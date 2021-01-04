Farmers to benefit from stimulus bill

Farmers and Florida’s environment will benefit from the massive COVID-19 relief and federal spending package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. While the highlights of the legislation included $600 direct payments to most Americans and extended unemployment benefits, the legislation’s nearly 5,600 pages also provides details of funding that will support the agriculture industry, water resource infrastructure projects and the health of some of Florida’s most critical waterways. About $11.2 billion in the relief package supports direct financial assistance to farmers and ranchers, said John Newton, chief economist of the Farm Bureau. Farmers may qualify for supplemental payments of $20 per eligible acre if they produce certain major commodities with price declines of at least 5% over a certain time period, he said.
These commodities, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, include livestock, milk, eggs and row crops like barley, corn, cotton and soybeans.
About $5 billion is budgeted in payments to row crop farmers, and about $3 billion for dairy farmers, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
“With our growers facing more than half a billion dollars in losses from the pandemic, these payments will help Florida’s agriculture industry continue producing the nation’s food — especially during the winter when our seasonal growers feed 150 million Americans,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.
Supporting citrus and specialty crops
Funding for agriculture includes support for specialty crop producers — not limited to but including Florida’s citrus growers — through $225 million in supplemental payments and $100 million in block grants.
The relief bill also budgets money in the fight against citrus greening, the deadly and incurable bacterial disease that plagued citrus groves and caused a downturn in production that growers are still recovering from.
It includes $8.5 million to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service “for one-time control and management and associated activities directly related to the multiple-agency response to citrus greening.”
The funding is part of the $1 billion allocated to APHIS, which is responsible for managing diseases and pests that affect crops and livestock. Its budget increased by more than $21 million from the previous fiscal year.
Strengthening water infrastructure
Legislation impacting the nation’s water resources also is part of the relief package. The Water Resources Development Act of 2020 budgets $10 billion in new federal investments in water infrastructure projects, ranging from flood protection to deepening ports and managing invasive species that affect waterways.
“The Water Resources Development Act will get our economy moving again,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. “It will help ensure American-made goods are shipped safely from the heartland, to the coasts, and around the world. (The act) will keep communities safe and cut red tape.”
Part of the $10 billion is budgeted for projects in Florida, including studies on ecosystem restoration projects in Shingle Creek in Osceola County and the St. Johns River.
Restoring critical waterways
Everglades restoration is included in the bill, with $250 million supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program. This program consists of canal, levee and water management projects in Central and South Florida that aim to improve water flow and water quality in the Everglades.
Celeste De Palma, Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades policy, described the new funding for the Everglades as “a defining moment for Everglades restoration.”
“Let’s make this the decade of America’s Everglades by completing projects that rehydrate the River of Grass, reduce harm to our coastal estuaries, protect South Florida’s communities and bring back our birds,” she said.
