Family togetherness bolsters spring travel

By March, the snowbirds start to look younger.
That’s when families with young children and teenagers, as well as college students, come to Central Florida from up North for spring break.
Opportunities for family togetherness help drive the region’s reputation as a hotbed of spring tourism activity.
Travel surveys by AAA, the auto club group, typically identify Orlando as the most popular destination for spring travel based on their booking data, including this year. And a recent outlook from Orlando International Airport described mid-March to early April as “our Super Bowl.”
The Villages benefits from spring break travel, too. March is historically the busiest month for guest passes, said Kacie Linton, assistant director of The Villages Recreation & Parks Department.
And guest passes are trending upward, as district staff issued 39,071 guest passes in February — nearly 20,000 more than a year earlier, she said.
For many visitors, it’s a desire for an escape to somewhere warm that explains Florida’s appeal.
“People taking tropical and beach vacations this time of year isn’t new,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “It’s the number of bookings we’re seeing, with increases in the triple digits over last year and even beating pre-pandemic volumes.
The moral of the story is that people, more than ever, want to get away and enjoy a little taste of paradise.”
Growth, Recognition Continues
The beaches, among the key attractions of the state’s spring breaks, remain nationally acclaimed.
Nine Florida beaches ranked in TripAdvisor’s annual list of the 25 best beaches in the U.S. as part of its Travelers Choice Awards. Siesta Beach in Siesta Key was the highest ranked, at No. 2.
Theme parks are gearing up for more activity this year, especially with the recent arrivals of long awaited attractions and others expected to follow in the near future.
Walt Disney World Resort just debuted its new “Star Wars” experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, described as an immersive, two-night adventure where guests will choose their own “Star Wars” adventures. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said recently that Galactic Starcruiser reservations are sold out for the first four months.
Its first Marvel-themed attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, is scheduled to open this summer at Epcot. Disney’s Imagineers recently revealed they’re in the second phase of construction of another new ride, Tron Lightcycle Run, which will open soon at Magic Kingdom.
SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker roller coaster last month, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi, described as the world’s fastest wood-and-steel hybrid coaster, opened last week.
Universal Orlando Resort has been quiet since last year’s debut of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, but it has a whole new park called Epic Universe under construction. It’s expected to debut in 2025.
How Spring Break Got Here
Theme parks and close proximity to popular beaches and state parks explain Orlando’s enduring popularity, but there’s another reason travelers come here.
It’s warm.
Travel to warm weather destinations like Florida, Mexico and Hawaii — including flights, hotels, tours and car rentals — are up 211% from 2021 and 10% from 2019, according to AAA.
This phenomenon became a seasonal ritual with the help of cultural influences through the decades.
Florida historians trace the origins of spring break in the state to the 1930s, when college swim teams descended on Fort Lauderdale to swim in the Casino Pool. Opened in 1928, it was Florida’s first Olympic-sized swimming pool.
At that time, the concept of college spring break was a more low-key occasion. But it gained greater popularity in the 1960s with the release of the film “Where The Boys Are,” based on a 1958 novel by Glendon Swarthout.
Co-starring Yvette Mimieux, Paula Prentiss, Dolores Hart and Connie Francis, the latter also the singer of the title song, the film tells a story of four college-aged women who travel to Fort Lauderdale for spring break.
The film’s success defined Fort Lauderdale as a mecca for spring breakers, and the beachfront city north of Miami attracted about 250,000 students every spring, according to the Florida Historical Society.
College students began flocking to Daytona Beach after Fort Lauderdale created regulations designed to prevent out-of-control activity. The city drew about 350,000 students every spring from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, according to the Florida Historical Society.
It was helped by the presence of MTV, which first broadcast coverage of spring break activities out of Daytona Beach and organized concerts at the city’s historic bandshell that featured popular alternative rock bands like R.E.M. and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
But MTV also came to define a negative image of spring break fueled by lewdness, drinking, furniture throwing and balcony jumping.
