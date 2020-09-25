Farming ranks No. 1 with U.S. consumers

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds light and variable.