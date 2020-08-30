Faith-based groups come to the rescue

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as a Category 4 storm, leaving behind a swath of destruction in parts of Louisiana and Texas. And as soon as the storm moved north and weakened, faith-based groups in those affected areas started their work. In Louisiana, the Salvation Army Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana Division has positioned 14 mobile feeding units, which are able to produce 10,000 meals a day, to be ready to feed survivors. Presbyterian Disaster Assistance has reached out to its international partners and U.S. presbyteries in Laura’s path to offer help. And Crisis Cleanup, made up of houses of worship, relief groups and other organizations, is currently operating a home cleanup hotline for Laura survivors through Sept. 14. In and around The Villages, churches and other groups are also stepping up. New Covenant United Methodist Church says it is encouraging its congregants and others to send donations to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, the global humanitarian aid organization of the United Methodist Church. The Florida-Bahamas Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, whose members include Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages and Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood, is asking its members to donate to the Gulf Coast Synod’s Disaster Fund.
And Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Ministries, which is connected to a host of Southern Baptist churches in and around The Villages, is asking its supporters to continue praying for survivors and first responders while it wants to hear whether it will be called to assist with relief efforts in areas affected by Laura.
The fallout and swift reaction are examples of what local churches and faith-based groups do to help those when disaster strikes.
The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. Psalm 9:9.
On a recent early Wednesday morning, the cars are line up, one after another, in front of Open Door Community Church in Summerfield. As each vehicle gets closer to the church portico, they are welcomed by the church’s associate pastor, Wendy Bustin Gallegos, who speaks to every driver.
“Good morning and welcome,” Gallegos tells one driver. “What do you need this week?”
After the brief chat, the drivers move their vehicles to the portico, where they are met by Open Door Community staff and volunteers, including Gallegos’ father, church pastor Gerald Bustin. Volunteers enter a parked U-Haul and grab boxes of fresh fruit, vegetables and other food, which had been picked up from Ocala a few hours earlier. The boxes are then placed in the trunks or seats of the vehicles.
The weekly food drive has been a Wednesday morning staple at Open Door Community since early June and aims to help those hurt the most by the COVID-19 crisis and its ensuing economic fallout.
Gallegos admits that she didn’t know what to expect when the weekly food drives were launched, but she and the church are determined to help those in need, particularly the children who live near the sanctuary on Southeast 145th Street.
“It can be a struggle to bring structure to area children and their families in a COVID-19 world,” Gallegos lamented. “Parents are not working due to the economic downturn. Kids are having trouble staying focused with the schools closed and being stuck at home due to the pandemic. People are being tempted all around us by bad temptations and sinful behavior. As a church, we need to play a role in helping residents get on the right track.”
Dozens of vehicles can be found Wednesday mornings outside Open Door Community, awaiting food boxes. Gallegos said food distribution is first come, first served, no questions asked. The boxes typically contain fresh produce, though some weeks recipients can find meat, chicken, dairy products and other items. The church said it only finds out what’s in the boxes when its truck arrives in Ocala to pick up the food.
And it’s not just locals coming to Open Door to pick up boxes for their families. Rev. Robert Morehouse, pastor at the recently launched Pedro Community Church in Summerfield, hands out face masks to everyone he sees in the parking lot. Morehouse received 5,000 face masks from Marion County health officials prior to his church’s June 23 opening. In just one month, he’s handed out 80% of his stock.
“I’m so grateful to Open Door Community for allowing me to come here and volunteer,” he said. “During this time of great discord and frustration, it’s important for people to come together for the common good. For me, I’m happy to be teaching people the importance of wearing a mask and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Ken Scrubbs was one of the first in the food distribution line, picking up more than 40 boxes. The pastor of Adamsville Baptist Church in Wildwood plans to deliver all of the boxes to congregants and others near the church who are in need.
“We can never forget that there are those struggling around us, as COVID-19 has caused economic issues that’s led to job losses, furloughs, reduction in work hours and other issues,” he said. “There are people who need help as they look to get back on their feet, and local churches are stepping up to help them on that journey.”
