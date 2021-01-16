First Magnolia Plaza business now open

Magnolia Plaza, the first neighborhood retail center south of State Road 44, welcomed its first business this week. The plaza officially greeted customers when Safe Ship became the first tenant at the plaza to open its doors on Tuesday morning. Safe Ship franchise owners Holly Weiss and Keith Cianfrani said their goal all along was to be the first business to open at the new plaza. “We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time now,” Cianfrani said. “There’s been a lot of coordination with both the franchise and The Villages, and we’re happy that we’re finally able to open and serve the community.” Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development, said the opening of the first store at Magnolia Plaza is an exciting milestone.
“It is the beginning of a new chapter of The Villages as we look to bring new commercial opportunities to the southern portion of the community,” he said.
The Publix that will anchor Magnolia Plaza is expected to open in February.
Other tenants that have leased space at the shopping center at the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail include: Citizens First Bank, The Villages Golf Cars, Magnolia Plaza Dental, Lunar Nails, Salon Jaylee, Roberto’s Flooring, Quest Diagnostics, Reveille Coffeehouse Cafe, Willie Jewell’s Bar-B-Q and China Chef.
Sam Claywell, of the Village of Marsh Bend, was out for a bicycle ride Tuesday morning and noticed the “Now Open” sign at Safe Ship, so he stopped by to inquire about the services offered.
Claywell said the opening of the plaza is a huge development for residents in villages south of SR 44.
“Do you see this huge smile on my face?” he said. “We’ve been down here about two years now, and I can tell you everybody down here is thrilled. These businesses won’t have any problem getting support. It’s nice to be able to come over here in a golf cart or on my bicycle.”
The Magnolia Plaza store is the fourth location in The Villages for Safe Ship, which also has stores at Colony, Mulberry Grove and Southern Trace shopping plazas.
Safe Ship is a United States Postal Service-authorized shipper that also offers shipping via Fed Ex and DHL. It also accepts UPS drop-offs with barcode labels.
In addition, the store provides services such as faxing, printing, copying, document shredding, notary services and mailbox rentals.
Richard Marsh, founder of Safe Ship, said he is grateful his franchise has been able to thrive in The Villages.
“We’re basically the post office for The Villages,” he said. “We have three other locations that are doing well and we expect this one will be successful as well. The Villages is an excellent organization and they really do a great job of recognizing what businesses are needed in an area. We’re very thankful they’ve allowed us to be a part of the community.”
Weiss said she and Cianfrani, who live in the Village of Pine Hills, are looking forward to their second careers as business owners.
“We were looking for an opportunity that would allow us to work together and be able to serve the community,” she said. “We knew we wanted to open our own business, so we did a lot of research and set our sights on Safe Ship. We really liked the organization and the services they provide.”
Cianfrani said it’s exciting to see the store become a reality.
“When we first looked into this three years ago, none of this was down here,” he said. “We’ve watched it grow the last couple years and it just keeps growing and growing. People have been waiting for this plaza to open up for several years and we’re happy to be part of that.”
Renick said the fact so many businesses wanted to be part of Magnolia Plaza speaks volumes about the health of the commercial landscape in The Villages.
“Despite all the economic struggles that 2020 and COVID brought, our residents were resolute in their continued support of our local businesses and that is a big encouragement for businesses to continue to invest in our community,” he said.
Renick said the plaza is already fully leased for the first phase of construction and plans are underway for additional space to come in the future.
“We are fully leased on the spaces on either side of Publix,” he said. “We have agreed to terms and are finalizing leases on three of the outparcels that aren’t under construction, and we just kicked off a design meeting for another retail building on our final parcel of land at the center.”
When fully complete, Renick said Magnolia Plaza will offer a wide variety of options.
“You name it,” he said. “Restaurants, retail, services and daily conveniences are all in the mix of businesses that are coming to Magnolia Plaza as it is completed.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.