so many people’s things that they’ve worked for their entire lives, so I think that small business right now in Florida is the best place to be.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
