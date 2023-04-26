Family-owned eateries thrive in The Villages

Working at City Fire American Oven & Bar is a family affair, and not just for owners Gina and Mike Buell.
Since the couple opened City Fire, which has locations in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, they have also become family with their staff and share those family values with diners.
“A family business is important,” Gina said. “We hold our people to standards, but we care about their families. We know about what’s going on in their lives.”
For six generations, her family’s goal has been to give those who work for them and their families an increasing quality of life and secure future.
“That is what our company is all about,” she said.
City Fire isn’t the only family-owned and run business, or even restaurant, in The Villages. There are many more, including Ay! Jalisco in Spanish Springs and The Standard Coffee Lounge and Christian Library in Spanish Plaines Plaza and the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood.
The restaurants are home to parents and children working together. Owners, while growing their businesses, have also created a welcoming and family-oriented space for guests.
Having that family touch has also proven to be beneficial for many of the businesses.
The Villages is home to many restaurant options. In 2021, there were about 151 restaurants in Sumter County, which is an about 44% increase in a 10-year span, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In part, that’s because it’s a favorable environment for them. In 2022, restaurants in Sumter County made about $293.8 million in gross sales, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. It’s an increase from 2021, when restaurants made about $241.4 million in gross sales.
For some of those restaurants, what keeps them going is family. Before working alongside her husband, Gina worked in several restaurants with her father. Her family has owned restaurants for several generations. Her father was also a small business owner and had several well-known restaurant establishments in Orlando, including Manuel’s on the 28th where Gina worked.
City Fire is a popular spot in both Villages locations and Gina believes it has to do with the family feel she and Mike bring to the customers and staff.
“I think it’s the values that we instill in your organization,” Gina said. “It’s the culture of the company.”
Mike and Gina enjoy working together and feel that, as a family-owned business, they have been able to build a culture of trust for everyone.
“We understand the demands of the business, we understand what it takes, and ... you go a little bit above and beyond and make sure that you extend that quality of family values, principles in your work establishment,” Mike said. “So I think it flows through from family to business and hopefully onto our guests, so they ... feel the unity and so I think that’s that’s what’s key.”
At Ay! Jalisco, guests might run into multiple families. Several of the staff members are related. A husband and wife work in the kitchen together and one of the hostesses works with her husband and son.
Yaritza Garcia co-owns the restaurant with her mother, Carmen Huitron. Garcia’s aunt is also an owner.
Garcia and her mother have worked together at the restaurant for about 14 years and continue to support and help each other today.
“We just help each other out,” Garcia said. “It’s not like we have one specific role. We just help each other with whatever we need.”
Garcia believes when guests come to the restaurant they feel like they are family. The mother-daughter duo also makes sure staff feel like family by being flexible with them and allowing them to bring their kids with them if they need to while they work. Garcia even sometimes brings her 13-month old son, Arley, to work and trusts the staff to take care of him if necessary.
Over the years, Carmen has also become close friends with customers who come in and even meets up with a regular every Friday morning to hang out.
“We get to know our locals and our regulars and we talk to them,” Garcia said.
The Standard owners Matt and Jessica Hepner have gotten to know their customers over the years as well, and in turn, customers have gotten to know their family.
When the business first opened, Matt and Jessica owned the business together. They now also work with their two kids Bella, 17, and Aden, 15.
“It’s super fun,” Matt said about working alongside his family. “We always have a good time, and it always seems like people are happier when they see us.”
Matt believes that owning the coffee shop with his family brings more returning customers.
“You kind of become like a family with you’re customers when they know your family,” he said.
Matt has noticed customers like to know where their money is going and owning a family business has been beneficial for him.
“I just think we’re really grateful, and I think its makes your family stronger and helps keep your family together,” he said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com
