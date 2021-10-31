Florida keeps history of its first people alive

The indigenous people who called America home before Europeans settled on the land still have a presence here.
They built Florida's first civilizations; were Florida's first farmers, ranchers and hunters; and fiercely fought back against a government that wanted to take their land. Cities and landmarks throughout the state are named for some of these figures.
Florida's Native American heritage helped shape future generations, and Native American history comes alive in a number of places throughout the state, including tri-county places that were the sites of Seminole Tribe victories against U.S. soldiers during the Second Seminole War.
Native Americans of today play a part in society, while also striving to educate the public on their history and culture, which tribes sometimes refer to as "the old ways."
They want to pass their history on to others so it will not be forgotten.
"For us, it's our main reason why we do it," said Quenton Cypress, a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. "We don't do it for the purpose of the attention of outsiders. We do it for the children."
They try to push back against misconceptions and negative stereotypes that pervade Western culture.
One of those misconceptions is that Native Americans no longer exist, which is not true.
"We were here first, through the (Seminole) Wars," Cypress said. "After the wars, it was all about the progress of America and they pushed us to the back. They look at us as, we're not around no more. They just find an arrowhead or bones."
Preserving Florida's Earliest People
Humans first inhabited Florida around 12,000 years ago near the end of the Ice Age, according to the Museum of Florida History, a project of the Florida Department of State.
Florida's earliest history involved prehistoric groups of Native Americans like the Timucua, Calusa and Apalachee.
Timucuans lived in different tribes with their own politics, territory and dialects of their language, not seeing themselves as one people, according to the National Park Service. They farmed, hunted and gathered for their food.
The Calusa, in contrast, were known as the "Shell Indians" because they made use of the waterways for their resources, fishing for food and collecting shells they used to build shell mounds.
The Timucua and Calusa no longer exist. Many died out from diseases that came from Spanish and French explorers, such as smallpox and measles. Those who survived were relocated to Cuba after Britain took over Florida from Spain in 1763, and the last of their full-blood descendants are believed to be dead.
Only the artifacts they've left behind like pottery, tools and dugout canoes - many of which can be found at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in Jacksonville, one of Florida's 11 National Park Service sites - are what remains of these people.
As for the Apalachee, they fled Florida in the early 1700s following British attacks and relocated to the French settlement of Mobile, which was located in present-day Alabama and Mississippi. When France lost Mobile in the French and Indian War, they relocated to Louisiana.
About 300 descendants of the Apalachee, the only known living descendants of the first Floridians, today continue to live in Louisiana and are currently seeking federal recognition as a tribe under the name Talimali Band of Apalachee.
Federal recognition would mean the tribe is is recognized as "having a government-to-government relationship with the United States" with certain inherent rights of self-government, which makes them eligible for funding and services from the federal government, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs counted 574 federally recognized Tribal Nations as of 2020 in the U.S. Florida has two of them: the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.
Despite their strong connections to Florida's history, the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes are not descended from native Floridians. The tribes' ancestors migrated to Florida from the Carolinas and Georgia, according to the Museum of Florida History.
Where the History Is
Relics of Florida's ancient Native American history, from its earliest inhabitants to the Seminoles, can be found throughout Florida and the tri-county area.
Some places simply house ancient artifacts in museums. Others preserve trail routes Native Americans used to hunt and gather, and the battlegrounds where they fought to keep their land.
"All history is important," said Hawkwood Kenny, a Seminole re-enactor at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park in Bushnell. "That's why I read books about different times in history. That's why I can talk about the Seminoles, the weapons and how they're used, a little bit about the food (they ate), a little bit about the plants (they grew). It's educational for me, and it's passing it on to other people."
Many of the state's most significant Native American history landmarks are listed on the Florida Native American Heritage Trail, compiled by a nonprofit group called Trail of Florida's Indian Heritage.
It provides information about places in Florida where early Native Americans left evidence of their cultures, as well as places in South and Southwest Florida where today's Native Americans live and continue to share historical and firsthand knowledge of their cultures.
Not far from Villagers' backyards are lands that were grounds for battles that set the stage for the Seminole Wars, territorial conflicts between U.S. soldiers and Native Americans.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, located about 13 miles from the Village of Fenney, is the closest state park to the Southern Villages. On this site on Dec. 28, 1835, Maj. Francis Dade's column of 107 soldiers was ambushed by Seminoles, led by the chiefs Micanopy, Jumper and Alligator, while traveling from Fort Brooke to Fort King on a resupply mission.
It was a major victory for the Seminoles. Only three U.S. soldiers survived the battle, and only six Seminoles were killed.
