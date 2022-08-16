First responders open their doors to public

The Villages Public Safety Department welcomes the community to get an up-close look at its new ambulances as part of this year’s open house series, which starts Wednesday. The department will start using the new vehicles Oct. 1, when it begins providing ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County. “We want the public to come out, see some demonstrations and see what this next level of service that we will start in October will look like,” Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “It will enhance the pre-hospital care and treatment of patients.” The agency holds open houses annually, and this year’s events will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Station 40, 2455 Parr Drive; Aug. 31 at Station 45, 3555 Buena Vista Blvd.; and Sept. 20 at Station 47, 4856 S. Morse Blvd.
“It gives the public better awareness of what we do and the roles and responsibilities we have within The Villages,” Cain said. “It also lets new people moving to The Villages know that there’s actually a fire department within the boundaries of The Villages. A lot of people don’t realize how big the department is.”
The open houses also will include fire station tours, fire truck demonstrations, meeting local firefighters, free blood pressure checks, free car seat installation, giveaways, light refreshments and more, Cain said.
VPSD expects its remaining nine ordered ambulances to arrive as scheduled: two in mid-August, two in September and five in October.
If there are any delays, the department will use five loaner ambulances from the vendor to meet the takeover deadline, Cain said.
Other upcoming plans for the department include more hiring, station renovations and a hospital interfacility agreement.
During the Village Center Community Development District meeting Wednesday, the board unanimously passed three motions requested by VPSD.
The department will hire a division chief of EMS and an inventory control technician by Sept. 1 to facilitate the ambulance takeover.
The division chief of EMS will oversee the EMS transport division and serves as the liaison between the EMS billing agency and local hospitals to ensure the timely transfer of patients.
The inventory control technician will stock medical supplies on each ambulance and fire engine daily, manage the biohazard program, and maintain and organize the supply warehouse, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Goodworth said during the meeting.
A second motion approved the plans for improvements to Station 43 on Paradise Drive, which includes changes to its apparatus bay, bunker gear room, exercise room and crew living quarters; parking lot paving; and the addition of a patio area.
Lastly, a hospital interfacility agreement between VCCDD, American Ambulance and UF Health The Villages Hospital was approved. That formally allows Florida-based American Ambulance to transport patients within the public safety department’s boundaries to UF Health The Villages Hospital and any associated UF Health The Villages Hospital freestanding facilities within the response boundaries if necessary, Goodworth said during the meeting.
Looking further ahead for the department, in November voters in The Villages portion of Sumter County will vote on whether or not to create an independent fire district to cater to the unique needs of The Villages.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, to create an independent fire district was unanimously backed by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A fire district independent of county control would allow VPSD to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community, which stretches beyond Sumter County. The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter County, while areas of the community in Lake and Marion counties would be covered through agreements with other government entities.
The district would be governed by an elected board and be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villagers would know precisely where every penny is spent.
If approved, the independent fire district will start in October 2023.
For more information about the open houses or the independent fire district, call The Villages Public Safety Department at 352-205-8280 or visit districtgov.org.
Senior writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.