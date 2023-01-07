Fernando Varela returns to The Villages

A nationally known performer who got his start in The Villages is returning to the place where it all began. Local residents have followed Fernando Varela’s career since he was 17 years old and can hear the singer perform live once again later this month at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. “It’s always like coming back home,” Varela said. “The Villages is a special place and has an incredibly supportive audience. I look forward every time I hit that stage to give a great performance.” Varela began singing in The Villages in 1997 with Maestro Bill Doherty and the Central Florida Lyric Opera, performing at Church on the Square before it became The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in 2015.
In 2013, he was launched into the national spotlight when he appeared on the eighth season of “America’s Got Talent” with the tenor group Forte, which made it all the way to the finals.
The producers of the show were amazed to see the large number of votes from the Central Florida region in support of Forte, Varela said.
“They really rallied behind us,” he said.
Now, Varela tours worldwide with Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster, and also performs with artists such as Lionel Richie, Sarah Brightman, Gladys Knight, Neil Diamond and many others.
He also started Victory Productions in 2006, which brings other shows and performances to The Villages’ stages.
“He’s sung hundreds of times and residents have cherished him as an adopted son, in a way,” said Keith Hinson, director of marketing and programming for Victory Productions. “We want new Villages residents to know him and his story.”
Hinson said Varela’s ability to perform many different types of music well is what makes him great.
“He has one of the greatest voices of all time,” Hinson said. “He can sing anything. He is trained in opera, but he can sing rock, pop and jazz — he’s a vocal chameleon.”
Varela will perform in Four Divo at 7 p.m. Jan. 20-21 at The Sharon. Tickets start at $50 and can be found at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
Varela started Four Divo in 2006 by gathering some friends together to perform. After The Sharon opened, the group built quite a following, he said. “The idea for (Four Divo) is that it’s not a set group,” Hinson said. “Four Divo is a show that features different singers. The constant is always Fernando, but other performers revolve and change.”
This show will feature Branden James and Craig Irvin, as well as a few special guests. James also appeared as a finalist in the eighth season of “America’s Got Talent” and spent the beginning of his career in residence at the Metropolitan Opera, the Los Angeles Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Irvin performed in the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera “Silent Night” as well as at opera houses across the United States.
“Brandon, Craig and Fernando are close friends who’ve worked together numerous times, so they have fun banter onstage,” Hinson said. “Their camaraderie is palpable. They break down the fourth wall, so everyone feels like they are part of the show.”
The singers will perform classical crossover pieces, including the music of Il Divo, The Tenors and other popular tenor groups. Expect to hear hits such as “Pie Jesu,” “Somewhere” from “West Side Story,” “Nessun Dorma,” “The Prayer,” “Hallelujah” and many more.
“Fernando is really great at picking anthemic or uplifting songs to put in his shows,” Hinson said. “And he doesn’t do it how you would expect. They are slightly reimagined and it’s fun to see the audience’s reactions.”
The production also features lights and an LED wall. Hinson said the show is a spectacle from top to bottom that makes the room come alive.
Next month, Varela will perform here again in “Three Tenors Plus One,” presented by the Opera Club of The Villages. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Sharon. Tickets start at $25 and can be found at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
Varela will be joined by singers Devin Eatmon, Aprile Millo and John McVeigh, accompanied by Maestro Bill Doherty on piano.
The show is the Opera Club of The Villages’ 26th annual fundraiser for the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship Foundation, which supports musicians graduating from Lake, Marion and Sumter county high schools.
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