"The way we fought was guerilla attacks," Cypress said. "You can't outfight when you're outnumbered. But we did, because we were hidden."
The battle shocked Americans at the time and sparked the federal government to go to war with the Seminoles. The Second Seminole War was fought until 1842 and was the longest and costliest American Indian war in U.S. history, costing the government at least $20 million and ending with the deaths of about 1,500 U.S. soldiers and countless civilians, according to the Florida Department of State.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park recognizes the significance of the Dade battle in Florida's history by holding annual reenactments of the battle every year in early January.
Not far from there is Fort King National Historic Landmark in Ocala, the site of another pivotal event that triggered the Second Seminole War. On the same day of the Dade battle, Seminole leader Osceola led an attack on the fort where he killed Wiley Thompson, an Indian agent whose job was to facilitate the removal of Seminoles from their land.
The Fort King Heritage Foundation organizes a re-enactment of that battle every December.
Months later in the summer of 1836, the U.S. Army abandoned Fort King and the Seminoles burned it to the ground, but soldiers returned to the area a year later and rebuilt the fort. It served as a military headquarters during the war, according to a special resource study on the fort by Tim Bemisderfer, a now-retired planner and landscape architect for the National Park Service.
After the war, Fort King became the county seat of Marion County and the fort's buildings were used for county business, he said.
"Small log buildings adjacent to the fort were used for residences, a new post office, a Methodist mission, and a general store," Bemisderfer said. "The two-story cupola-topped barracks became Marion County's first courthouse."
Passing On Knowledge
Adding to efforts to help the public understand the site's Native American legacy, Dade Battlefield recently began organizing trail walks with Seminole re-enactors. An actor in period Native American dress leads guests along the park's nature trail and talks about the events of the Dade battle as they cross the spots where events took place.
Kenny, the Seminole re-enactor, led a trail walk in August that attracted a small group of park guests interested in the battle and the park's Native American history.
At one point during the walk, the group of walkers took a break on a picnic table. As Kenny led the group back on the trail, he took cover in the trees and then ambushed them as he saw them approach him. He did this to demonstrate the Seminoles' surprise attacks against U.S. soldiers during the Dade battle.
Obviously, no one was hurt during the trail walk.
"The Seminoles are always (hidden)," Kenny said. "All of us Seminoles are all over the woods, and you'll never see us out there."
The trail walks began this summer as a way for the park to offer smaller scale activities educating park guests about its Native American history, park manager Bill Gruber said. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented park staff from organizing its annual reenactment of the Dade battle and its summer day camps.
Kenny, 74, estimated he's been involved in Seminole War re-enactments for at least 12 years, not limited to but including Dade Battlefield.
Although he's Native American, the Seffner resident admitted he's not part of the Seminole Tribe. He said his ancestry is Cherokee, referring to the tribe that lived in the Southeast until they were forcibly moved west to Oklahoma during the 1830s and 1840s, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
"I really didn't know much about the Seminoles," Kenny said. "I was doing (research) on the Woodland Indians prior to getting into this ... I learn from this, and it makes me want to read more about my ancestry."
Sometimes, passing on knowledge of Native American history involves building living history.
The Seminole Tribe recently donated a chickee, a shelter or hut that Seminoles used as houses during the Seminole Wars, to Fort King National Historic Landmark in Ocala. The new chickee will be used as an outdoor classroom.
Quenton Cypress, 26, is deeply involved in passing on Seminole history. He works at the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum in Hendry County on the tribe's Big Cypress Reservation and also is the tribe's liaison to Fort King.
A crew of Seminoles, mostly from Immokalee, spent about a week building the structure. The buzz of chain saws disrupted the quiet calm of the site's typically quaint setting during construction. Clouds of sawdust filled the air, floating alongside the lovebugs.
Traditional chickees are built using a cypress log frame, with a palmetto thatch for a roof, according to the Seminole Tribe. Most modern chickees people see at historic parks, like the one the tribe built at Fort King, used pressure treated lumber.
Gil Yzaguirre, who led the crew that built the Fort King chickee, prefers to build the traditional way. But the use of pressure treated lumber is a necessity so the chickees can withstand hurricane force winds.
"I grew up using cypress," said Yzaguirre, owner of Native Modz Enterprises, which contracted with the Seminole Tribe for the chickee construction. "If I was doing this in my backyard, I would be using cypress."
One older chickee on the Fort King site was built with cypress, and Quenton Cypress mentioned it survived Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Multiple types of chickees exist, each intended to serve different purposes, he said.
"I've seen ones that are two stories," Yzaguirre said. "You could park a car in there."
