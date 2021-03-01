FFA Week celebrates agriculture at VCS

Last week marked National FFA Week, a time dedicated to the celebration and promotion of the program. Future Farmers of America is a national American youth organization that supports agriculture education.
The Villages Charter School’s FFA chapter is just three years old, but the intercurricular group already has attracted 35 students of the 105 taking the agriscience elective offered for sixth- to eighth-graders.
Heather Chastain, middle school agriscience teacher and FFA adviser, said it was a very different experience for her to begin teaching at the charter school four years ago when the agriscience offerings were just beginning to form.
“We use classroom skills to compete in different events and build teamwork and leadership,” Chastain said.
FFA and the agriscience curriculum are offerings that work for students who might not respond to fine arts or some of the other programs offered at the charter school, Chastain said.
“Not all kids are going to respond to (that),” she said. “Some need other skills. In these classes, they learn the very basics of agriculture and integrate it with the information from their core classes, so they’re using skills they’re already learning but on a more applicable basis.”
Eighth-grade student Haley Chastain, 13, said she grew up around a lot of animals. Despite not being as interested in farm work at first, she said she enjoys being around animals and wanted to take the classes and join the club to learn more about them. In the coming weeks, she will show her first pig at the Sumter County Fair.
FFA Week included poster making and hanging, a movie for members and a “dress down” day for students to wear their FFA shirts, which have “Learning to do, Doing to learn, Earning to live, Living to serve” on the back of them.
“There are lots of leadership opportunities (in FFA),” Haley said. “It’s important to grow in the community with each other and be around others with shared interests.”
Chastain said most of the students who join the program “have no farm experience whatsoever.”
“Some of them, this is the biggest animal they’ve ever been around,” she said, gesturing to a cow students were grooming Friday.
Logan Godwin, another eighth-grade student, said he joined the program to spend more time with animals.
“There’s a lot of learning in class,” he said of the experience. “If (new students) don’t like it, they don’t like it. At least give it a shot, though.”
Chastain said the work they learn is a great activity for kids who like to work with their hands and gain skills they can use in any aspect of their life, such as consumer knowledge or pet ownership.
“It’s great that we have this option available to them,” she said. “They can get exposed to something new.”
