Fathers, kids bond as they build businesses

Bella Hepner learned the ins and outs of working at a coffee shop from her father long before he opened his own shop in The Villages.
Before opening The Standard Coffee Lounge and Christian Library, Matt Hepner bought a small espresso machine. He used it to teach Bella, 16, and her brother, Aden, 14, how to make a variety of drinks.
"He would always have me practice latte art or teach me about the different origins of coffee or flavors that you can find from different places," Bella said.
When Matt and his wife opened The Standard in 2020, Bella and Aden were well prepared to work alongside them at the locations in Spanish Plaines Plaza and the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood.
In 2018, there were about 28.8 million small businesses in the country, and 19% of those businesses were owned by families, according to SCORE, a national organization of volunteers and business mentors dedicated to helping small businesses grow.
Many family-owned businesses in the community are run by fathers with help from their children. It's an opportunity for both to learn, grow and bond.
"It's actually really fun because you get out of the whole parent-kid thing, and it's more of the work thing," Matt said. "You get to see them more in a work environment, where they are acting the way they would act with a boss as opposed to the way they would act with their dad.”
Learning From Each Other
Bella has learned a lot while working with her father. Aden also started working at the shop earlier this year and has picked up on what to do quickly.
Seeing their growth is Matt's favorite part.
"To see them deal with customers who are upset, to see them with customers who are happy, to see them deal with customers who are sad — seeing them just figure out how to act in any given situation has been the (most fun) thing,” Matt said.
Bella saw what it takes to get a business up and running and how to approach the service industry by watching her parents as they prepared to open The Standard.
"I would say it's a big process, opening a business, and it's something that takes a lot of consideration and a lot of planning," she said. "That hard work does really pay off because if my parents hadn't ... done as much deep diving into information, I don't think we would have been as successful."
Learning those skills early while working alongside parents is beneficial for children, said Neil Venketramen, marriage and family therapist with the Family Institute at Northwestern University.
"I think working with a parent in business can really help foster and develop more growth, more self-actualization," Venketramen said. "It really helps psychologically for all of that, and that's a great trait working in a family business.”
Bryce Kelly Sr., owner of McAlister's Deli in Brownwood and The Flying Biscuit Cafe in Lake Sumter Landing, said he and his son have learned a lot from each other.
When Kelly Sr. brought his son in to help with McAlister's Deli, a lot of ideas came with him.
Bryce Kelly Jr. came up with new ways to hire people. And since the COVID-19 pandemic, he has thought of creative ways to deal with pay structure and maintaining employees, Kelly Sr. said.
And since he started working with his dad, Kelly Jr. has learned more about how to manage a restaurant.
"I had to learn all that from the ground up," Kelly Jr. said. "He was with me there step by step every single day until I became general manager. (He was) teaching me how to run numbers, make sure my costs were in line and there wasn't mismanaging in the store. It's a huge task, and he helped me get there quickly."
Bringing Families Together
Mike Hackett named Kylie's Closet Jewelry Boutique after his daughter.
The store opened in Brownwood when Kylie was 7.
"Even when she was just a wee something she was helping out in other ways,” Mike said.
She'd push buttons on the cash registers and autograph customers' bags.
Now 13, Kylie helps out by fixing jewelry displays and working the cash register.
"I like entrepreneurship," Kylie said. "I like the ways a business is run.”
And Mike has loved having his daughter in the store.
"So much of what we do at the store is about supporting the family, so to see my most important family member in there contributing is really cool,” he said.
Mark Hinch and his daughter, Jessica Smith, had never worked side by side before. But since Hinch opened Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q in Magnolia Plaza with his wife, the father-and-daughter pair have been closer.
Jessica and her husband, David, manage the restaurant, and Hinch helps in any way he can.
"They run the store in day-to-day operations, so when they ask me if I want to come in and provide support, I'm working for them," Hinch said.
They communicate regularly. And if there's a problem, Jessica often goes to her father for advice.
"We get the job done together,” she said.
That communication is key.
"What really works is that everyone in the family system understands and (is) on board with the decision-making process," Venketramen said.
Working together also has benefited Kelly Sr. and his son's relationship.
"A lot of it has to do with his values and work ethic and his capability and potential," Kelly Sr. said. "I know I can trust him and rely on him.”
They have worked together at McAlister's Deli since 2016, and when the Flying Biscuit opened in 2019, Kelly Jr. helped get it up and running.
"Every now and again we have our days, but that's OK. Who doesn't?” Kelly Sr. said.
Making a Family Business Work
A good foundation between a parent and child is important before working together, Venketramen said.
"If there are strong family values and ethics and relationships early on in the relationship, this definitely helps (and) sort of fosters that relationship when kids work with their parents," he said. "If you don't learn these values and these ethics and all of that early on ... I don't necessarily see that as a very successful working relationship."
Having a clear understanding about what is a business relationship versus a personal relationship helps a family business work, too, he said.
Kelly Sr. and Kelly Jr. make sure to separate their personal and work lives.
"We just work on not talking about business when we're at home,” Kelly Jr. said. "When we're on vacation, we don't talk about this place at all."
Venketramen said working together can enhance generations of relationships in families.
"I think, more than anything, it's a gift that parents can work with their children in that setting," he said. "I don't think there's a better, stronger bonding tool in maintaining family legacies and history than parents having successful relationships with their kids personally and in business."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.