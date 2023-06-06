First residents call Middleton home

Kristin Kazmier is familiar with The Villages’ lifestyle.
Her grandmother, Mary Guiliano, has been a Villager for 26 years. Her mother, Lisa Kazmier, recently moved into The Lofts at Brownwood.
Kristin graduated from The Villages High School in 2012.
When it came time for Kristin and her husband, Michael Aviles, to look for their first house, they wanted to find an area that reminded them of The Villages, but geared toward families with young children.
That’s when they heard about Middleton.
“My grandmother was sending me all the emails about Middleton,” Kazmier said. “And when my mom moved into The Lofts, they said ‘Oh you should get your family over here in Middleton.’”
Kazmier and Aviles attended the first open house weekend at Middleton and immediately knew it would be ideal for their family.
“We came over and took a tour and we were amazed,” Kazmier said. “It’s crazy to see everything they have planned here. The potential is limitless. We can’t wait to see how the downtown area will develop. And of course you have the charter school and you have all the different parks. It’s so exciting.”
The couple and their children, Elijah, 5, and Autumn, 4, became one of the first families to move into new multi-generational community next to The Villages.
“This was the first house we saw when we visited and we fell in love with it as soon as we walked in,” Kazmier said. “We wanted to get in immediately and move in right away so we could get established for the kids. We love that we get to be one of the ground breakers for the neighborhood.”
They closed on their home May 25 and spent Memorial Day weekend moving in.
“We looked at houses in other areas like Tavares, Groveland, Mascotte, but there was nothing that compared to this,” Aviles said. “And this was actually much more affordable. We’re excited to have a yard, and a lanai. It’s a huge upgrade from an apartment.”
Kazmier is a registered nurse with Orlando Health and is looking to transfer to an office in The Villages so the children can attend The Villages Charter School in Middleton. Aviles also is looking for jobs locally.
“We definitely are very familiar with the charter school,” Kazmier said. “We are very excited to pass the torch to the next generation and get them started.”
Middleton, designed with workers in mind, “is the key to a successful age-restricted development,” said Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages.
The family neighborhood is designed to draw and retain the workforce that supports retirees in The Villages, with proximity to a new charter school campus.
Middleton will include up to 8,280 homes, with a mix of housing types and price points.
“I’ve heard some people say we’re taking our eye off the ball, but that’s not right. This is about keeping the main thing, the main thing,” Morse said about the decision to help meet the shortage of workforce housing.
“This is hyper-focused to bring you the retirement you deserve,” he continued. “In order to do that, we have to recruit the best, high-quality folks. We need them to come for a long time and be committed to the community. So Middleton and the expanded school will be what differentiates us for our employees.”
Jenny Trew said she was sold on the Middleton concept after attending an informational session earlier this year at Old Mill Playhouse.
Trew and her twin sons, Jackson and Jasen, 9, moved into their Middleton home on May 16. Trew’s parents live in the Village of St. James.
“We love all the options my parents have in their neighborhood and we’re looking forward to having that for ourselves,” Trew said.
She said her sons are excited to be able to welcome new neighbors as more families move in.
“The boys are eagerly scoping out the neighborhood for new friends, they like to walk around looking for people new to the community,” Trew said.
The walking trail around Lake Harlow has already become a popular activity, Trew said.
“We do the walking trail every day,” she said. “We get amazing sunrises and sunsets.”
Working with community partners Citizens First Bank and The Villages relocation team made the process much easier than she anticipated, Trew said.
“My house in Belleview sold faster than anticipated,” she said. “And I bought a newly constructed home, so we closed in 30 days. But Citizens First was unbelievably helpful in helping us accomplish everything that needed to be done in 30 days.
“And the relocation team was incredible. I sold my house, packed my house and moved my house and they were there to support me with anything I needed.”
Deb Fraser also wanted to be closer to the charter school’s new K-8 campus in Middleton. Fraser has been the music teacher for kindergarten and first grade at the VCS Primary Center will be moving to the new campus this fall.
Fraser, her daughter Shelby Taupier and son-in-law Eric Taupier, closed on their home in Middleton on May 16.
“I’m very excited to move to the new campus,” Fraser said. “I just finished my 30th year of teaching and this is my 13th year at The Villages, so I thought this would be a great way to end my career — I hope to be doing this another 10 to 15 years — but the opportunity to move to a brand new school with all the new technology will add some more excitement.”
Shelby and Eric are both graduates of VHS and hope to one day see future children of their own attend the school.
“That’s exciting to think about,” Eric said. “We loved the school and we’ve already discussed that’s where we want our children to go.”
Being so close to the school, recreation opportunities and commercial businesses was a major draw to the community, Fraser said.
“Everything is right here; it’s so convenient,” she said.
It won’t be long before Middleton is booming, Fraser predicts.
“This fills in a piece that was missing for The Villages — a neighborhood like this for the families,” she said. “We’ve had the school, but when it’s time to go home, everybody scatters. Now they’ll have places to gather with school friends, activities to do as a family as a whole. We’ll be able to be one community.”