“Places that went after that business (college spring breakers) in the 1980s, it wasn’t pleasing to residents and to other visitors coming here,” said Kate Holcomb, who recently retired as spokeswoman for the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “So we thought it was better to focus on families year round.”
Regulations, Marketing Emphasize Families
The MTV image of college spring break continues to attract curiosity of spring break in Daytona — but it’s far more low key today than it was in the past, Holcomb said.
“We peaked in 1989 for college spring break,” she said. “Some people read about it and wonder if it still happens. It doesn’t.”
It’s been years since MTV set foot in Florida to document spring break. When they revived its spring break programming in 2019, it covered Cancun, Mexico.
After MTV left Daytona, the network covered spring break in Panama City Beach. Even after city leaders decided in 2009 not to do business with MTV any more, spring break remained unruly there — until a house party shooting and a rape in 2015 caused city leaders to pass regulations cracking down on spring break-related misbehavior.
For instance, Panama City Beach bans drinking on the beach and in commercial parking lots in March. The city also prohibits climbing on, jumping off and throwing objects from balconies and alcohol sales after 2 a.m.
Daytona Beach and Fort Lauderdale ban drinking alcohol on the beach year-round. Pensacola Beach does allow beach drinking during spring break, but does share one thing in common with Daytona and Fort Lauderdale — it forbids glass bottles on the beach.
The end result: What visitors to Florida will get today for spring break is a more relaxed, subdued experience.
College students still come to Florida for spring break, but in thinner crowds, and fewer of them misbehave.
“Our brand is family oriented and we also are cognizant that our residents have to be happy with what occurs in their own city,” Holcomb said. “So it seems like a better mix to promote family friendly beach vacations year round.”
So far the strategy of aiming for families appears to be working. Daytona Beach attracted record numbers of tourists for “well over a decade,” reaching a new high of 10.2 million visitors in 2018, Holcomb said.
A Big Year Expected
Daytona Beach’s family oriented reinvention and the activities and special events in The Villages augment the appeal of Orlando, AAA’s No. 1 spring break destination based on its booking data, as a tourism hub.
Cassandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, said her staff noticed advance hotel bookings were more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels for both March and April.
“Booking windows continue to be short, and of course things could always change, but the most recent data suggest 90% of U.S. travelers have travel plans in the next six months, which is great news for our destination,” she said in a statement.
Orlando International Airport staff anticipated 7 million passengers to travel to and from the airport for the spring break travel period that runs from late February to early April, up 35% from the 5.2 million travelers during the same period in 2021.
Travel volumes are expected to peak near 159,400 passengers on April 9, while every Saturday and Sunday in March and the first two weekends of April were forecast to draw more than 145,000 passengers.
“This is our Super Bowl,” said Tom Draper, acting CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, in a statement. “This is when we have the opportunity to demonstrate to the world what great customer service and the Orlando Experience really means. All of our operating systems are in place and tested, (and) parking and concessions are ready for near record crowds.”
Tampa International Airport also expects a busy season, perhaps its busiest on record. From now through April 26, airport staff expect multiple days with traffic of more than 80,000 passengers per day, including peak days near 88,000 passengers.
Anyone planning to travel for spring break — or any time this year — should plan their trips extensively for the most enjoyable experience, said Twidale, of AAA. That includes doing their research before they go and making reservations as early as possible because of high demand and high prices.
Know Before You Go
The COVID-19 pandemic is winding down as cases decline nationwide, but it’s not over yet.
The Transportation Security Administration will continue requiring people to wear masks in airports and on airplanes, extending its requirements through April 18.
People must also continue wearing masks at other transportation hubs under federal orders requiring indoor masking.
But travelers may encounter more relaxed mask wearing rules elsewhere. Last month, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando resorts dropped their mask mandates for ride queues and indoor locations like shops and restaurants. However, Disney continues to require masks on most of its transportation.
