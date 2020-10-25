Florida early voting draws heavy crowds

More than a third of Florida’s registered voters have already submitted their ballots, with Sumter County in its familiar spot of leading the way.
Florida smashed its previous first day early voting record and continued to see dramatic voter turnout through the first week of the early voting period.
Of the state’s 14.4 million voters, about 37% have voted by mail or at an early voting site, according to Saturday numbers from the Florida Division of Elections. Florida’s election turnout record was set in 1992 — attracting 83% of registered voters — when Bill Clinton defeated incumbent George H.W. Bush, and Ross Perot was also on the ballot. The state is on pace to break that record.
Sumter County is on pace to surpass its high mark. Available records through 1996 show Sumter’s current high is 84.4% turnout in the 2016 general election. The Sumter County elections office reports that more than half — 58% precisely — have already made their ballot decisions. More than 34,000 were cast in vote-by-mail and more 26,000 took advantage of the first week of early voting.
In Marion County, the elections office reported about 40% of voters already accounted for. In Lake County, 32% have already voted, according to state elections officials.
The surge didn’t come as a surprise to tri-county area supervisors of elections. For example, on Oct. 18, the Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office posted a reminder on social media that early voting started Oct. 19, that the first days of early voting are usually busy, and that voters “should expect potentially longer wait times due to preventative measures being taken.”
The first day of early voting in 2016 was also a record-setting day, so they fully expected Monday to be one, said Marion Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox.
“Our expectations were met,” he said.
Voting continued throughout the week. Despite the intermittent rain on Thursday afternoon, there was still a line at Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. Jean and Richard Diller originally planned to vote on Tuesday, the first day of early voting in Sumter County, but left after seeing a long line.
The Village of Dunedin couple returned to cast their votes Thursday.
“I’d rather do it in person than mess with the mail,” Richard said.
“We never had the opportunity where we were before to vote early, so why not?” Jean added.
That same day, Cindy Shackleton and her 95-year-old mother, Margaret Gsell, went to early vote at The Villages Sumter County Service Center.
“It’s easier,” Shackleton said. “We came, there was no line and I always early vote.”
Both her and her mother, who live in Oxford, have voted in every election since they were eligible.
“It’s a privilege you know,” Gsell said.
Gsell said the high turnout was very important.
“It makes you very happy to know people want to have a part in our government,” she said.
Both Sumter County party chairs were also excited by the turnout.
“It’s what we’ve been working for ever since the primaries ended I guess,” said Roger Novak, Sumter County Democratic Executive Committee chairman. “We reach out frequently to all our voters and encourage them to vote by mail and vote early.”
John Temple, Sumter County Republican Executive Committee chairman, said he thinks there’s going to be another solid turnout. Sumter routinely has some of the highest turnout in the state.
“The people we’ve been talking with are excited to get out and vote,” Temple said. “We’re hoping to have the highest turnout percentage-wise in the state.”
Temple himself went to cast his ballot on Thursday.
“I like doing it in person, so I take advantage of early voting,” he said. “It’s not as crowded and I don’t want to take the chance of something happening on Election Day.”
Novak opted for a vote-by-mail ballot.
“The benefits are your vote’s in early and you’re not going to not vote if something unforeseen happens,” said Novak, of the Village of Caroline. “if you get sick or have to leave town, your vote is cast instead of waiting to show up at the poll.”
Some Sumter voters even cast their ballots by golf cart this week, as a Democratic Precinct 103 golf cart parade took voters to Laurel Manor Recreation Center to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots. The recreation center is an early voting site in Sumter, and early voting sites in the tri-county area have drop boxes set up for the purpose.
Other drop boxes can be found at supervisor of elections offices. Vote-by-mail ballots must be at the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day.
“We would urge everyone to get those vote-by-mail ballots in as quickly as they can, so if there are any issues with their signature, they have time to get those issues resolved and it gives us time to get everything lined up and counted,” said Lake County Supervisor Alan Hays.
While the number of people coming out to vote early has started to go down since the first surge, Wilcox expects it to pick up again to where next weekend will rival the first few days.
The longest line he’s seen has only been about 20 minutes, while Hays said it’s varied. Monday was quite long, Hays said, but the lines have been shorter and shorter each day.
Sumter Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen said some people mentioned they waited for an hour, but he believes that was at the start of early voting. Lines may look really long as most people are social distancing, Keen said.
With so many people heading to vote early, Wilcox thinks it’s very possible, and probable, that close to 60% of Marion voters will cast their ballots before Election Day, but he still expects it to be busy the morning of Nov. 3.
Keen said there’s still a lot of people who want to vote on Election Day.
“Normally we do 8,000 to 13,000 on Election Day, so we still may have that same amount,” he said. “We just don’t want 30,000 people trying to vote on Election Day. It would be a big load.”
Keen instead encourages voters to vote early, either by mail or in person.
Early voting goes from now until Halloween in all three counties. Marion polls are open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., while Lake polls are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Early voting in Sumter is 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
