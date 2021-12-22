First court date set in commissioners’ felony perjury case

Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search will find out on Jan. 18 how their felony perjury cases will unfold.
Miller and Search each face up to five years in prison if convicted on charges they lied under oath to state investigators about a series of phone calls between them.
Search already has entered a not-guilty plea.
At a Jan. 18 arraignment in Marion County, Judge Peter Brigham is set to accept both men’s pleas and, assuming Miller also pleads not guilty, to schedule future hearings on the way to a possible trial.
Charges were filed on Dec. 15 after investigators said subpoenaed phone records prove that both men lied to them in separate interviews during a criminal investigation into possible violations of Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Law.
The law requires elected officials to carry out the duties of their position in public forums and prohibits them from doing so in back channels.
It is also illegal for a person to act as a private go-between among officials in hopes of one official swaying others.
Both Miller and Search completed state-mandated training on the law.
Yet in February, Miller said at a commission meeting that he wanted to form an “animal advocacy group,” a cause long championed by his wife, Angie Fox. He suggested the group be comprised of his wife, at least two of her friends and the assistant county administrator.
Miller then asked Search to mediate their work, which Search indicated he was willing to do.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that “there is a conflict associated with Sunshine Law issues that we’ve already run into. The problem that we had was, I had a meeting with Commissioner Search, and he relayed his conversation with Angie Fox that was advocating for this very solution (as the one proposed by Miller) to be presented to the board.”
Arnold said he also had an email from Miller directing him to “’Go and do this, and use Commissioner Search’ for that specific purpose. That indicates clearly that Angie Fox is a conduit of communication between two commissioners, which is a violation of the open meetings law. Unfortunately, I became a witness to that violation.”
Investigators in the State Attorney’s Office asked Search under oath on Aug. 17 if he had been communicating privately by phone with Miller about official business, and he testified that there had been no such calls between them. He also testified that his only communication with Miller’s wife had been a phone call she made to his home telephone.
On Oct. 6, Miller testified under oath to the same investigators that, “We did at first. After about the first two or three months, all phone calls stopped, maybe three or four months.”
However investigators say that personal cell phone records of Miller, Search and Fox show 47 calls between Miller and Search between the November election and July. The records also show communication between Search and Fox on his personal cell phone and no calls from her to his home phone.
“Many of these phone calls were either just before or just after Sumter County Commission meetings,” investigators noted, adding that none of the calls were made on official county-issued cell phones.
Noncriminal infractions of the Sunshine Law are punishable by up to a $500 fine, and a knowing violation is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail.
The third-degree perjury charge of lying under oath in an official proceeding, however, carries a penalty of up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
The governor also has the power to suspend any elected municipal official who is arrested for a felony or for a misdemeanor related to the duties of office.
Assistant State Attorney Christopher Small said he could not discuss any further pending charges because the case against Miller and Search is still an open investigation.
In other related matters:
An online fundraiser Miller organized for himself six days ago seeking $20,000 in public donations for his legal fees has raised $4,513. On Dec. 18, the day after the Daily Sun published his publicly disclosed net worth of $870,000, Miller posted that “a friend set up” the fundraiser in his behalf — even though the site identifies him as its organizer — and that he was returning all donations. However, later that day he removed that promise and continued to accept funding.
A separate online fundraiser organized by a Villager four days ago to raise $35,000 for Search’s legal fees has raised $2,090. Search, who has publicly disclosed his net worth as $963,757, has neither publicly endorsed nor denounced the effort.
Angie Fox announced that the Property Owners Association of The Villages, which had vigorously backed her husband and Search in the election, has cancelled her appearance as the organization’s February speaker “as recent events have happened.” Fox was to have addressed the group on her views of county animal services — the very issue that triggered the initial investigation.
To view the arrest affidavits on file with the Clerk of Court in Marion County, click here.
Curt Hills is a managing editor with the Daily Sun. He can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
