Fitness centers next In reopening Florida

Residents who have found creative ways to stay fit while staying home can soon return to their normal workout regime. Gyms and fitness centers can start to reopen Monday as Gov. Ron DeSantis continued Friday to take “small steps” with his economic recovery plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis, speaking in Jacksonville, urged people to take precautions as they work out. “If you’re inside, make sure you’re doing the social distance and then sanitize the machines and surfaces after use,” he said. Beginning Monday, the state will increase restrictions on restaurant and retail store capacity from 25% to 50%, as well as allowing the reopening of museums and libraries at 50% capacity. Florida began the first phase of reopening the state to nonessential businesses on May 4. Although local governments can impose tighter restrictions, the governor has encouraged parks and beaches be reopened, saying the virus is less likely to spread outdoors and that people need exercise. DeSantis said the state will continue to monitor and prepare for any outbreaks or resurgences of the virus.