"Unconquered"
Not only do Native Americans remain a part of American society, but they're also growing in population.
A greater number of Native Americans were counted nationwide in the 2020 Census. About 9.7 million people, or 2.9% of the total population, identified as American Indian and Alaska Native, up from 5.2 million in 2010.
Alaska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Montana have the highest percentages of Native American populations, the Census Bureau stated.
But Native Americans only make up 0.5% of Florida's population.
This small present-day population takes root from the forced relocations of Native Americans in the 19th century, which were the reason for the Seminole Wars.
A number of the Seminole Tribe's significant victories occurred at tri-county sites, including the Dade massacre in present-day Bushnell and Osceola's attack on Fort King in present-day Ocala, both of which occurred on Dec. 28, 1835.
Despite these victories, the federal government eventually forced most Native Americans out of Florida. By the 1850s, most were captured or surrendered and were relocated to Western states like Oklahoma. A few hundred Seminole and Miccosukee remained, relocating to reservations near the Everglades where they continue to live today.
The Seminole Tribe takes pride in the fact they are "unconquered," having never signed a treaty with the U.S. government. Florida State University paid homage to this Florida legend by naming their athletic teams the Seminoles, with approval from the tribe.
"No peace treaty with the Seminoles was ever signed," Bemisderfer, the retired National Park Service planner and landscape architect, said in his report on Fort King. "In the end, more than 4,000 Seminoles and Black Seminoles were removed west of the Mississippi. Approximately 600 Seminoles avoided removal by strategically retreating into the wetland areas of southern Florida."
Contrary to common misconceptions, Native Americans did not disappear from the U.S. following their forced relocations. But in a state where they represent less than 1% of the population, those misconceptions persist.
"People ask us, 'Are you a descendant of the Seminoles?'" Quenton Cypress said. "I say, 'We are the Seminoles.'"
Recognizing Significance
Native American sites matter to Florida's history and culture because they preserve the memories of the people whose ancestry predates European settlement of the U.S., people whose resilience against the obstacles that came their way has helped to keep their cultures alive.
It's why Judy Candler, who grew up close to the Seminole Tribe's Brighton reservation and acquired vintage Seminole clothing and dolls, donated pieces from her collection to a history museum in Fort Pierce.
Some of her pieces are historic, while others are more modern.
"It's been something I felt very positive about," said Candler, of the Village of Virginia Trace. "The Seminole jackets are so beautiful. What they traditionally wear is so wonderful."
Candler, 80, said her oldest piece of clothing is about 67 years old and incorporates patchwork with patterns incorporated into other patterns. She described the art of sewing the patchwork as "a lost art."
Her oldest Seminole doll is made from fiber from palm trees, dating back around 75 years ago. It differs from newer dolls in that they're made from felt material and have different facial structures.
The historic clothing and dolls have personal significance to Candler because they remind her of her childhood growing up near the reservation, recalling seeing Native Americans in full regalia while traveling in Fort Pierce and noticing huts they lived in while on a hunting trip with her father.
If people don't learn about Florida's Native Americans through their artifacts, they'll find out about them through other means.
For instance, glass bottom boats named in honor of Seminole tribal chiefs.
When visitors at Silver Springs State Park go on glass bottom boat rides, they'll embark on vessels named after figures like Micanopy, Charlie Cypress, Emathla, Yahalochee and Neamathla.
The park's newly built wheelchair accessible glass bottom boat is called Chief Potackee, derived from the Seminole name of the late Betty Mae Tiger Jumper. Potackee remains the only woman to serve as a Seminole chief, leading the tribe from 1967 to 1971.
Apar tfrom her tribal leadership, Chief Potackee, who died in 2011, is revered for her accomplishments in literacy and medicine. She was the first Seminole woman to learn how to read and write, and founded the tribe's first newspaper. When she became a registered nurse, she introduced modern medicine concepts to the tribe, which before her time depended on shamans for medical treatment.
Potackee's feats deeply inspired Martha Warner, the wife of Florida State Parks volunteer Al Pendergrass.
She successfully lobbied to name the boat in Potackee's memory after her husband, who was involved with the development of the wheelchair accessible glass bottom boat, faced the dilemma of what to name the boat.
"Her entire life was spent in service to her people," Warner said. "Her legacy of who she was will live for decades to come."
Thennboats' naming for Seminole chiefs is a fitting tribute, as Native Americans used Silver Springs long before it became a tourist attraction.
On a recent glass bottom boat ride, the tour guide pointed out an ancient piece of wood in the water that was a fragment of a Native American dugout canoe.