For Gallegos, helping people both here and around the world is a family affair. Her grandfather, Rev. G.T. Bustin, founded Evangelical Bible Mission International in 1940. EBM International describes itself as a group that is committed to take the gospel of Jesus to the whole world.
Her father, Gerald Bustin, serves as pastor of Open Door Community Church and president of EBM International. Born in the Bahamas while his parents served as missionaries in the island nation, Bustin leads a group that has planted more than 550 churches and dozens of schools in 17 countries, including the Bahamas, Papua New Guinea and the United States.
Gallegos herself was born in Papua New Guinea and serves as vice president of EBM International, in addition to her pastoral duties at Open Door Community. She proudly describes herself as a third-generation missionary whose teenage son has started his own missionary journey.
“We believe in being the hands and feet of Jesus in a hurting world any way we can,” she notes. “Whether it’s providing food to those in need or checking in a neighbor who can’t leave their home due to COVID-19, it’s time we all rise up and shine God’s love now more than ever.”
When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and rescues them from all their troubles. Psalm 34:17.
If you get a chance to read the listing of Gospel Topics on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website, you will find an entry for “Emergency Response,” which states that it’s the duty of Church members to help those in need, regardless of who or where they are.
The Church’s emergency response efforts include providing emergency relief in situations of civil unrest, famine and natural disasters.
“Once global Church leadership learns of an impending crisis, they will have emergency supplies headed to those areas,” according to Darrell Brantley, president of the Ocala Florida Stake of the Church. “By the time Church volunteers arrive in the disaster area to assist, the palettes full of supplies are already there.”
The palettes include short-term resources such as food, water, clothing, medical supplies and hygiene kits. When a tornado struck the Tallahassee area earlier this year, the Church handed out five-gallon buckets of personal hygiene supplies to those in need.
“Our volunteers will go door-to-door, asking people if they are in need of supplies,” Brantley noted. “If someone is in need of assistance, we will try and help them to the best of our abilities.”
One area of disaster relief that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is actively involved with is Crisis Cleanup, which describes itself as a platform to help voluntary relief organizations help more people by enabling collaborative disaster recovery.
“Crisis Cleanup is not a technology, it’s a philosophy,” according to a message on the platform’s website. “Who’s in charge? You are.”
Jerry Campbell, communications director for the Ocala Florida Stake of the Church, describes Crisis Cleanup as a clearinghouse of information, where hundreds of groups can work together to make sure that people in need are reached.
An example of how Crisis Cleanup works can be seen in the days after Hurricane Hanna struck the Rio Grande Valley of Texas last month. An official request to open an incident from local relief organizations was made through the Crisis Cleanup website. The group then launched a “Home Cleanup Hotline” where storm victims could call to seek assistance with hurricane damage. Services offered include cutting fallen trees, removing damaged and destroyed drywall, flooring and appliances, tarping roofs, and mold mitigation.
Crisis Cleanup reported on July 30 that it received more than 500 requests for assistance for Hurricane Hanna relief in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, two days after opening up its Home Cleanup Hotline.
“Once people call the Home Cleanup Hotline, Crisis Cleanup will connect them with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who can help them with these issues,” said Campbell. “When we get down there, we get our assignments, or work orders, from area authorities.”
Campbell has been assisting the Church with disaster relief work for decades. He recalls going down to South Florida to help the survivors of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. GPS technology for phones and cars was not an option back then and, with street signs and address numbers torn down by the storm, finding the location of an assignment proved difficult. Still, the jobs were done.
“There have been a host of people who have been up and down the state all these years, helping those in need,” recalled Campbell. “Volunteering is a powerful tool.”
I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits, and in His word I put my hope. Psalm 130:5.
Another faith-based group heavily involved in helping the survivors of Hurricane Hanna is the Salvation Army. Staff and volunteers across Texas converged on the Rio Grande Valley to help the tens of thousands of people affected by the storm.
