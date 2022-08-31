First lady: Seniors are Florida’s future

One of Florida’s greatest untapped resources, according to Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis, is the talents, skills and lived experiences of its seniors. “And if we can tap into that to help meet some of the problems that government faces, we’re going to be a better society,” she said Tuesday. DeSantis and other state leaders appeared for a roundtable at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex to talk about Hope Florida — A Pathway to Purpose, which will allow seniors to use their knowledge and experience to help Floridians. DeSantis is looking toward The Villages — already well recognized for its off-the-charts spirit of volunteerism and countless collective years of life experiences — to help guide others. Tuesday’s visit represented a continuation of how the administration of Casey’s husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is deeply connected to seniors. “I could not be more proud of Ron DeSantis and everything that he has done to put seniors first, and honestly why we’re here today is a continuation of the seniors-first strategy,
Casey DeSantis said. “It’s recognizing all of the great things that you have done for your communities and to say thank you and give you a way to continue to serve, but also recognizes there are a lot of our great seniors who are in need of help.”
DeSantis, just five months removed from her cancer-free declaration, is back on a vigorous work schedule that has included multiple expansions of the Hope Florida initiative to help unite people with the resources they need.
For example, Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity, spearheaded by DeSantis and administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families, has helped individuals such as single parents, as well as foster and adoptive families toward economic independence and prosperity.
The new expansion brings in the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, and the talents of Florida’s senior community, to ensure seniors get the help they need, but also to allow them to help others.
“The department’s vision is for all Floridians to live well and age well in the place of their choice, and this is really about being able to not only help fulfill the vision for the folks that really need it, but also for the folks that would like to help,” said Michelle Branham, secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs.
To help their community, seniors can become Hope Heroes, serving other seniors. During the roundtable, DeSantis highlighted Steve Waterhouse, of the Village of Pine Ridge, as a Hope Hero.
Waterhouse is the board chairperson of the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida. He focused his volunteer efforts on the fight against Alzheimer’s after his wife, Gina, was diagnosed in 2016. He described his volunteer history, not just with the Alzheimer’s Association, but with other causes.
“I think the theme to all that is that volunteers make opportunities for volunteers, and in The Villages they do it so well,” Waterhouse said. “We have so much talent here.”
If seniors don’t know how to get involved in their community, they can find volunteer opportunities through the Hope Heroes Program, directed by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and Volunteer Florida, to help other seniors.
Seniors also can become Hope Navigators, who work with Floridians in need on a one-on-one basis to identify goals and barriers, as well as create a plan for the future. They also help people navigate and connect with the various community resources from organizations like nonprofits and faith-based groups.
Seniors can serve as Hope Navigators through the departments of Children and Families or Elder Affairs. With the expansion, the Department of Elder Affairs, and Florida’s 11 Area Agencies on Aging, have established their own navigators, which also will help seniors find a purpose through opportunities like volunteering.
Plans also are underway to allow seniors to be mentors with the Department of Children and Families in the future.
Turning to residents to serve their community appears a natural fit given that The Villages is already a mecca for helping others. Money, food, clothing and other donations for children, schools, disaster relief, fellow seniors and others are generated on a monthly basis.
In 2021 alone, residents provided an estimated 244,310 volunteer hours for more than 5,000 resident lifestyle and sports groups. That same year, about 670 volunteers at UF Health The Villages Hospital provided 95,346 hours of service in about 40 areas.
Faith and private sector organizations can also help by signing up to get alerts about any needs in their communities.
Members of several local volunteer senior organizations were in the audience on Tuesday, including Judy Archey and Sally McClelland of SHINE.
SHINE is a free Elder Affairs program where trained volunteers answer seniors’ questions about Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance.
The help aspect of the new program caught Archey’s attention. Archey is the area coordinator for Alachua, Union, Putnam and Bradford counties.
“We’re out in the communities and we see seniors with problems that SHINE can’t always help,” Archey said.
McClelland, local coordinator for Sumter County and The Villages, agrees.
“Like she said, there’s always something the SHINE program needs in addition to what we volunteer for,” said McClelland, of Village Rio Grande.
The latest expansion is also meant to help seniors in need. Hope Florida — A Pathway to Purpose can help connect seniors in need much in the same way individuals have been connected with Pathway to Prosperity.
“We will go through their immediate needs and the Hope Navigator’s charge, again, is to have that robust Rolodex at their fingertips for all of the people within the community who are helping our great seniors with whatever needs that they may have,” DeSantis said.
If you need assistance, visit hopeflorida.com or call 850-300-4673. If you want to get involved, see helpcreatehope.com or call 1-800-963-5337.
