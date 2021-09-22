Fire departments to provide ambulance transport in Sumter

Sumter County commissioners will reject the findings of their own months’-long task force and allow fire departments to handle ambulance service, the board decided Tuesday in bowing to public uproar.
The solution, which passed 5-0, was first surfaced in May when Commissioner Doug Gilpin moved to bring the key players in fire, ambulance and hospital services together to improve transport times.
The board initially agreed with Gilpin.
But two weeks later, freshmen commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search lead the decision to kick the issue to a citizen task force that excluded any active emergency response officials.
The trio also rebuffed Gilpin’s calls to accelerate the timeline, giving the group four months to explore the issue.
Its recommendation: End the $1.28 million annual contract with American Medical Response, leave the fire departments as-is and start a county-run ambulance service.
The suggestion, which just passed 3-2, puzzled officials since all but 19 of Florida’s 67 counties have moved away from this system.
It also galvanized public support among homeowners associations, clubs and hundreds of residents asking why the fire departments weren’t being asked to assume ambulance transport — as is the case for 77% of Floridians.
Many were furious that the Estep-Miller-Search committee had been instructed to consider several ways to abolish The Villages Public Safety Department altogether.
VPSD, which serves retirees in The Villages, reported an average response time of 6:19 last year compared to AMR’s average of 10:39.
The county-run Sumter County Fire and Rescue, which serves the more rural areas, reported an average response time of 8:24.
At Tuesday’s meeting, more than 300 residents, firefighters and officials spilled out of the Grand Canyon Room, an overflow room and the lobby at Everglades Recreation Complex.
A large contingent came wearing yellow T-shirts and toting yellow signs that read “Option 9, Vote Yes, Support Chief Cain” in favor of the two fire agencies also taking on ambulance service.
When Chairman Garry Breeden asked who wished to speak, nearly three dozen people scurried to the podium for two hours of public comment.
“Good evening, I am Edmund’s Cain, fire chief of The Villages Public Safety Department,” drew the loudest and lengthiest applause of the evening.
A sea of yellow signs waved in Cain’s support and again whenever the fire departments were mentioned.
Gilpin apologized that he could not convince his colleagues to move faster on such a critical decision.
“It has created much uncertainty and that’s a disservice to our community,” he said. “What we’ve heard here is the county should do this and the government should do that. No, the county and the government should stay out of it and let the fire chiefs do their jobs. The fire chiefs know where an ambulance needs to go, they have the equipment, they have the ability, they have the training. We let this go on way too long. If you have any common sense, you have one solution.”
Wildwood resident Kathy Patrick agreed, recounting her story of waiting more than 40 minutes for an ambulance for her 7-year-old medically fragile son in July. AMR would not transport him to UF Shands Children’s Hospital, and it took nearly two hours for a medical helicopter to get him there.
“It’s not just me,” Patrick said. “I’m not the first time AMR showed up late when there’s a critical situation going on. I’m up here fighting for every single family, mother, dad, brother, sister, grandma, grandpa, husband and wife.”
Chairman Garry Breeden stood by the task force process.
“I agree it has been lengthy, but out of that process we heard points of view from just about every direction,” he said. “And that’s good. We need to have that conversation to hopefully make the best decision that serves our people.”
David Bussone, of the Village of Sanibel, who chaired the task force didn’t sound as sure. The former hospital CEO and Community Emergency Response Team commander one of two “no” votes on the final recommendation.
“I am here as a resident of The Villages and Sumter County and not as a member of the ad hoc committee,” he said. “I am here specifically to support two distinct fire departments each with their own EMS and fire-based transport services.”
He was joined in dissent by committee member Gail Lazenby, a career firefighter who retired as EMS Chief for VPSD and was the original coordinator of the community AED program.
“I made the motion for two separate and distinct fire EMS departments,” he said. “Each department does an excellent job. Each has a different kind of demographic and different kind of area to serve, and each one is suited for doing so. As a member of the committee speaking on my own, I 100% support an independent Villages Public Safety and an independent Sumter County Fire who are doing fire, EMS and transport for their respective communities.”
Commissioner Craig Estep said he expects the two fire departments to continue to work well together.
“I would like to add an emphasis of collaboration and cooperation between all of the parties at the administrative level, at the chiefs’ levels and all of the work that needs to be done and to go forward for the best options for the people,” he said.
Neither Estep, Miller nor Search asked any of the three “yes” votes on the task force to publicly explain their conclusion.
“I’m here to serve the public, to listen to the public and make the best decisions for the public,” Search said without any public discussion about his task force’s failings.
Miller added that he hopes AMR professionals can find jobs in the new fire department structure.
“The people at AMR are good people,” he said. “This is not a people problem with AMR, it’s a management problem.”
Gilpin also voiced support for move by The Village Center Community Development District to break its fire service away from county control.
The action, which requires approval from the state Legislature, has garnered vocal public support.
“When people moved here, they moved to ‘The Villages’ — not Sumter, or Marion or Lake Counties,” said Don Brozick, Village of Pine Hills in Fruitland Park. “The Villages had a great design when they put together the fire program. They put the fire departments in strategic locations. Being in Pine Hills the station is five minutes from us. And when we’ve called them, they’re here within minutes. People in my neighborhood are very concerned because the decision you make today impacts everybody in The Villages, not just Sumter County.”
Cain said he appreciated the public support and was ready to get to work making up for lost time.
“Now we move onto planning and organization,” Cain said immediately after the meeting. “We will review data, look at if we need to hire more personnel, see if we need new equipment. I want to have everything in place before the year is up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.