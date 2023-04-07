Family moves into home from Habitat

There was no room for words, only tears, as Nicole Benton and her two daughters received the keys to their home.
“I’m feeling everything right now; I’m excited, nervous, overjoyed,” Benton said. “This is something we have waited for, for years.” Benton started building the house in November in Lady Lake once the foundation was poured, along with the Villagers Habitat For Humanity club, which sponsored the project.
This is the third home built by the club since it started four years ago. The first house was completed in November 2020. Now, the group is to the point where members hope the Bentons’ new home won’t be the only one they build this year.
Read said she remains in contact with every Habitat family she works with.
“They become friends, they are people you build connections with,” Read said. “I can say Nicole is one of my dear friends now.”
Benton and her two daughters, Jaide, 10, and Janaiza, 17, were officially able to move into their three bedroom home after about four months of construction.
This is the first time both daughters get a room of their own, Benton said.
“Jaide is so excited to decorate her room and show it off,” she said. “She and Janaiza both already have decorations ready to hang up.”
Excitement was the theme of the day as more people arrived at the home for the dedication.
Sally Read, co-president of Villagers Habitat for Humanity, said she hardly slept the night before.
“There isn’t a more loving, grateful person who deserves this home than Nicole,” Read said. “She was here every single day putting in the work.”
For Habitat recipients, they have to put in a certain amount of sweat equity and are required to participate in a percentage of the construction of the home.
Benton said she could not imagine being uninvolved in the process of making her home a reality.
“I waited years for this day,” she said. “There were certainly moments where I didn’t think it would happen.”
When Benton received word she and her family got approval for their home from Habitat, it felt like a miracle. When she thinks back to the days leading up to learning she was getting her home, she said it feels like a dream.
Benton’s advice for those who are currently where she was in August before Read told her she was getting her home is to just keep going, don’t give up.
“There were moments where I was so disheartened and so down,” Benton said. “When I thought about where my credit was, my finances, I really was convinced I would never get this moment.”
Benton said some nights she would pray for signs and faith, and attributes her faith to how she stayed strong enough to see the project through to the end.
The house is filled with things that make it Benton’s own, she said.
During the build she got an idea for a decorative plate shelf in her kitchen.
“I have a plate with Princess Diana and a decorative plate from my home town,” Benton said. “I told Sally and everyone about it and a few days later when I walked it, it was fully built.”
Benton was surprised to see the shelf and loves that her vision came to life.
Despite the joy surrounding the new home, it is not without a few wrinkles that need ironing out.
The house is currently has a temporary power pole that cannot service the whole home.
Marv Baden, project manager, said they are still trying to arrange something with Duke Energy to fully power the house.
Read said they are not the only people experiencing issues with unfulfilled work orders, and the club will remain in contact with Benton even after she moves in.
“They have to put the electric lines under the water lines, so they’ll have to dig beside the house,” Read said. “When that’s done we’ll come back to put in her sod, and Marv will organize building her a patio.”
Danielle Stroud, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, addressed the crowd as Benton accepted the keys to her new home. Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter helped the club acquire the project.
“I’d like to thank all of the people who came out today and everyone who had something to do with this project,” she said. “These are the best days of the year, when people get to start moving into their own homes.”
Before the ceremony ended Benton and her daughters received three gifts. Each Habitat for Humanity homeowner gets a bible and a toolbox, but Read also gave Benton a clear ornament filled with sawdust.
The sawdust is from the house while it was under construction, so she always has a reminder that good things will come, even if they take time.
The club is already working towards the next house.
Read said the club aims to build two houses a year now that they have more experience.
“We have some land that is reserved as ours, but we haven’t done much else yet,” Read said.
To become a volunteer and member with Villagers Habitat for Humanity or to donate, contact Read at villagershabitat@gmail.com and 585-764-8486.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