“We know that a lot of people are without power due to Hanna, so we are here providing a meal and some encouragement to them,” according to Capt. Patrick Gesner, who serves as commanding officer for the Salvation Army in Corpus Christi. “We’ll continue serving for as long as we are needed.”
The Salvation Army helps more than 23 million Americans annually through its social work, and is one of the largest relief organizations in the country. But all of that work requires a lot of helping hands and, at the Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties, staff are always looking for Villagers and others interested in helping those in need.
“Any Villager open to volunteering for disaster services can contact us,” said Lt. Chris Doborwicz, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties. “We’ve received a lot of interest from Villagers and neighboring communities to be volunteers. They are ready, willing and able to assist us.”
The Salvation Army prepares its disaster services volunteers and staff by having them participate in training classes. Doborwicz says a variety of classes are available, ranging from CPR and first aid training to incident management, canteen operations, and emotional and spiritual care.
“Usually, most volunteers find themselves in the introductory roles as operating a canteen or mobile food unit,” he said. “There are also opportunities to learn about logistics, public information and organizational skills.”
Doborwicz notes that all volunteers go through a background check and are vetted before being considered for a role. All training courses take place at the Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties’ offices in Leesburg, although the introductory course can be done online.
“If disaster strikes, we will deployment our local teams across the U.S.,” according to Capt. Marie Harris, of the Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties. “What our volunteers do depends on interest level, capabilities, as well as their personal health, as some deployments can be difficult for some.”
And with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting people here and around the world, the Salvation Army is stepping up to help, working with local, state, and federal government and health authorities. It’s no different in Leesburg at the Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties, where staff continues to provide emergency financial assistance to those in the area.
“We want to make sure people and families affected by COVID-19 the hardest have what it takes to pay their rent and utilities,” according to Doborwicz. “We also assist them with their emotional and spiritual care.”
In addition, the Salvation Army is providing community breakfasts to those lacking access to food and bathrooms. Due to social distancing protocols, the breakfasts happen curbside. Officials are also working hard to network with agencies and organization so that people do not become homeless. And, for certain at-risk individuals, the Salvation Army works to got them some kind of housing and figure out a game plan to make sure they are connected to a stable environment.
Safety is also of utmost priority within the Salvation Army, and efforts have been ramped up nationwide to slow the spread of COVID-19 among employees, volunteers and other vulnerable people it serves.
“We are developing new hygiene and cleaning protocols to help keep safe our residents and others who depend on the Salvation Army’s programs and services to survive,” according to a statement on the Salvation Army’s website. “In addition, all staff, volunteers and program participants have been sent hygiene and prevention information as recommended by the CDC.”
And the Salvation Army is working regularly with groups like the Red Cross, and Lake Support and Emergency Recovery to coordinate efforts when disaster happens.
Live in harmony with one another. Do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly. Never be wise in your own sight. Romans 12:16.
Coordination is important to make responding to a disaster efficient and successful. One faith-based agency that understands the importance of coordination is Lutheran Disaster Response, a ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages and Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood are both affiliated with ELCA.
Lutheran Disaster Response Associate Program Director Joseph Chu says the ministry’s head count is surprisingly small, with a national office of just three or four people. But its work is through coordinating with its more than 30 affiliates across the country.
“ELCA consists of 65 synods in the 50 U.S. states and territories, and some of those synods are part of our affiliate network,” according to Chu. “Most of our Lutheran social service organizations nationwide are affiliates as well. Essentially, we are a network that addresses disasters.”
For Lutheran Disaster Response, its job is to assist local affiliates with medical and financial support as needed through all facets of a disaster.
“We think about the first few days and weeks after a disaster, but the recovery takes a long time, months and years,” said Rev. Daniel Rift, director of ELCA World Hunger and Disaster Appeal. “We also know that we cannot do this alone, so we work with other religious and civic organizations.”
Part of that coordination comes from National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, of which Lutheran Disaster Response is a participant. National VOAD describes itself as an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters.
“What makes National VOAD work is that it fosters a more effective delivery of services to communities affected by disasters,” said Chu. “It also provides a forum for cooperation, communication, coordination and collaboration.”
