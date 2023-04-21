First Honor Flight of 2023 returns home

A cacophony of celebratory sirens, motorcycle engines and cheers signaled the midnight return of 74 local veterans from Villages Honor Flight Mission 58.
On Wednesday, Villages Honor Flight kicked off its 2023 season with the mission, taking local veterans to see their respective war monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost to them.
“This is awesome,” said U.S. Navy veteran Charles Miner, choking up. “It is such an honor to be able to share this with fellow veterans that you’ve never met before, who have made sacrifices, and we’re all on an equal footing.”
At 1 a.m. Wednesday, veterans and their guardians departed for a whirlwind day in D.C. marked with visits to Arlington National Cemetery, the Korean and Vietnam War memorials, the U.S. Air Force Memorial and other memorials and monuments along the National Mall.
Miner and the other veterans and guardians returning from D.C. before 1 a.m. Thursday were welcomed home with an escort by the Village Vettes Corvette Club, local law enforcement, the Village Nomads, and American Legion Post 347 Riders.
When they pulled into American Legion Post 347, a crowd of patriotically dressed friends, family and fellow veterans with balloons, signs and American flags welcomed them home.
“The sight of all you people when we come around that hill up there, I got my Kleenex in my pocket,” said Gay Harris, Mission 58 flight director and Village of Pinellas resident. “It’s all about the vets.”
Since 2012, Villages Honor Flight has taken over 2,000 local veterans on missions. Any U.S. veteran who served at least one day in active duty is eligible to go on a mission, and the organization serves veterans in Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.
Of the 74 veterans who went on the trip, 33 served in the U.S. Army, 17 in the U.S. Navy, six in the U.S. Marine Corps, and 18 in the U.S. Air Force. These veterans served in World War II, the Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War and generally from the 1940s through 1970s, said Duane Roemmich, Villages Honor Flight public relations and media coordinator.
Miner was one of the veterans on Mission 58 who served in the Vietnam War. The welcome he received Thursday morning stood in sharp contrast to how Vietnam veterans were received when they made it back home.
“It’s mind boggling because we certainly didn’t get a reception like this a long time ago,” said the Village Santiago resident.
Another one of the veterans on Mission 58 was Kay Watkins, who served in the U.S. Navy.
Watkins had been on two Villages Honor Flights before as a guardian, but this time she got to sit back and enjoy the day from the other side.
“You’ve seen it before, but it still hits you,” said the Village of DeSoto resident. “You’re still grateful. A grateful nation is still grateful and the amount of people (here), who get up at midnight, I don’t know many people that would.”
The next Villages Honor Flight is flightless Mission 59 on June 10.
For more information about Villages Honor Flight or to make a donation, visit villageshonorflight.org. The entire organization is run by volunteers and funded by donations. It costs about $600 to send one veteran on a mission, said Roemmich of the Village of Collier. ,
“The people who work honor flights, who go to such tremendous lengths to put this on for the local veterans, they don’t get enough recognition and thanks from the community for what they do,” Miner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.