First responders lift each other up

When Marion County Fire Rescue lost two of its own to suicide in January, it reinforced their drive to put more focus on mental health issues.
The agency and others in the tri-county area are working to prevent further tragedy through community fundraisers, support groups and therapy animals.
Most recently, Marion County Fire Rescue partnered with the Professional Fire Fighters of Marion County L3169 on July 28-29 to bring awareness to mental health issues that first responders face with the annual Bear the Burden weightlifting competition.
“Having people come out and support really shows that you have a support group that’s there,” said Joe Romani, Professional Fire Fighters of Marion County L3169 second vice president. “For other firefighters, paramedics and cops to be able to get together and have that event as an icebreaker to talk about real issues, I think is really helpful for most first responders.”
The fundraiser benefits the Marion County Benevolence Fund, which supports first responders and their families who face issues with mental health, unforeseen emergencies or major medical expenses. The event included 62 competitors from local first response agencies who competed in back squat, bench press, and deadlift, Romani said.
It’s just one way first responders are bringing to light that 15% percent of them have contemplated suicide, according to the 2nd Alarm Project.
Breaking the Stigma
The survey conducted by 2nd Alarm Project also found that 23% percent of first responders reported experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, 77% reported symptoms of depression, and 37% reported harmful substance abuse. ••The 2nd Alarm Project, which first responders started in 2019 in partnership with behavioral health experts, provides mental health support and resources for first responders across the state.
“We have to break the silence and stigma of mental health issues, especially in fire service and public safety officers,” Romani said.
The weightlifting competition raised more than $1,800. It started a few years ago as an outreach event for the Emilio Rivera Foundation in memory of a Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter and EMT who died by suicide in 2019.
Romani said it felt especially pertinent to raise awareness of mental health issues this year because of the deaths of MCFR firefighter-paramedics Allen Singleton and Tripp Wooten in January.
Following the deaths of those two men, MCFR Fire Chief James Banta urged his staff to look for warning signs in their co-workers such as being distracted, mood changes with extreme highs and lows, withdrawal from friends and activities, and the inability to cope with normal stressors.
The agency also has a peer support group and employee assistance program, and brought in mental health strike teams from the International Association of Firefighters in the aftermath of the suicides to make recommendations to better address the issue.
“The first responders who use and have received help from the benevolent fund are always really grateful,” Romani said. “It takes, for a lack of a better term, the shame of asking for help out of the equation and it’s streamlined the process for both the donator and receiver.”
To support this fund or learn more, visit mcfbf.org.
Sheriff’s Offices Provide Support
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Sheriff’s Office also offer programs and resources to support their employees’ mental well-being.
Deputies hear and see things that can cause high levels of stress and leave a lasting impact, said Capt. Jon Galvin, of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SCSO offers a peer support group for deputies involved in officer-involved shootings, dispatchers working through distressing calls, those dealing with domestic violence cases and any other staff members who need support.
“Some of those things leave lasting impacts on their psyche, so we’ve created this peer support group to try and help address some of those things and offer them the support that they deserve,” Galvin said in a previous interview.
Employees can call and speak with other people on the support group list or attend regular group meetings.
“Our philosophy is that we can physically train in a gym, we can run, we can jog, we can lift weights, we can play sports to try and stay in physical shape, but at some point, we have to do something to address our mental state and make sure that stays strong as well,” Galvin said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has a K-9 therapy team whose dogs not only visit places around the community, but interact with deputies as well.
The sheriff’s office started the team several years ago, and it now includes K-9s Jetty, Mia, Nova, Eleanor, Dash, Miles and Sig, who are mix of dog breeds.
The dogs help lower blood pressure and heart rate while increasing cognitive thinking, said Cpl. Robert Bedgood, commander of the K-9 team.
Bedgood sees a difference in the deputies’ behavior when he takes the dogs around the agency.
“We’ve been in the room with our officers prior to their debrief and they walk in straight-faced and somber, and you bring in the dog and they’re down on the floor petting the dog and smiling,” Bedgood said.
He said he receives requests from various departments to bring in the dogs during stressful weeks. They visit departments like crime scene investigators and dispatchers to alleviate some of the tension of their jobs.
“Anytime we’re in a better mood and place mentally, we interact with the public better,” Bedgood said. “When my mental health is at its peak and I’m feeling better about everything, I do my job better and I interact better with the public and people I work with.”
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency, call 9-1-1 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Senior writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.