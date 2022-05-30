Neil Stapleton, of the Village of Springdale, served in the Marines from 1967 to 1989. He is a member of the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 group in The Villages and the commander of its color-honor guard. Here he describes how it feels to give other veterans their final honors during funeral services at Florida National Cemetery and others.
A family member calls and requests the service. We go to one to three funerals a month. This is our service to the community, to the veteran and to their family. Even though we may not know them personally, we know them. We are connected to them through our service background and we are connected to the idea that they have served their country honorably. That is one of the reasons we do this.
We provide this service for free for anyone who requests it, especially the Vietnam era veterans, because not everybody chose to serve. People left the country and did different things to get out of it. These people went out of their way at a time when it was not very popular to serve and they might have been in a pretty difficult situation.
We have 17 members right now, so we’re kind of a small group. If we do a funeral at Bushnell, we have seven people shooting, a bugler, the chaplain and our commandant there.
We have a guard standing on each side of the remains up front, whether it’s a casket or urn. Each pair of guards does 10- to 15-minute sessions during the hour that people come for visitation. We are representing that we are protecting and honoring the service member.
The commandant reads the honors of why we do this to the family. The chaplain then reads a note in case they do not have a priest. We are sending them off and we want to recognize their service to the country.
The commandant then says to me as the commander, “Fire the final volley.”
We then fire the 21-rifle salute. Right after that, our bugler plays taps.
It’s hard not to get a tear in your eye. The playing of taps and all that is quite emotional, really.
The firing is emotional for the family, because this is something new to them and they have never seen that. Two members go forward and open up the flag. The flag is either draped on the casket or folded in front of the urn. We take the flag, open it up, show it to the family and then fold it back up with 13 folds.
The folds represent the 13 colonies and our forefathers, those who died in the War of Independence, those who died in the War of 1812, the brave Civil War soldiers, those who shed blood during the Great War, those who died in service in World War II, those who served in the First Marine Division and Chosin Reservoir in Korea, those who died in Vietnam, the victims and first responders who were injured or died on 9/11, those who died or were injured in the Gulf War, recognizing “in God we trust” motto, the commander in chief and our country’s freedom.
We then pick up three of the spent rounds and put them in a pouch. If the deceased is a Marine, we give the family a pouch with a Marine logo and if not we give them a red pouch. Then we present the flag to the family and that is the end of the ceremony.
This is the final resting place and final goodbye. It is always a heartfelt moment.
We as human beings are better when we serve, and we are committed to serve the community and to serve the military members of our community.
We are glad we are able to help the family say goodbye to their loved one. We feel very proud to do it and we are happy to give them some closure and honor their loved one.
