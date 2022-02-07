Florida Attorney General honors local officers

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody honored the community’s four-legged law enforcement officers Friday. Moody visited the Lake County Sheriff’s Office substation in The Villages to recognize the efforts of some local sheriff’s deputies, police officers and their canine counterparts. “So often we are recognizing officers or giving officers attention when something goes extraordinarily right or horrifically wrong,” Moody said. “(They are) actually everyday heroes who wake up, put on a badge, put on a vest, and go into their day not knowing how it will go, how it will end and knowing the stressful situations they might encounter. As Floridians, we benefit because we are a safe and secure state.” Moody recognized Lake County Sheriff’s Office therapy K-9s Mia, Eve and Jetty and their handlers Cpl. Robert Bedgood and Erica Stamborski; Lady Lake Police Department K-9 Lux and handler Cpl. Josh Higgins; and LCSO K-9 Zeus and handler Sgt. Yancy Isaacs.
Cpl. Mariah Biddle, who helps lead the Paws & Stripes College therapy and comfort dog programs through the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, also attended.
The attorney general has visited several towns across Florida as part of her Thin Line Tribute. Moody is married to a law enforcement officer and spoke about what they go through every day on duty and the mental toll it can take.
“(There are) very traumatic and stressful situations,” Moody said. “Not only do they have to engage with folks that are committing crimes and trying to calm that down, but they’re also expected at the same time to lend a calming, protective hand to victims.”
She commended the innovative therapy K-9 program at LCSO and the work the agency is putting in to think of new and better ways to use K-9s in law enforcement.
Eve, a French bulldog, Mia, an English bulldog, and Jetty, a black lab, provide comfort to crime victims, children and their fellow two-legged officers in stressful situations.
The agency has seen positive outcomes since starting the therapy K-9 program, LCSO Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said at the event.
Bedgood agreed and said area schools are really seeing the benefits of the program.
“I have seen an amazing change starting to happen in our schools,” Bedgood said. “Our kids are now interacting with us as school resource officers and they’re seeing us differently than they’ve ever seen us before, which is now opening avenues for us to get information that we need to help them.”
Leading the therapy K-9 team was a calling, much like the calling many officers receive when they join the force, Bedgood said, and this program has grown into something he never expected.
Several new dogs eventually will join the therapy K-9 team, Bedgood said.
Biddle added that many of them will be rescued from animal shelters.
“We have almost every single breed in our program, and typically you will see the labs and golden retrievers working this,” Biddle said. “But what I like about Eve and Mia is it just shows you it doesn’t matter about the breed, it is all about the temperament and we do that with our program. We take rescues from our shelters.”
The agency is excited to help more people and get more children involved, because they get to do amazing things with the dogs, Bedgood said.
Both Grinnell and Police Chief Robert Tempesta, of the Lady Lake Police Department, thanked Moody for the visit and her unwavering support of law enforcement in Florida.
Moody also presented Eve, Mia, Jetty and all the officers present with a Thin Line Tribute token to show her appreciation.
Moody launched the Thin Line Tribute In May 2021.
“This is an amazing program we have started where we visit places that may not be overwhelming in population, but nonetheless have the same passion and desire to protect the communities that they love,” Moody said. “And that is the folks that serve on the front lines — our law enforcement.”
