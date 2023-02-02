Florida AG Moody offers crime-fighting tips for seniors

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody thanked several Seniors vs. Crime volunteers Wednesday for going above and beyond in their communities.
Moody’s office hosted a fraud and scam seminar during a Seniors vs. Crime Workshop & Awards event at Mulberry Grove Recreation. The free workshop outlined how to recognize scams and how to stop scammers before they attack.
“We need more people in the community willing to go to bat for others,” Moody said during the event as she thanked volunteers for their dedicated work.
Volunteers who received the Super Senior Sleuth Awards included Joanne Tramonte, office manager for the Seniors vs. Crime location in Coral Springs; Lori Holcomb, volunteer at the Tallahassee office; Kathy Roanoke, volunteer at the Flagler County office; Sandy Belinsky, volunteer at the Ocala office; and Dick Fearnow, volunteer with the Lakeland office.
Fearnow also won the advocate of the year award for his more than 20 years of service with Seniors vs. Crime.
Tramonte has been a Seniors vs. Crime volunteer for the last five years and was surprised to receive the recognition from the Attorney General’s Office, she said.
“It’s nice to be recognized,” she said. “I just want to make life better.”
During the workshop, Victoria Butler, director of consumer protection for the Attorney General’s Office; Bob Wallace, consumer protection senior assistant attorney general; Terry Crossen, financial investigator for consumer protection; Ashley Wright, assistant statewide prosecutor at Florida Office of the Attorney General; Don Ravenna, executive director for Seniors vs. Crime; and Steve Renico, region four director for Seniors vs. Crime all shared information about their jobs and how to keep seniors safe from scams and fraud.
“One thing I’d recommend is not picking up the phone,” Wallace said. “How do you avoid all this? No. 1, slow down. Period. Nothing truly is an emergency.”
They also spoke about how vital Seniors vs. Crime has been in the recovery of more than $1 million last year thanks to volunteers who clocked in 25,000 hours of work, Ravenna said.
Seniors vs. Crime is a special project started by the Florida Attorney General’s office, and the organization’s busiest office in the state operates out of Sumter County. The nonprofit, which has offices across the state, investigates crimes that target seniors and educates people about them.
Volunteers with Seniors vs. Crime look into vendors that have ripped off people. The organization verifies a vendor or contractor’s licensing and, depending on the severity of the case or if a crime has been committed, they refer the person who has been scammed to law enforcement.
The organization has recovered more than $16,000,000 for Floridians since its first office opened in 2001. It has been operating in The Villages since 2002 and currently has four offices that area residents can go to for help, Renico said.
Offices include a Sumter County location at 8035 E. County Road 466, Suite C, which operates 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Marion County at 8230 SE 165th Mulberry Lane, which operates 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Wildwood Police Annex at 2722 Brownwood Blvd., which operates 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and Fruitland Park at 3000 Moyer Loop, inside Moyer Recreation Center, which operates 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays.
There are several opportunities for people from all career backgrounds to get involved in this project. Those interested in volunteering with Seniors vs Crime must be at least 50 years old (younger volunteers are accepted), have no criminal history, have a desire to help others and agree to keep Seniors vs. Crime project information strictly confidential.
To fill out a volunteer application, visit seniorsvscrime.com and click the “volunteer application.” To report fraud that has occurred or to file a complaint, visit MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1-866-966-7226.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
