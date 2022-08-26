Florida gas prices down from record highs over summer

John Saunders had to change how he drives when gas prices soared earlier this year.
“I’ve cut down on my driving quite a bit,” the Village De La Vista resident said. “I don’t take day trips anymore. I used to go over to Ormond Beach a lot, now I don’t. I used to go over to Crystal River a lot, now I don’t.”
He also said he uses his golf cart a lot more because it costs less to fill up.
On Wednesday, he filled his car up at the Circle K near Spanish Plaines Plaza on U.S. Highway 27/441 with plus gas, which cost $3.67 a gallon. He said the highest he has had to pay was more than $4 (per gallon), so he was happy to see prices decreasing.
For the 10th straight week, the price of gas across the state decreased, easing the burden on Florida drivers despite a slight jump in prices Thursday.
As of Monday, prices in Florida had dropped a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June, according to AAA. On Sunday, the state’s average price for regular gasoline was $3.54 per gallon, the lowest since March 1.
The state average went up slightly as the week continued. On Thursday, a gallon of regular gas was $3.58. The highest recorded average price of regular gas in the state was $4.89 in mid-June.
“Gas prices are still falling but not quite as fast as they have in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15 to 17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out.
Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average gas price was in the $3.40s, which could be where prices eventually plateau.”
The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November and is currently in its peak, also could impact gas prices.
“These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a press release.
For now, the state’s average price of $3.58 means Sunshine State drivers are still paying about 62 cents per gallon more than this time last year.
In Florida, gas is most expensive in the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton areas. There, regular gas was about $3.75 a gallon Thursday, according to AAA.
The Villages’ average gas prices for a gallon of regular gas was $3.55 a gallon Thursday, according to AAA. The Crestview and Fort Walton Beach regions had the lowest average regular gas in the state at $3.41 Thursday.
Lexie Verduzco, store manager at the Circle K, said customers are hopeful prices won’t climb again like they did this summer.
“They hope it just stays this way and doesn’t go up,” she said.
On Wednesday, the gas station was selling regular gas at $3.36, plus at $3.76, premium at $4.06 and diesel is $4.58.
Verduzco used to fill up her car once every two weeks for about $40. She said it’s about $60 now, and she doesn’t fill up as much as she used to.
“I just hope it keeps on going down,” she said.
