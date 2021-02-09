Farm jobs help vets heal scars from war

When the farmers at St. Johns Hops in Umatilla notice sprouts emerging from their plants, they cherish the new growth. It’s a welcome reprieve from their previous, more dangerous line of work — defending the nation’s freedom. Nationwide and statewide, military veterans turned to work in the agriculture industry as a way to adapt to civilian life upon their return. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Veterans Affairs see farming as having therapeutic qualities that can help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. It’s evident in how Keith Brown, an Iraq War veteran who served in the U.S. Army infantry from 2007-11, started a recent morning at St. Johns Hops by gently holding and caressing a 2-week-old baby chicken in his hands.
“I like to nurture things and watch them grow,” said Brown, of Mount Dora, who raises the chickens for farm-fresh eggs.
Later in the morning, Brown tied ropes along the trellis systems where his hops grow, forming a V-like pattern with each one that will allow the plants to grow vertically. Wooden poles at the front of the trellises bear the names of the species of hops that are grown. An American flag waved from one of the poles.
From heroes to harvesters
Florida farms employ a total of 10,664 military veterans and service members, including 9,642 who are the principal producer on the farm, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture.
The tri-county area is one of the leading regions for farmers who have military service, with 856 in Marion, 415 in Lake and 309 in Sumter, according to the USDA. Marion has more veteran farmers than any other county in Florida.
The USDA is seeking to improve farming opportunities nationwide for veterans. It recently opened up applications for the Enhancing Agricultural Opportunities for Military Veterans program, which provides grants to nonprofits that teach veterans about farming and ranching through hands-on education. The goal of the grant program is to train more veterans for farming and agribusiness.
Nonprofit help got St. Johns Hops off the ground, said St. Johns Hops owner Sebastien Lajeunesse, who spent seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps infantry, including two combat tours to Afghanistan.
He said a local group called One Team One Fight 4 PTSD, which spreads awareness of veteran suicides and PTSD, has supported the farm for about a year.
The nonprofit plans to help with clearing about 2 acres of dead orange trees on the farm that would make way for more hops plants, Lajeunesse said.
These hops would support the Vero Beach-based American Icon Brewery, which uses them to make their American Hero Pale Ale.
“American Icon wants to brew as much of American Hero as they can, but they need more hops,” Lajeunesse said. “One acre will let you grow about 1,000 hops plants.”
A partnership with another local nonprofit, Warriors To Farmers, attracts veterans to the farm for part-time work, Lajeunesse said. Farmers only work part time so they also can study and attend classes using the G.I. Bill, which helps veterans pay for college and job training.
At the moment, Lajeunesse and Brown are the only farmers working at St. Johns Hops because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the military, we had a brotherhood,” Lajeunesse said. “Now, we’re out and getting fat and happy, but we still have the brotherhood. We know the struggle, so we help each other out as much as we can in the civilian world, as we did in war.”
Farming’s healing powers
Why farming, as opposed to other industries that soldiers could pursue when they return home from combat?
It’s in the therapeutic nature of being outdoors in a garden environment, healing powers that guide a practice known as horticultural therapy.
Horticultural therapy was embraced in the 1940s and 1950s following World War II and the Korean War as a way to rehabilitate hospitalized war veterans, according to the American Horticultural Therapy Association (AHTA).
“It began a lot with garden clubs doing activities for them, and what they were realizing is the benefits of time spent in the garden can help the veterans,” said Derrick Stowell, education and horticultural therapy program administrator at the University of Tennessee.
Techniques of this therapy assist veterans in learning new skills or regaining lost skills by improving memory, cognitive abilities, task initiation, language skills and socialization, according to AHTA. It also supports physical rehabilitation by helping strengthen muscles and improve coordination, balance and endurance.
What makes farming and gardening more beneficial than other industries for veterans is how it reduces stress, anxiety and depression while they’re also learning trade skills, Stowell said.
“Your body goes back to normal homeostasis where it’s relaxed,” he said. “The idea of being around plants helps refocus your attention on tasks. And taking part in horticulture therapy is a way to connect to nature, plants and bring down any stress or anxiety.”
Lajeunesse’ military career ended with an injury. He fell from a tree when a branch collapsed while he was scouting whether an area was free of improvised explosive devices. He took up farm work at his father’s agricultural research company after leaving the Marines. Lajeunesse said he felt at ease when he was working with plants.
Brown, who tried his hand in a variety of tasks, including as a tattoo artist, also found peace on the farm.
“I tried my hand in a lot of stuff,” he said. “Landscaping was my big thing.”
Seeing things grow is what the veterans appreciate most about farm work.
At St. Johns Hops, Lajeunesse and Brown grow more than just hops. They grow strawberries and they’re working on an experimental planting of elderberries, bushy plants that grow a bluish-black fruit used in jams, jellies and wines. Lajeunesse said he thinks health-conscious people may be interested in them as a source of antioxidants.
Kneeling down in area with an assortment of pots somewhere between the hops field and the chicken coop, Lajeunesse studied the progress of the elderberry cuttings and noticed a sprout from one of them.
“It didn’t have anything a week ago,” he said. “Now it’s growing an actual bud.”
A few minutes later, Brown checked the elderberry pots. His eyes lit up with excitement at the sight of the sprout.
Such moments also take place at The Villages Grown, where the staff that makes its locally grown, nutrient dense produce also includes veterans.
Gordon Richards, who’s worked there for about two years, is part of a team that sets up the irrigation infrastructure for the lettuce and microgreens.
The Villages Grown was his first agriculture job. He was a mechanic for most of his career, including his four years in the Marine Corps, serving as a helicopter crew chief with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in California.
Even decades removed from Richards’ military experience, the difference between that and working on a farm was apparent to him.
“It’s a lot more relaxing than any other job I’ve had,” he said. “And it’s pretty rewarding to see the beginning when it’s a seedling and to see it grow to maturity. It’s a pretty amazing process.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno
