Florida begins another competitive election year

As the election season heats up, Florida Republicans have an edge: numbers.
For the first time, registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Sunshine State. But they do so by a small margin in a state known for its competitive nature.
Florida is a pivotal swing state in every presidential election, and state elections often are decided by razor-thin margins. So despite appearance and numbers, the Florida 2022 midterm elections still are anyone's game.
