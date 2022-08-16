First responders open their doors to public

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.