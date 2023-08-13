FDA grants approval for Alzheimer's medication

A new medication could alter the lives of millions living with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation recently celebrated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Leqembi (generic name Lecanemab), the first medication proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Research facilities throughout the United States, including Charter Research in The Villages, studied the medication’s efficacy and Villages residents contributed to the medication’s approval through participation in ongoing trials.
Officials from the Alzheimer’s Association say Leqembi’s approval paves the way for the future treatment of Alzheimer’s, which could improve the lives of more than 6 million Americans, including 580,000 Floridians, according to the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We have entered a new era of treatment for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Jen Braisted, director of government affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida chapters. “This can give individuals hope and their families hope.”
Targeting Brain Plaque
Leqembi was developed by Eisai and Biogen pharmaceutical companies to treat Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease’s underlying biology.
It works to remove amyloid plaque in the brain, which is believed to be the main reason for Alzheimer’s progression, said Charter Research’s lead researcher Dr. Jeffrey Norton. It is monoclonal antibody drug, meaning it enlists the body’s immune system to attack the plaque.
It is Eisai and Biogen’s second monoclonal antibody medication. The first, Aduhelm, gained national attention after it was granted accelerated approval from the FDA in 2021, but stalled because of insufficient results.
Leqembi was granted accelerated approval Jan. 6, 2023, and full approval July 6.
Braisted said the Alzheimer’s Association has followed Leqembi and other monoclonal antibody drugs for years and described them as “the new phase of Alzheimer’s research.”
“We’re looking down the pipeline,” Braisted said.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will cover Leqembi for Alzheimer’s patients who meet certain criteria, a significant decision considering it costs $26,500 annually without coverage.
Leqembi is not a cure for Alzheimer’s — it can’t repair cognitive damage or stop the disease from getting worse, but it can give people time.
“Those who have been reticent and nervous about getting a diagnosis after showing symptoms can now go to the doctor and start treatments,” Braisted said. “They have the opportunity to spend more time with their loved ones and doing the things they like.”
Giving Patients Hope
It’s unclear how much time Leqembi gives patients. Data from clinical trials suggest that the medication, which is administered intravenously every two weeks, may slow decline by anywhere from five months to more than 18 months for patients with mild symptoms. Ongoing trials will determine its long-term effects on cognitive decline.
Wes Capdepon, of the Village of DeSoto, is a recent participant in Charter Research’s Leqembi trials. Capdepon’s wife, Janice, said she noticed her husband’s decline around two years ago.
He officially was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment at age 60, and his neurologist encouraged him to join the trial. He was considered a prime candidate because of his age, level of physical fitness and the amyloid plaque buildup in his brain.
Wes said the clinical trial process itself was simple thanks to Charter staff, specifically patient care and clinical research coordinators Nicole Powers and Kimberly Scott, as well as Norton and the rest of the care team.
“They are so professional and friendly,” Wes said. “They’ve just done a fabulous job of walking me and my wife through the process of research.”
As with all medications, Leqembi has a risk of side effects, according to the National Institutes of Health, including swelling of the brain, and bleeding in or on the surface of the brain, which can be fatal. A warning of these risks is included in the prescribing information, according to the FDA.
To monitor efficacy and safety, trial participants received MRIs every two months to check for side effects, as well as PET scans every six months, which are capable of showing further amyloid plaque buildup in the brain. An FDA report showed three deaths from bleeding in the brain during the third phase and extension phase of the trial, but the connection is not clear.
This month, Wes will begin training to deliver his dosage via injection rather than intravenous fluids.
“I’m still part of the trial,” Wes said. “I will be treated for two years and then it will stop. The idea is that it’s going to slow the collection of plaque in the brain — to what extent we don’t know.”
In the meantime, Wes enjoys his favorite activities by using a digital calendar his wife updates to keep track of their busy schedules. He is an avid golfer and the assistant coach of The Villages High School boys golf team.
Wes is unsure if others notice a difference in his condition since he began the trial, but said he doesn’t feel as lost anymore. Part of the reason is preparedness — he researched Alzheimer’s following his diagnosis, which led to altering his eating habits, playing pickleball and putting together puzzles to facilitate better brain health.
Looking Toward the Future
Gordon Van Slyke, of the Village Alhambra, is one of the first participants in Charter Research’s Leqembi trials. He started the clinical trial in 2020 shortly after he and his wife, Sandy, started to notice his cognitive decline. Sandy said he would lose track of time and had trouble keeping score on the golf course.
Alzheimer’s disease runs in Gordon’s family, with both his mother and sister having the disease. Gordon said he joined the trial with his family in mind, and even if the medication only provides him months of better health, it is worth it if it progresses Alzheimer’s research and encourages others to get tested.
“It’s hope,” he said.
Much like Wes, Gordon lives by the calendar and tries to engage in activities that stimulate brain health. He and his wife still make it out to the golf course several times a week, though they stick to the shorter executive courses instead of the championship ones now. The couple also recently started doing puzzles again and Gordon walks at least 10,000 steps every day.
The most important part, he said, is doing the most with the time and capabilities he has left.
“Not just sitting on the couch and not doing anything,” Gordon said. “If you do that, you’re gone, because your mind and your body will go at the same time.”
Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.