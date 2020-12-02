Faiths work together, in mission for peace

As Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein of Temple Shalom of Central Florida performed the Hebrew tune “Halelu” on Nov. 19, people watching on Zoom held up signs with words and messages saying what they were thankful for. Some said family and friends, others said staying healthy amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Sonnenstein concluded his song by holding up a sign that said, in all capital letters, “YOU.”
“I wrote the same thing, Rabbi Zev,” said the Rev. Rani Abdulmasih of Hope Lutheran Church. “I guess we are thinking alike tonight.”
For about an hour that night, clergy, lay leaders and others across the religious spectrum in The Villages area gathered on Zoom for Interfaith Peace Partners’ annual Thanksgiving service. Normally held inside Temple Shalom, this year’s event was moved to Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We call this service ‘Unified in Thanks’ for a reason,” Abdulmasih said. “It’s a time for all of The Villages, all neighboring communities to come together and find common ground and unity.”
And for more than a decade, the Interfaith movement has worked to do just that.
The roots of Interfaith Peace Partners date back to 2003 when Sandy Solomon left Tampa and moved to The Villages. “In Tampa, there was an Interfaith Thanksgiving service every year,” said Solomon, of the Village of Piedmont. “It involved many churches and synagogues. When I came to The Villages, I thought bringing Interfaith to the area would be good for the community.”
Solomon, a longtime member and former president of Temple Shalom of Central Florida, brought the idea of hosting an Interfaith Thanksgiving service to the temple’s then-spiritual leader, Sheldon Skurow. As soon as Temple Shalom’s permanent sanctuary in Oxford opened its doors in 2006, work began on hosting an Interfaith event.
“A few churches participated that first year, and it just grew from there,” Solomon said. “We also opened up Temple Shalom to Villagers and other locals for tours so that those in the Christian community could understand what Judaism is all about.”
While Temple Shalom was doing its work bringing the faith community together, the Rev. Janet Onnie of Tri-County Unitarian Universalists in Summerfield was involved in the same, co-founding a precursor to Interfaith Peace Partners some 15 years ago.
“When I moved up here, I heard from a congregant at United Church of Christ at The Villages and, with others, spent the next few years using Interfaith as a source to learn about different faiths and denominations through education,” Onnie recalled. “Once a month, we presented classes that would be of interest to various denominations, such as art. One discussion that proved popular was how religious communities handle end-of-life issues differently.”
Drew Willard, who served as pastor at UCC Villages for nearly a decade before entering semi-retirement several months ago, arrived in The Villages from Tampa, where he was heavily involved in Interfaith activities there.
“I remember having a Muslim dentist who said that ever since the 9/11 attacks, there was a need to find common group among faith groups and denominations,” he said. “I told him he was right, and we needed to do something about it.”
In 2007, Willard, his dentist and an area Jewish storyteller got together to come up with a plan for an Interfaith event in the Tampa area. That gathering, which occurred around the time of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur and the Christian Blessing of the Cross, attracted hundreds.
“When I came to The Villages in 2010, I wanted to do something similar,” said Willard. “I was introduced to the Rev. Onnie, and the two of us and others at what was then Tri-County Interfaith put together panel discussions that were more academic and scholarly than what you see today. They were generally well-attended, but there came a point where the movement lost momentum.”
One initiative that did prove popular was an adaptation of a popular book regarding finding common ground among faiths and denominations.
“We had a congregant at UCC Villages named Nancy Bell, who helped adapt the book ‘The Faith Club’ into play form,” recalled Willard. “The story is about three mothers — one Christian, one Jewish and one Muslim — who wish to teach their children about each other’s faiths after 9/11, but eventually find their own friendships and common ground through Interfaith. We staged the first presentation at Hope Lutheran Church around 2011, and representatives from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths were in attendance.”
A few years later, Willard met up with David O’Brien, who was working as director of formation for St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages. The Oxford native was contemplating an Interfaith initiative of his own in 2016.
“I was at a meeting where I talked to people about my background in international peace building,” he said. “A woman came up and said that we needed to gather, pray and work for peace locally here in The Villages. That message felt like it was God’s way of saying to me that I should be the person to spearhead an effort to talk with one another and have a dialogue about overcoming fear.”
The first gathering under O’Brien’s watch took place at St. Timothy in 2016, with 600 people in attendance.
