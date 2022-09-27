Florida braces for Ian

Preparation now turns to hunkering down and riding out Hurricane Ian.
Expected to intensify into a major hurricane today, this 500-mile-wide storm system will impact all Floridians as it slowly churns off the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, isolated tornado risks, and storm surge for coastal counties. Interruption of electrical power is probable, rather than possible, in the hurricane's primary region, which is so large it could engulf the Florida peninsula like Hurricane Irma did five years ago.
"Floridians up and down the coast should feel the impacts of this up to 36 hours before actual landfall due to the size of the hurricane," Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Monday.
Landfall is expected Thursday morning, but Floridians can expect to see signs of Ian's arrival throughout today and intensifying into Wednesday.
Sumter County Emergency Management Director David Casto said citizens should have their necessary supplies gathered by now.
Many who waited until Monday were greeted by empty store shelves and bagged gas pumps.
Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said all of Florida's sea ports remained open Monday, a key funnel to getting fuel into the state. He said as Ian inches closer, the Port of Tampa would have to shut down, but the hope is that eastern ports can remain open. Guthrie said the plan is to restock gas stations with fuel as time permits. Representatives for Publix said warehouse and distribution centers are working to ensure stores have as much water, batteries and other essentials as possible before the hurricane arrives.
DeSantis also invoked action that allows people on prescribed medications to get a 30-day emergency refill, if needed. Normally, Burry's Ace Hardware in La Plaza Grande is closed on Sundays, but owner Tom Burry unlocked the doors so his customers had a chance to get needed supplies. The wave of customers continued Monday.
"They've been coming in since 8 o'clock,” Burry said. The governor urged people not to buy excess quantities. "There is no need to panic buy, just get what you need to be prepared," DeSantis said.
Fire Chief Edmund Cain, with The Villages Public Safety Department, said residents can use these last few hours to make sure they have removed objects from their lanai or secured them so they don't become dangerous projectiles during a storm's wind gusts. Cain also echoed state emergency management officials in encouraging residents to make sure they are good on food, cash and medications for the week.
He also urged residents to resist the temptation of going sight-seeing in their golf carts after the storm clears, noting there are too many dangers that exist until crews can safely clear debris. As residents began to brace for the storm, cancellations began emerging Monday.
Sumter and Lake school districts planned for early dismal today and canceled classes Wednesday and Thursday.
All Marion County public schools are open today except for West Port, which switched to virtual learning and will open today as a special needs shelter. All Marion County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Belleview Middle School, 10500 SE 36th Ave., will open as a shelter Wednesday.
Sumter officials also announced that two general population emergency shelters will open at 5 p.m. today, at Wildwood Elementary School and the county fairgrounds.
A special needs shelter will open at 3 p.m. at the Wildwood Community Center. Each shelter is pet-friendly. Those going to a shelter will need to bring identification, bedding, food and water, medications, toiletries and their own pet supplies.
Casto said going to a shelter should be a last resort.
"Plan to go to a friend or family member in the local area that does not need to evacuate," he said. "If planning to evacuate, have a destination and plan the trip early. If no other options are available, go to one of the local shelters only as a last option."
Sumter County also launched a self-serve sandbag service at Lake Panasoffkee Regional Recreation Park, 1589 County Road 459, Lake Panasoffkee, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. Proof of county residence is required and there is a 10 sandbag limit per vehicle. Residents must bring a shovel, pick up sandbags, fill them and place them in their vehicles.
Marion County's sandbag distribution was set up at nine locations across the county, including the Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th St., open today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Preparations occurred across the state, including:
• A hurricane watch was issued for numerous Florida counties. More, including Lake County, were placed under a Tropical Storm Watch on Monday afternoon.
• NASA rolled its $4.1 billion Artemis I rocket back inside, scrubbing any chance of next week's scheduled launch.
• Coastal residents from Tampa to the Panhandle faced the prospect of having to evacuate from at-risk zones over heightened concerns about storm surge.
• Pinellas County encouraged its citizens in manufactured housing or low-lying areas to get out Monday, as did Hillsborough County, which could affect 300,000 people or more in that county alone.
• Authorities cautioned about excessive traffic volume, especially where Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 75 merge at Wildwood, as evacuations occur from other parts of the state.
Curt Hills is a senior managing editor at the Daily Sun. He can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5287, or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
