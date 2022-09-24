Fall brings a cornucopia of yard sales

St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has so many items to sell at its upcoming indoor yard sale that one parishioner donated a storage unit to house it all. “We have been planning and collecting items for the indoor yard sale for more than a year,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and yard sale organizer for St. Marks. “Our fellowship hall is already full of merchandise.” Fall is a popular time in and around The Villages for area houses of worship to host yard sales and bazaars for their congregations and the community. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has a pair of events planned for this fall. The Belleview church hosts its three-day indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-22, followed by a Holly Fair holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
The indoor yard sale features items ranging from furniture and fine art to golf clubs and gadgets. There also will be light lunch items and baked goods available for purchase.
The Holly Fair welcomes more than 50 vendor tables selling handmade crafts and items for the holidays. There also will be lunch and baked goods featuring assorted Greek favorites available for purchase.
Proceeds from both events will go toward St. Mark Greek Orthodox’s general maintenance and building funds.
“We’re looking to upgrade our current building, which consists of our chapel, fellowship hall and offices,” Badami said. “Down the line, we are looking to construct a second building to house a worship sanctuary.”
St. Mark Greek Orthodox is at 9926 SE 36th Ave., Belleview, near Belleview High School.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida kicked off the fall sale season Thursday with the return of its popular Vendors Sale at the Oxford synagogue. The event had been put on hold the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We like to say that our Vendors Sale is more than just a craft fair,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing coordinator for Temple Shalom. “We had a host of vendors on hand selling everything from jewelry and handbags to health-related products and mah-jongg items. We appreciate the community coming down to support this sale.”
North Lake Presbyterian Church will hold a three-day yard sale from Oct. 13-15 at 975 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The church is calling on community members to clean out their homes and storage units to find items they can donate for the sale.
“We are accepting donations of clean, slightly used treasures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10-12 under the portico of the church parking lot,” said Leigh Dieffenbach, a Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident and spokesperson for the yard sale. “We will have pretty much everything except clothes available for purchase inside North Lake’s fellowship hall, which will be filled to capacity with items.”
Proceeds from this year’s yard sale will go toward North Lake Presbyterian’s Operation Homebound ministry, which provides hot meals to area residents who cannot afford to purchase meals or are unable to cook for themselves.
Operation Homebound served its 1 millionth meal in August, and the yard sale will mark the milestone by offering customers a free ice cream cone Oct. 14 in the church lobby.
“We’re very grateful to the community for the support they have shown for over 24 years of service,” said Terry Carroll, executive director of Operation Homebound. “Combining with the yard sale seemed like a natural way to celebrate such a milestone.”
This year’s North Lake yard sale takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15. The first day is a pre-sale during which customers pay a $5 admission.
“Every year, we hear from customers about how incredible the displays are as well as the sheer amount of items available,” Dieffenbach said. “We are blessed to provide this event to the community.”
After three years on the sideline, Weirsdale Presbyterian Church brings back its Harvest Happenings Bazaar on Oct. 14 and 15.
“We usually hold the bazaar every other year, with the last one taking place in 2019,” said Priscilla Olson, a Village of Springdale resident and spokesperson for the bazaar. “We put the bazaar on hold because of the pandemic, but we decided earlier this year to bring it back this fall.”
Harvest Happenings is put together by a group of women, primarily church congregants who have created a variety of items that will be available for purchase at the bazaar.
“We’ll have lots of fall and holiday wreaths, as well as hand-painted items,” Olson said. “There will be a whole section devoted to all things gnomes, as they seem to be quite popular these days. We’ll also have a big bake sale. Proceeds benefit Weirsdale Presbyterian Church.”
This year’s Harvest Happenings Bazaar takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15. The event is at the fellowship hall of the church, 16303 SE 137th Court in Weirsdale.
Lady Lake United Methodist Church is collecting donations in preparation for its annual Fall Rummage Sale, which takes place Nov. 3-5 at the church, 109 W. McClendon St.
“We do a spring and fall rummage sale every year,” said Linda Jefferies, of Lady Lake UMC. “What’s different about the fall sale is that we set up a Christmas tent in the back of the church property where we sell fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments and other holiday fare.”
Proceeds from the rummage sales benefit the church’s administrative budget and missions both within and outside Lady Lake UMC. For instance, this year’s spring rummage sale proceeds went to the Lady Lake Library, Wildwood Middle High School and Crossroads Community Church’s Operation Christmas Child.
“For the spring rummage sale, we collected $13,000,” Jefferies said.
Donations for the rummage sale can be delivered to the church from 8:30 to 11 a.m. through Oct. 21. Donors are advised to take their items directly inside Lady Lake UMC.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.