National VOAD was established in 1970 and, today, consists of dozens of national and state organizations. In 2016, National VOAD members utilized more than five million volunteers who contributed around 48.5 million volunteer hours.
But with COVID-19, disaster organizations both locally and nationally have had to curtail some volunteer efforts for safety reasons. For Lutheran Disaster Response, that means changing the way it does things.
“COVID-19 does impact our ability to mobilize volunteers, especially when many of our volunteers are older and retired,” said Rift. “At the same time, it has not stopped us, and we’ve found different ways to address this.”
An example of these changes happened in April when Lutheran Disaster Response went to Tennessee to help survivors of tornadoes there. One ministry affiliate sent a team to the area to clean up debris but, due to COVID-19 concerns, the team in question was smaller and more experienced in terms of cleaning. For lodging, volunteers used one of the larger Lutheran congregations in the area to house around 10-15 people.
Serving food to volunteers also changed, according to Chu. Previously, volunteers would dine “buffet style,” with people generally serving themselves. Instead, people are now designated to prepare food and service. For Lutheran Disaster Response, everything is done to the strictest guidelines of social distancing.
Regardless of how the relief is done, Lutheran Disaster Response wants to send the message out that disaster relief and organization is more than just rushing in, clearing debris and putting a bandage on the problem.
“The question tends to be much longer-term on what disaster relief is,” according to Chu. “The church was there long before the disaster, it went through what happened, and it will remain long after it. We realize it takes a long time for survivors to get back on their feet, and we’ll be there for it.”
For instance, Lutheran Disaster Response issued its last grant to affiliates helping the survivors of Hurricane Sandy in 2018, six years after the storm struck the New York/New Jersey area. The ministry continues to respond to the survivors of Hurricanes Florence, Harvey, Maria and Michael, as well as the 2018 California wildfires. For Lutheran Disaster Response, helping for the long haul makes sure the most vulnerable get the help they need.
“Something catastrophic happens to them, and there’s no way for them to restore where they’ve been,” according to Rift. “They’re in need of a community to bring back some kind of stability. It’s important to stand with the community in the long run towards community after disaster happens.”
Fear not, for I am with you. Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you.
Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10.
COVID-19 has also changed the way the Florida Presbyterian Disaster Assistance Network, or FLAPDAN, operates. The group’s executive director, Karen Broyard, said it used to be that volunteers would travel to Florida from across the country to help out at a moment’s notice. That’s no longer the case.
“Even earlier this year, you would have people coming from out of state with their chainsaws and work gloves, cutting down trees and removing debris to help a tornado victim,” she said. “Now due to travel restrictions and safety concerns, we can’t do that at the moment. We also looked toward hooking up local communities with out-of-state mission volunteers for projects, but that’s on hold as well.”
Broyard and FLAPDAN are now focusing on finding local volunteers who can commute to a work site to assist them on calls. The volunteers would be responsible for being self-detained, drive to a work site not too far from where they live, and spend the day there while sleeping in their own beds at night. Volunteers must also bring their own food, water, tools and personal protective equipment, as well as honor federal and local guidelines on social distancing.
Broyard said FLAPDAN had several volunteers sign up to assist on a local level in case Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Florida earlier this month.
“We are always in contact with the national Presbyterian Disaster Assistance office to discuss the situation on the ground and what is needed, and a national representative usually participates in more wide-scale meetings pre and post-disaster,” she said. “While the national office cannot request sending out-of-state volunteers to Florida at the present time, they remain active in assisting us.”
Any time volunteers are activated in Florida to respond to a disaster, it is FLAPDAN, not the national Presbyterian Disaster Assistance office, that makes the call. FLAPDAN is dedicated to disaster preparedness, response and recovery in the state, and works with churches that are part of the six state presbyteries of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake and First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood are members of the Central Florida Presbytery.
“We work with the churches to prepare for disasters, getting plans together for their facilities and congregations, as well as reach out to their individual communities and connect locally,” according to Broyard. “We don’t want to go in there and do our own thing.”
