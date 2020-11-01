Fighting for Florida

In the final days of this 2020 election, Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and their surrogates have been all over the state in the hopes of winning Florida and its 29 electoral votes. Both candidates even scheduled events Thursday in Tampa. And while Florida usually gets stormed by campaigns in election years, there’s reasons why some locations like The Villages get more attention.
In the past four presidential campaigns, during the time periods from the convention to Election Day, Florida had 202 visits from presidential and vice-presidential candidates, according to Aubrey Jewett, a political professor at the University of Central Florida. Only Ohio, with 204 visits, had more.
In 2016, Florida had the most visits of any state.
But even in a state that’s become the epicenter of the election, the location of a candidate visit is chosen carefully. They’re made to areas where there are key slices of the electorate candidates need to turn out, or to persuade, to vote for them, said Susan MacManus, professor emeritus in political science at the University of South Florida.
“So you don’t notice, for example, the Biden campaign going over to Naples and Fort Myers or Pensacola, or the Panhandle,” she said. “But you do notice both campaigns and their surrogates going to the big metro areas, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Miami.”
South Florida is target for Jewish voters, seniors and the Latino population, in which country of origin is important, MacManus said. Some came from socialist South American countries, and are voting Republican because of the socialism issue. Then there’s some from places like Puerto Rico and Mexico who are more Democratic in their voting.
Trump covered multiple areas in Florida that are key part of his base, while Biden was almost exclusively focused on the I-4 Corridor and Miami, MacManus said.
Cities like Orlando, Daytona Beach and Tampa are in the I-4 Corridor, a voter-heavy, big media markets, and undecided, area along Interstate 4 that skims The Villages.
They’re the biggest cities by population and, as such, are expensive to advertise in.
“So campaigns can choose if they pay for their media in the form of campaign advertising or try to do earned media, or free media,” said Joshua Scacco, associate professor of political communication at USF.
The Villages isn’t as large, but coveted. It has some of the highest voter turnout rates in Florida and also the United States, Scacco said.
“This is just because, what we know is kind of a truism in American politics, individuals who are older vote at higher rates,” Scacco said. “So, retirement communities in particular have higher rates of voter turnout, so the visits to this area are to mobilize voters and to attract local media coverage in that area to remind individuals to vote.”
Like campaign spots, speeches are tailored for certain audiences, Jewett said.
“If you’re Republican and you’re going to The Villages you’re trying to rally what you think is a pretty strong part of your base already,” Jewett said. “So you’re going to talk about a lot of bread and butter Republican issues, like law and order and the increase in crime after protests or the defunding of police, whereas Biden and Harris might emphasize issues like COVID.”
There is strong significance to The Villages being selected, according to John Temple, Sumter County Republican Executive Committee chairman.
“Being from Sumter County and growing up here, to have our vice president and president visit us, just shows how important our county has become throughout the state,” he said. “It’s just pretty special for our highest officials to think that of us and to come visit and speak to our community.”
Democratic candidates don’t come anywhere near as frequently as Republican ones. Roger Novak, Sumter County Democratic Executive Committee chairman sees Democratic candidates’ Florida visits on the news. While the Sumter DEC works with Biden’s campaign through a field organizer, the last time Biden campaigned in The Villages was 2008, and that was an impromtu visit in between two scheduled appearances.
Obviously visiting The Villages is not high on the priority list, and they pretty much know the area has one of the highest voter turnouts in the entire state, said Novak, of the Village of Caroline. So, coming here would probably have marginal benefit, as opposed to going to South Florida and Orlando, he said.
During the 2016 election, Trump took about 68% of the vote in Sumter County.
However, Trump only took the state as a whole by about 1%.
While the gap has narrowed, Florida still has an almost even split between Democrats and Republicans, with a sizeable population of no-party-affiliated voters. Each campaign fighting to heard among the last of the voters to breakthrough.
“So, hopefully these visits break through the noise of the messages that candidates are trying to get out,” Scacco said. “…the best you can hope for is to break through the noise.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
