Florida colleges plan blend of reopenings

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.