Five rings of Olympic memories

Though John Ellis’ soccer career had taken him to foreign lands and big stages before, this was different. For one thing, no game was involved. This was opening night of the 2000 Olympic Games, where he would join a 600-strong U.S. delegation — and some 10,000 other athletes from around the globe — to march onto the floor of Sydney’s Stadium Australia. “It sets the adrenaline running,” recalled Ellis, a Village of Bonnybrook resident who in those days was top assistant for the U.S. women’s team. “It’s almost a symbol to the world,” he added, “that we can come together, we can play together, we can be friendly to each other.” Not that one had to be wearing a uniform to experience the unifying force that tends to fall over an Olympic city. Other Villagers who have gone as spectators carry fond memories of the goodwill shared underneath the five rings.
For Tom and Diane Bore, it was encountering athletes on the streets of Montreal. For Susan and Randy Mistele, it was hosting an athlete’s family in Atlanta. For Pat Monti, it was nights in German bars with a random array of Olympic enthusiasts.
“It was the international flavor and the friendliness,” said Bud Smith, of the Village of Hawkins,, who attended the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. “That’s one of the memories I cherish — a diverse group of people from all over the world, mingling and supporting their teams.”
Said Ellis: “The bigger story is being together. Sometimes you have countries at war, but their athletes have come and play sport together. That’s the great thing about sport, of which the Olympics is sort of the pinnacle.”
Munich 1972
Mark Spitz wins seven gold medals in swimming, setting a world record in each. … Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut wins three golds and becomes a media darling. … Controversy mars men’s basketball, as the Soviets upend Team USA for gold by scoring on the third replay of the final three seconds. … The Games come to a brief halt when 11 Israeli athletes and coaches are taken hostage and later killed.
Monti hit the jackpot, selected as one of 15 YMCA directors from the United States to attend a world conference on physical fitness that focused on getting young children up and moving. The trip came with an extended stay to see the Olympics.
“That was unbelievable,” said Monti, who lives in the Village of Virginia Trace. “As a 24-year-old kid, it was a dream.”
Bill and Mary Pauldine (Village of Ashland) were newlyweds, finishing an extended honeymoon that had taken them through Italy, Switzerland and Austria before circling back to Germany.
“We thought it was electric,” said Bill. “Back then the (Berlin) Wall was still up and Munich wanted to put on a good display.”
Indeed, the Munich Games carried the moniker of “The Cheerful Games” — emphasizing warmth and openness amid the Cold War. Spectators even could mingle with athletes inside the Olympic Village.
“It was just really neat to see how the athletes were taken care of,” said Pauldine.
Monti had tickets for about a dozen events, including one of Spitz’s gold medal performances. The Pauldines were on hand when Korbut — largely unknown even in the gymnastics community — stepped into the spotlight.
All that was shattered, though, when members of the Black September terrorist group took the Israeli delegation hostage. The Games were put on hold for nearly two days while the tragic drama played out.
“We didn’t understand a lot of what they were saying,” Monti recalled. “Some of us finally figured out there were problems. We went into Munich and turned around and came right back — everything was canceled.”
Monti and his group were brought home early. The Pauldines had returned just days earlier.
“We were stunned,” Pauldine said. “We looked at each other with a blank stare. Less than a week ago, we’d been there.”
Montreal 1976
Nadia Comaneci, just 14, becomes the first gymnast to score a perfect 10, recording seven in all. … Bruce Jenner wins the decathlon with a record point total. … U.S. men win all but one gold medal in swimming; the East German women surprisingly take all but two golds in the pool. … Sugar Ray Leonard and the Spinks brothers help U.S. boxers take home five golds.
Tom Bore recalled chatting with someone from the U.S. gymnastics delegation when he was asked if they had tickets for the women’s all-around final.
“The next thing we knew, we had tickets,” said Bore, now living with Diane in the Village of Hemingway. “We were watching Comaneci. All the eyes were on Korbut, but Comaneci had those perfect 10s.”
The couple had driven the five hours from their Maine home to sample the Games, staying with a relative who lived outside Montreal. They also attended U.S. basketball games, swimming, cycling and water polo.
And though security was tightened in the aftermath of the Munich massacre, it wasn’t uncommon to run into an athlete around Montreal Olympic Park.
That’s where they encountered Leonard and Leon Spinks, killing time near the boxing venue.
“You could mix with anybody,” said Tom.
Los Angeles 1984
Carl Lewis wins four gold medals in track and field, equaling Jesse Owens’ 1936 feat. … Gymnast Mary Lou Retton vaults to stardom by winning women’s all-around gold — first from a non-Eastern Bloc nation. … Joan Benoit wins the first Olympic women’s marathon. … The Soviet Union and East Germany are among 14 Eastern Bloc absentees, payback for 1980’s U.S.-led boycott of Moscow.