“Everyone loved the gathering, but one thing that emerged was that no one outside the Christian community had been invited,” he recalled. “We didn’t think that far ahead at the time, but good points were raised. When we prepared to set up the next gathering, we made sure to invite representatives from the Jewish and Muslim faiths, as well as every Christian congregation within a 30-mile radius.”
The next Interfaith meeting that year saw Muslim imams from Clermont and Orlando in attendance, as well as representatives from Temple Shalom and several Christian congregations.
Over time, Interfaith began staging public events every three months or so at houses of worship in and around The Villages. Willard said it was common to see hundreds in attendance at these events. O’Brien said the group was always determined to rotate who spoke and who was involved.
“At one service, we had a group of Muslim children sing,” he said. “Another time, we had young people from a Black church performing a liturgical dance. We also had a Baha’i hip-hop dancer who performed a professional-level dance that wowed the audience. All of these performances showed that young people were concerned about peace just as much as older residents of The Villages.”
Hope Lutheran’s Abdulmasih opened the “Unified in Thanks” service with an admission that 2020 had been a tough year for many.
“We are dealing with a pandemic, political and social unrest, division,” he said. “But tonight we are together to share a glimpse of hope in these troubled times. We may have different faith traditions, but we have unity.”
As soon as Abdulmasih joined the Hope Lutheran family in 2018, he made sure Interfaith was part of his agenda.
“Before I came to The Villages, I worked in Michigan, where I was heavily involved in Interfaith,” he said. “The tri-county area is one of different faiths, communities and traditions. What a better way to be welcomed than to learn about these traditions and faiths.”
Familiar faces and houses of worship are involved with today’s Interfaith. Onnie and Tri-UU are regular participants at Interfaith gatherings. So are UCC Villages and Temple Shalom, both of which have new clergy leading their congregations and stressing the importance of Interfaith. One by one, these local clergy and lay leaders addressed those gathered on Zoom Thursday night to discuss what thanksgiving means to them.
“We have plenty to be thankful for, especially being gathered together for this service,” said Temple Shalom’s Sonnenstein. “We must always remember that giving thanks is important in many faiths and denominations.”
“It’s not enough to ask each other what we are grateful for, but to whom,” said the Rev. Luis Perez, intentional interim pastor for UCC Villages. “When he consider who we are grateful for, that’s where gratefulness and thanksgiving begin.”
“This gathering has a divine meaning,” added Lisa Beavers of the Baha’i Faith. “Being here means we are attracted to the spiritual, and that leads us to be occupied with God.”
“Thankfulness is an important and critical Islamic virtue,” said Imam Shady Alshorman of the Islamic Center of South Lake County in Clermont. “Thankfulness teaches us how to have a positive relationship with God. Thankfulness improves our mood and helps us connect on a spiritual level. Thankfulness brings us happiness to one other.”
Thursday’s gathering was the latest Interfaith Peace Partners gathering to happen in the virtual realm. Like many area houses of worship, the group put a hold on all in-person events back in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn’t stop Interfaith from reaching out to the community.
“Back in April, we called on local residents to participate in a daily, early evening prayer to help heal the world and the nation,” said Jacquie Latzer of the Baha’i Faith, which has been part of the local Interfaith movement for a number of years. “We wanted to bring strength, comfort and a spiritual connection at a difficult time.”
Interfaith Peace Partners then launched virtual meetings and events via Zoom. In July, the group staged what it called a “Service of Healing,” featuring representatives from several faiths and denominations.
“The July service was all about healing, given the pandemic and the strife going on across the country,” according to Abdulmasih. “Residents were feeling a great deal of stress from not only the COVID-19 outbreak, but also political and social uneasiness. A service like this was needed to offer some kind of healing for the community.”
That service proved so popular, that Interfaith Peace Partners was quick to increase its online capacity for its August “Service of Hope,” allowing more people to long in and participate. That spirit continued with the Thanksgiving service, which concluded with Temple Shalom’s Syd Tenenbaum leading a sing-along of “Let There Peace on Earth.” But before that, Hope Lutheran’s Abdulmasih had one last message to share.
“It will be a joy to come back together and celebrate.” he said. “When that time comes, I hope we can all meet in one of the squares or somewhere else to commemorate being back in person. But for now, let’s continue spreading that message of celebrating unity.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
