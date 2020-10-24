Fans cheer Trump’s return to The Villages

Marine One helicopter delivered President Donald Trump into the heart of Florida, a key battleground state, setting him down among more than 10,000 supporters on the grounds of The Villages Polo Club.
They came to see the president’s return to The Villages for his latest political rally as the campaign intensifies with only 10 days remaining.
“It’s great to be with you and back at The Villages. I like The Villages,” Trump said, to cheers and applause among the crowd.
Later, he said “this isn’t a rally.”
“This is a stop at The Villages to say hello to people that have been with me for so long,” he said.
He spoke directly to Villagers, vowing to protect their Medicare and Social Security, make seniors a priority for a coronavirus vaccine and keep their taxes low. He also discussed his final debate with Joe Biden Thursday night.
“The country saw firsthand that this election is a choice between a Trump recovery, and I’ll call it that because that’s what’s happening, it’s a Trump super recovery, and a Biden depression because you will have a depression,” he said.
Trump contrasted his policies with Biden’s, and talked about his administration’s work. Trump went into subjects such as the economy, rebuilding the military, energy and the coronavirus response, saying a vaccine is coming soon and he’s working “to make the antibody treatment that I received available free to anybody that needs it,” adding seniors would be a priority.
Florida is a must-win state for both candidates.
“Eleven days from now, we’re going to win the state of Florida and four more years,” he told the crowd.
The president’s visit is part of a blitz of recent events where he, Biden, and campaign surrogates have blanketed Florida. Several events have happened in the I-4 corridor, a voter-heavy and undecided area along Interstate 4.
It skims The Villages, whose senior residents have done everything from star in campaign videos to hold golf cart parades for their preferred candidates.
“The Villages has become a national symbol of the senior vote, and each candidate is trying to portray that they are the preferred candidate for seniors in Florida,” said Susan MacManus, professor emeritus in political science at the University of South Florida.
In his speech, Trump discussed senior issues such as Social Security and Medicare.
“Under my leadership, no one will touch your Medicare and nobody will touch your Social Security,” he said.
Friday’s visit made Trump the first sitting president to visit The Villages twice.
“It says how important it is to winning Florida,” said John Temple, Sumter County Republican Executive Committee chairman.
Unlike other states with a large supply of electoral votes, Florida has almost as many Republicans as Democrats. So, every election, its 29 electoral votes are up for grabs.
With Election Day almost here, both campaigns are pulling out all the stops. The Villages event was one of two Trump planned for Florida on Friday, the other being in Pensacola. Another example is stops from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Orlando and Jacksonville on Monday to encourage
early voting.
About 33% of Florida’s voters have already cast their ballots — Trump himself said he planned to vote today in South Florida. In Sumter County, where most of The Villages is located and which consistently has one of the state’s highest voter turnout rates, that number is almost 52%.
The day before the visit, voters lined up at Rohan Recreation Center. Dorothy Baron-Clarke, of Villagers for Trump, stood near one of the vehicle entrances, one of a handful of people with candidate signs.
“I think it (the rally) shows how much he does care about the senior community here,” the Village of Lake Deaton resident said. “They’re trying to say he’s going to take away Social Security and Medicare, and he’s working very, very hard.”
Several feet away, Laura Goudreau, Sumter Democratic Executive Committee Precinct 117 captain and poll observer, had signs for Democratic candidates. She said she was “disappointed that President Trump would come to a senior community for a large gathering without masks.”
Event announcements did encourage masks to be worn.
On the day of Trump’s visit, Sumter Democrats held a virtual day of action over Zoom beginning at 1 p.m. Phone bankers reached out to Democrats who hadn’t voted yet, according to Chris Stanley, president of The Villages Democratic Club.
People forget there’s about 14.4 million voters in Florida, said MacManus, and there’s still a lot of people who need to be encouraged to cast their ballots.
“Florida is a half-percent state. You typically win with less than one percent,” she said. “There’s still a lot of votes that have to be cast if a candidate is going to win.”
The importance of voting carried throughout the rally, starting with the speakers who preceded Trump. Kat Cammack, Republican candidate for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of Marion County; U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida’s 6th District, which includes part of Lake County; and U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida’s 11th District, which includes The Villages, all emphasized the topic.
Webster reminded the crowd that Sumter had the highest percentage of registered voter turnout in 2018.
“We’ve got to have more,” he said.
Later, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told everyone to “get your friends out, get your neighbors out, because every single vote counts now more than ever.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis lauded Florida’s recent increase in registered Republican voters, saying it was the closest Republicans have been to Democrats.
“So I really believe the table is set,” he said.
And Trump’s last words before stepping off the stage?
“Get out and vote.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.