It was a sports-themed mission trip to Guatemala that led Smith to LA ’84.
The visit included a tennis tournament with fellow pastors, and Smith happened to draw a doubles partner who also held a role with Guatemala’s Olympic committee. They won.
Months later, the mission got a call. Guatemala was scaling down its delegation to Los Angeles; would they want their extra tickets to sell at face value for the mission?
“We bought some of those tickets,” Smith said, “and planned to stay with some friends and attend events.”
The highlight came on the final full day of track and field, when Lewis was part of the U.S. 4 x100 relay for his historic fourth gold medal.
“I wasn’t much of a track and field enthusiast,” he said, “so I didn’t appreciate it as much at the time it happened as I did later on.”
Two other memories stand out. Seated not far down the row from where Smith was sitting at the Coliseum that day was O.J. Simpson, still a sports icon and 10 years from his legal downfall.
Also, getting around the L.A. freeways was never easier.
“I think people either rented their houses out for the week or just left town,” he surmised. “There was no problem getting around L.A.”
Atlanta 1996
The U.S. “Magnificent Seven” win team gold in women’s gymnastics, Kerri Strug delivering the decisive vault on a sprained ankle. … Michael Johnson sweeps the 200 and 400 meters in track, setting a 200 world record. … Muhammad Ali lights the cauldron, later accepting a replacement gold for his 1960 boxing triumph. … A pipe bomb goes off in Centennial Olympic Park, killing one and injuring 111.
Among Susan Mistele’s mementos is a ribbon that held flowers from the men’s field hockey medal ceremony. The flowers were passed down from Australia’s Damon Diletti to his mother, who in turn gave the ribbon to Mistele.
“That was kind of cool,” said Mistele, now residing in the Village of Poinciana. “The family was wonderful. We just had a ball with them.”
Australia won bronze in field hockey, with Diletti seeing minutes as a reserve. When he did, Mistele recalled, his mother’s quiet demeanor completely changed.
“When he was in the game, she was like a wild woman,” Mistele said. “Also, it started to rain and they held the game. The husband said, ‘You guys are a bunch of wimps.’”
Perhaps lightning isn’t as big a thing in Australia.
They also took in a day of tennis at Stone Mountain, seeing both Andre Agassi and Monica Seles. As IBM employees, the Misteles also were part of a program that transported clients to various venues.
“Usually it was basketball,” Susan recalled, noting she saw a lot of China and Greece but no U.S. Dream Team.
Tom and Diane Bore had Dream Team tickets, though, watching Team USA’s second all-NBA roster win every game by at least 20 points. “That was a huge thing,” Tom said.
Sydney 2000
Cathy Freeman, an Australian aborigine, lights the cauldron and 10 days later thrills the nation with gold in the women’s 400. … U.S. wrestler Rulon Gardner deals a stunning upset to Russia’s Alexander Karelin, who had not lost in 13 years. … Marion Jones wins three golds in track and field, later taken away amid a doping scandal. … British rower Steve Redgrave takes gold in a fifth Olympics.
When April Heinrichs was named coach of the U.S. women’s soccer team, inheriting the roster that won the 1999 World Cup, one of her first moves was to reach out to Ellis as her top assistant.
Their relationship went back more than a decade, to when Ellis’ daughter Jill — herself a future U.S. national coach — played for William & Mary and Heinrichs was an assistant there.
“She had never worked at the international level, and I had,” said Ellis, an England native who in the 1970s launched one of the first U.S. soccer academies.
As competitors, the U.S. team stuck to a highly disciplined schedule. They played their first two games outside Sydney, before moving to the Olympic city for their final fixtures.
“As coaches we had to be very creative,” Ellis recalled. “There’s a lot of downtime, and you can’t just wander down to the nearest field. We had to come up with a lot of creative games and activities.”
Ellis came up with a golf contest at the team hotel — of course with a twist.
“Instead of using golf balls, we used soccer balls,” he said. “And you had to kick it. Some of the games we came up with were pretty amazing.”
The favored Americans reached the gold medal final, but were upended by Norway 3-2 in sudden death. Twelve minutes into extra time, Norway’s Dagny Mellgren got a foot on a loose ball that had caromed off her arm and slid it into the net.
These days, the play easily would have gone to video review. But not then.
Despite the initial disappointment, Ellis still cherishes the silver medal in his possession.
“There were many (memories),” he said, “but the award ceremony is the highlight of your life.”
Senior Writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.